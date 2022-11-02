JournalNow.com high school football Coaches' Clipboard with Reagan's Josh McGee and Walkertown's Garrett Mills

The NCHSAA football playoffs open Friday night across the Triad. Two of the most intriguing matchups are Charlotte Catholic (8-2) at Reagan (8-2) in Class 4-A West and Mount Pleasant (7-3) at Walkertown (8-2) in Class 2-A West.
Reagan coach Josh McGee and Walkertown coach Garrett Mills took time out from their game prep to talk with JournalNow.com's Joe Sirera about their teams and the matchups:
JOSH McGEE, Reagan
GARRETT MILLS, Walkertown
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.
FRIDAY'S PLAYOFF GAMES
Area teams
NCHSAA
First round
CLASS 4-A WEST
No. 32 Davie County (4-6) at No. 1 Grimsley (10-0), 7:30 p.m.
No. 29 West Forsyth (4-6) at No. 4 East Forsyth (10-0), 7 p.m.
No. 17 Charlotte Catholic (8-2) at No. 16 Reagan (8-2), 7 p.m.
No. 19 Southeast Guilford (7-3) at No. 14 Northwest Guilford (8-2), 7 p.m.
No. 20 Mount Tabor (8-2) at No. 13 Asheville (8-2), 7 p.m.
No. 25 Page (5-5) at No. 8 Charlotte Independence (9-1), 7 p.m.
No. 31 Southwest Guilford (5-5) at No. 2 Mooresville (9-1), 7:30 p.m.
CLASS 3-A WEST
No. 30 West Mecklenburg (5-5) at No. 3 Oak Grove (10-0), 7:30 p.m.
No. 27 Canton Pisgah (4-6) at No. 6 Dudley (8-2), 7:30 p.m.
No. 23 Eastern Guilford (6-4) at No. 10 Monroe Parkwood (5-5), 7:30 p.m.
No. 24 Southern Guilford (6-4) at No. 9 Lenoir Hibriten (5-5), 7:30 p.m.
No. 31 North Davidson (3-7) at No. 2 West Henderson (10-0), 7:30 p.m.
CLASS 2-A WEST
No. 32 Madison (3-7) at No. 1 Reidsville (9-1), 7:30 p.m.
No. 21 Mount Pleasant (7-3) at No. 12 Walkertown (8-2), 7:30 p.m.
No. 17 Providence Grove (7-3) at No. 16 McMichael (7-3), 7:30 p.m.
No. 30 Morehead (4-6) at No. 3 Lawndale Burns (9-1), 7:30 p.m.
CLASS 1-A WEST
No. 19 Winston-Salem Prep (3-6) at No. 14 Swain County (4-6)
No. 20 Carver (3-7) at No. 13 North Rowan (6-4), 7:30 p.m.
NCISAA
DIVISION II
No. 5 High Point Christian (4-6) at No. 4 Charlotte Hickory Grove Christian (9-1), 7 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Joe Sirera
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.