JournalNow.com high school football Coaches' Clipboard with Reagan's Josh McGee and Mount Tabor's Tiesuan Brown

Reagan football coach Josh McGee: "We talk about handling hard better and keeping your composure when things get tough. A lot of things we’ve learned are not only football deals but life lessons as well."

East Forsyth has all but wrapped up the Central Piedmont 4-A football title, but the battle for second place in the conference and a home playoff game could come down to Friday night's Reagan-Mount Tabor matchup at Bob Sapp Field.

Reagan coach Josh McGee and Mount Tabor coach Tiesuan Brown took time out from their game prep this week to talk with JournalNow.com's Joe Sirera about their teams and the matchup:

JOSH McGEE, Reagan

Reagan football coach Josh McGee previews the Mount Tabor game

TIESUAN BROWN, Mount Tabor

Mount Tabor football coach Tiesuan Brown previews the Reagan game
Mount Tabor coach Tiesuan Brown: "The last two weeks we were able to establish the run and control the clock and play really good defense. This week we’re hoping that we can lighten that box up and hit some throws down the field."

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Kickoffs at 7 p.m. unless noted.

JOURNALNOW.COM TOP 10

No. 1 East Forsyth (5-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 8-0 overall) at No. 7 Glenn (2-3, 3-5), 7:30 p.m., WMYV-48

No. 3 Reagan (4-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 6-2 overall) at No. 2 Mount Tabor (4-1, 7-1)

No. 10 Reynolds (1-4 Central Piedmont 4-A, 2-6 overall) at No. 5 West Forsyth (3-2, 3-5)

No. 4 Oak Grove (3-0 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 8-0 overall) at Montgomery Central (0-3, 0-8), 7:30 p.m.

Morehead (2-2 Mid-State 2-A, 4-4 overall) at No. 6 Walkertown (3-1, 6-2), 7:30 p.m.

No. 8 Davie County (1-4 Central Piedmont 4-A, 2-6 overall) at Parkland (0-5, 0-8)

No. 9 North Davidson (2-1 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 3-5 overall) at Central Davidson (2-1, 7-1), 7:30 p.m.

ALSO PLAYING

Atkins (0-5 Mid-State 3-A, 1-6 overall) at High Point Central (1-4, 1-7), 7:30 p.m.

Bishop McGuinness (0-4 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 1-7 overall) at Winston-Salem Prep (1-3, 2-5)

Carver (1-3 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 2-6 overall) at Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (1-4, 3-4)

North Forsyth (0-4 Mid-State 2-A, 3-5 overall) at West Stokes (2-3, 4-4), 7:30 p.m.

