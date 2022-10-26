 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
JournalNow.com high school football Coaches' Clipboard with West Forsyth's Adrian Snow and East Forsyth's Todd Willert

West Forsyth football coach Adrian Snow on how his Titans have won four of their last five games to jump back into the NCHSAA Class 4-A West playoff race: "We’re running the ball well, and defensively we’re getting them off the field. We might bend sometimes, but we don’t break."

The Central Piedmont 4-A Conference championship already belongs to East Forsyth, but that doesn't take anything away from the Eagles' annual rivalry game with West Forsyth on Friday night at Fred E. Lewis Stadium. West Forsyth has won four of its last five games and is fighting for a NCHSAA Class 4-A West playoff berth.

West Forsyth coach Adrian Snow and East Forsyth coach Todd Willert took time out from their game prep to talk with JournalNow.com's Joe Sirera about their teams and the matchup:

ADRIAN SNOW, West Forsyth

TODD WILLERT, East Forsyth

East Forsyth coach Todd Willert on the similarities between this 9-0 Eagles team and the last one to go 9-0, the unbeaten 2018 NCHSAA Class 4-A champions: "Obviously it starts with the quarterback. We had a great quarterback in Ty’Shaun Lyles at the time, and now we have a great quarterback in Jaylen Raynor. … And then we had a lot of dudes, and we’ve got a lot of dudes on this team. We had a great defense then, and we have a really, really good defense now."

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Kickoffs at 7 p.m. Friday unless noted.

JOURNALNOW.COM TOP 10

No. 5 West Forsyth (4-2 Central Piedmont 4-A, 4-5 overall) at No. 1 East Forsyth (6-0, 9-0)

No. 2 Reagan (5-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 7-2 overall) at No. 10 Reynolds (1-5, 2-7)

Central Davidson (3-1 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 8-1 overall) at No. 3 Oak Grove (4-0, 9-0), 7:30 p.m.

Parkland (0-6 Central Piedmont 4-A, 0-9 overall) at No. 4 Mount Tabor (4-2, 7-2)

No. 6 Walkertown (4-1 Mid-State 2-A, 7-2 overall) at Andrews (1-4, 4-5), 7:30 p.m. Thursday

No. 7 Glenn (2-4 Central Piedmont 4-A, 3-6 overall) at No. 8 Davie County (2-4, 3-6)

Ledford (3-1 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 8-1 overall) at No. 9 North Davidson (2-2, 3-6), 7:30 p.m.

ALSO PLAYING

Carver (1-4 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 2-7 overall) at Winston-Salem Prep (2-3, 3-5)

Huntersville Christ the King (3-2 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 7-2 overall) at Bishop McGuinness (0-5, 1-8)

McMichael (3-2 Mid-State 2-A, 6-3 overall) at North Forsyth (0-5, 3-6)

Rockingham County (2-4 Mid-State 3-A, 3-6 overall) at Atkins (1-5, 2-6), 7:30 p.m. Thursday

