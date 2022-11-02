 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

JournalNow.com high school football Coaches' Clipboard with Reagan's Josh McGee and Walkertown's Garrett Mills

  • 0
Reagan East Forsyth Football (copy)

Reagan coach Josh McGee has his Raiders at 8-2 heading into the NCHSAA Class 4-A West football playoffs. Reagan is home at 7 p.m. Friday against Charlotte Catholic.

The NCHSAA football playoffs open Friday night across the Triad. Two of the most intriguing matchups are Charlotte Catholic (8-2) at Reagan (8-2) in Class 4-A West and Mount Pleasant (7-3) at Walkertown (8-2) in Class 2-A West.

Reagan coach Josh McGee and Walkertown coach Garrett Mills took time out from their game prep to talk with JournalNow.com's Joe Sirera about their teams and the matchups:

JOSH McGEE, Reagan

Reagan football coach Josh McGee previews the Charlotte Catholic first-round playoff game

GARRETT MILLS, Walkertown

Walkertown football coach Garrett Mills previews his team's Class 2-A West first-round playoff game

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

FRIDAY'S PLAYOFF GAMES

Area teams

NCHSAA

First round

CLASS 4-A WEST

No. 32 Davie County (4-6) at No. 1 Grimsley (10-0), 7:30 p.m.

No. 29 West Forsyth (4-6) at No. 4 East Forsyth (10-0), 7 p.m.

No. 17 Charlotte Catholic (8-2) at No. 16 Reagan (8-2), 7 p.m.

No. 19 Southeast Guilford (7-3) at No. 14 Northwest Guilford (8-2), 7 p.m.

No. 20 Mount Tabor (8-2) at No. 13 Asheville (8-2), 7 p.m.

No. 25 Page (5-5) at No. 8 Charlotte Independence (9-1), 7 p.m.

No. 31 Southwest Guilford (5-5) at No. 2 Mooresville (9-1), 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 3-A WEST

No. 30 West Mecklenburg (5-5) at No. 3 Oak Grove (10-0), 7:30 p.m.

No. 27 Canton Pisgah (4-6) at No. 6 Dudley (8-2), 7:30 p.m.

No. 23 Eastern Guilford (6-4) at No. 10 Monroe Parkwood (5-5), 7:30 p.m.

No. 24 Southern Guilford (6-4) at No. 9 Lenoir Hibriten (5-5), 7:30 p.m.

No. 31 North Davidson (3-7) at No. 2 West Henderson (10-0), 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 2-A WEST

No. 32 Madison (3-7) at No. 1 Reidsville (9-1), 7:30 p.m.

No. 21 Mount Pleasant (7-3) at No. 12 Walkertown (8-2), 7:30 p.m.

No. 17 Providence Grove (7-3) at No. 16 McMichael (7-3), 7:30 p.m.

No. 30 Morehead (4-6) at No. 3 Lawndale Burns (9-1), 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 1-A WEST

No. 19 Winston-Salem Prep (3-6) at No. 14 Swain County (4-6)

No. 20 Carver (3-7) at No. 13 North Rowan (6-4), 7:30 p.m.

NCISAA

DIVISION II

No. 5 High Point Christian (4-6) at No. 4 Charlotte Hickory Grove Christian (9-1), 7 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady breaks silence on Gisele Bundchen divorce

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert