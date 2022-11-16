 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
JournalNow.com high school football Coach'sClipboard with East Forsyth's Todd Willert

East Forsyth football coach Todd Willert, on what his Eagles need to do Friday night to beat Cornelius Hough after losing to the Huskies 26-14 in last season's playoffs: "We’re going to need to play well again defensively, but we’re going to need to bring our offense this time."

KERNERSVILLE — The reunion tour continues for the East Forsyth Eagles in the NCHSAA Class 4-A West football playoffs.

In the first round, East (12-0) beat Central Piedmont Conference rival West Forsyth 49-0. In the second round, the Eagles defeated another CPC rival, Mount Tabor, 42-0. Next up is 11-1 Cornelius Hough, the team that ended East's season in the fourth round last year and comes to Fred E. Lewis Stadium for a rematch.

East coach Todd Willert took time out from his game prep to talk about the tragedy that struck the Hough program earlier this week and the game that will be played Friday night:

TODD WILLERT, East Forsyth

East Forsyth football coach Todd Willert talks about Hough losing a former player and previews their playoff game

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

FRIDAY'S NCHSAA FOOTBALL PLAYOFF GAMES

CLASS 4-A WEST

No. 8 Charlotte Independence (11-1) at No. 1 Grimsley (12-0), 7:30 p.m.

No. 5 Cornelius Hough (10-2) at No. 4 East Forsyth (12-0), 7:30 p.m.

No. 14 Northwest Guilford (10-2) at No. 6 Matthews Weddington (11-1), 7 p.m.

CLASS 3-A WEST

No. 23 Eastern Guilford (8-4) at No. 2 West Henderson (12-0), 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 2-A WEST

No. 8 Forest City Chase (12-0) at No. 1 Reidsville (11-1), 7:30 p.m.

