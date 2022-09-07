 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
JournalNow.com high school football: Coaches' Clipboard

East Forsyth football coach Todd Willert: "Offensively, we have to make plays. In the passing game we need to make the easy throws and make the easy catches. We know we can run the football. We’ve been doing that since I’ve been here. … Defensively, we have to dominate like we did – and like I know we can – against that Rolesville team every week."

There aren't many high school football games Friday night in the Triad, but there is a matchup of unbeaten teams in Kernersville. South Iredell (3-0) comes to Fred E. Lewis Stadium to tank on East Forsyth (2-0), the top-ranked team in the JournalNow.com Top 10 coaches' poll.

East Forsyth coach Todd Willert spoke with the JournalNow.com's Joe Sirera about his team and the matchup:

TODD WILLERT, East Forsyth

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Kickoffs at 7 p.m. unless noted.

JOURNALNOW.COM TOP 10

South Iredell (3-0) at No. 1 East Forsyth (2-0)

Lexington (0-3) at No. 4 Oak Grove (3-0), 7:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem Prep (1-1) at No. 7 Walkertown (2-1)

East Rowan (0-3) at No. 9 North Davidson (0-3), 7:30 p.m.

ALSO PLAYING

Bishop McGuinness (1-2) at North Raleigh Christian (2-1)

McMichael (2-1) at Carver (1-2)

Parkland (0-2) at Andrews (2-1) 7:30 p.m.

OFF

No. 2 Mount Tabor (3-0)

No. 3 Reagan (2-1)

No. 5 Davie County (1-2)

No. 6 Glenn (1-2)

No. 8 West Forsyth (0-3)

No. 10 North Forsyth (2-1)

Atkins (1-1)

