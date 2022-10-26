JournalNow.com high school football Coaches' Clipboard with West Forsyth's Adrian Snow and East Forsyth's Todd Willert

The Central Piedmont 4-A Conference championship already belongs to East Forsyth, but that doesn't take anything away from the Eagles' annual rivalry game with West Forsyth on Friday night at Fred E. Lewis Stadium. West Forsyth has won four of its last five games and is fighting for a NCHSAA Class 4-A West playoff berth.
West Forsyth coach Adrian Snow and East Forsyth coach Todd Willert took time out from their game prep to talk with JournalNow.com's Joe Sirera about their teams and the matchup:
ADRIAN SNOW, West Forsyth
TODD WILLERT, East Forsyth
THIS WEEK'S GAMES
Kickoffs at 7 p.m. Friday unless noted.
JOURNALNOW.COM TOP 10
No. 5 West Forsyth (4-2 Central Piedmont 4-A, 4-5 overall) at No. 1 East Forsyth (6-0, 9-0)
No. 2 Reagan (5-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 7-2 overall) at No. 10 Reynolds (1-5, 2-7)
Central Davidson (3-1 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 8-1 overall) at No. 3 Oak Grove (4-0, 9-0), 7:30 p.m.
Parkland (0-6 Central Piedmont 4-A, 0-9 overall) at No. 4 Mount Tabor (4-2, 7-2)
No. 6 Walkertown (4-1 Mid-State 2-A, 7-2 overall) at Andrews (1-4, 4-5), 7:30 p.m. Thursday
No. 7 Glenn (2-4 Central Piedmont 4-A, 3-6 overall) at No. 8 Davie County (2-4, 3-6)
Ledford (3-1 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 8-1 overall) at No. 9 North Davidson (2-2, 3-6), 7:30 p.m.
ALSO PLAYING
Carver (1-4 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 2-7 overall) at Winston-Salem Prep (2-3, 3-5)
Huntersville Christ the King (3-2 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 7-2 overall) at Bishop McGuinness (0-5, 1-8)
McMichael (3-2 Mid-State 2-A, 6-3 overall) at North Forsyth (0-5, 3-6)
Rockingham County (2-4 Mid-State 3-A, 3-6 overall) at Atkins (1-5, 2-6), 7:30 p.m. Thursday
Joe Sirera
