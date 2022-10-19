JournalNow.com high school football Coaches' Clipboard with Reagan's Josh McGee and Mount Tabor's Tiesuan Brown

East Forsyth has all but wrapped up the Central Piedmont 4-A football title, but the battle for second place in the conference and a home playoff game could come down to Friday night's Reagan-Mount Tabor matchup at Bob Sapp Field.
Reagan coach Josh McGee and Mount Tabor coach Tiesuan Brown took time out from their game prep this week to talk with JournalNow.com's Joe Sirera about their teams and the matchup:
JOSH McGEE, Reagan
TIESUAN BROWN, Mount Tabor
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Kickoffs at 7 p.m. unless noted.
JOURNALNOW.COM TOP 10
No. 1 East Forsyth (5-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 8-0 overall) at No. 7 Glenn (2-3, 3-5), 7:30 p.m., WMYV-48
No. 3 Reagan (4-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 6-2 overall) at No. 2 Mount Tabor (4-1, 7-1)
No. 10 Reynolds (1-4 Central Piedmont 4-A, 2-6 overall) at No. 5 West Forsyth (3-2, 3-5)
No. 4 Oak Grove (3-0 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 8-0 overall) at Montgomery Central (0-3, 0-8), 7:30 p.m.
Morehead (2-2 Mid-State 2-A, 4-4 overall) at No. 6 Walkertown (3-1, 6-2), 7:30 p.m.
No. 8 Davie County (1-4 Central Piedmont 4-A, 2-6 overall) at Parkland (0-5, 0-8)
No. 9 North Davidson (2-1 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 3-5 overall) at Central Davidson (2-1, 7-1), 7:30 p.m.
ALSO PLAYING
Atkins (0-5 Mid-State 3-A, 1-6 overall) at High Point Central (1-4, 1-7), 7:30 p.m.
Bishop McGuinness (0-4 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 1-7 overall) at Winston-Salem Prep (1-3, 2-5)
Carver (1-3 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 2-6 overall) at Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (1-4, 3-4)
North Forsyth (0-4 Mid-State 2-A, 3-5 overall) at West Stokes (2-3, 4-4), 7:30 p.m.
