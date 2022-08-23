JournalNow.com High School Football: Players to watch this week

JournalNow.com's Joe Sirera looks at area high school football players who will be in the spotlight in this week’s games:

GIO CAESAR, senior, RB, Mount Tabor

Caesar had what would have been the top performance most weeks (see JAYLEN RAYNOR below) in a 45-7 win at Richmond County. The 5-foot-8, 160-pound senior found room to run behind an O-line anchored by Austin Pittman to the tune of 230 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. This week, Caesar will try to build on that performance on the road against a North Forsyth defense that bent but didn't break in a season-opening 28-21 at Forbush.

XAVION HAYES, senior, RB, North Davidson

We knew Hayes could run the ball after he went for more than 1,500 yards last season as a junior, but he proved that he can also be a receiving threat in the Black Knights' disappointing 31-24 loss at Reagan. Hayes had 147 yards on 14 carries, but his ability to catch the ball for 59 yards was an eye-opener and helped diversify North Davidson's attack. Hayes will have plenty of opportunities to impact Friday night's game against a Northwest Guilford team that had trouble containing East Forsyth's running game in Week 1.

JAYLEN RAYNOR, senior, QB, East Forsyth

Raynor was a walking – or rather running – SportsCenter highlight Friday night in a 49-38 win over Northwest Guilford. The Arkansas State commit ran for 343 yards and four scores and passed for 170 yards and three touchdowns. He can't be expected to do that again, but the Eagles will need another dynamic performance from their leader when they travel to Rolesville to face a high-scoring Rams team led by WR Noah Rogers, a four-star Ohio State commit.

SEMAJ TURNER, senior, DE, Reagan

Turner, a freakishly athletic 6-foot-3, 245-pound Duke commit, was disruptive all night in the Raiders' 31-24 win over North Davidson. He had two sacks and spent much of the night in the Black Knights' backfield. Turner will need to have another big night Friday when Reagan travels to Grimsley to take on a Whirlies team that has weapons on the outside in WRs Terrell Anderson and Alex Taylor and a breakout RB in Mitchell Summers. It wouldn't hurt the Raiders' chances if Turner introduced himself to Grimsley QBs Ryan Stephens and Faizon Brandon early and often.