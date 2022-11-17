JournalNow.com high school football playoff scouting reports: Round 3

Friday's games

CLASS 4-A WEST, NO. 5 CORNELIUS HOUGH (10-2) at NO. 4 EAST FORSYTH (12-0), 7:30 p.m., WTOB 980-AM, 96.7-FM, streaming at TobaccoRoadSportsRadio.com

The essentials: These programs met in the fourth round last year, with Hough winning 26-14 in Cornelius. This East Forsyth team has specialized in big plays on both sides of the ball. The Eagles' offense is led by senior QB Jaylen Raynor (2,767 yards, 39 TDs, 2 INTs passing, 1,240 yards, 17 TDs rushing), senior TE Jayvontay Conner (45 catches, 731 yards, 14 TDs) and senior ATH Que'sean Brown (45 catches, 926 yards, 15 TDs receiving, 188 yards, 4 TDs rushing). East's defense has 139(!) tackles for losses and 53 sacks and has scored six touchdowns. Hough's defense has given up just 78 points all season and has surrendered just six in the playoffs. Junior LBs James Nesta (10 TFLs, 6 sacks) and Victor Aguilera (13 TFLs, 5 sacks) bring the pressure, and senior LB Nick Garrido (11 TFLs, 3 sacks) cleans up everything else. The Huskies' offense features North Carolina commit Tad Hudson (2,225 yards, 20 TDs, 7 INTs) at quarterback and fellow senior J.T. Smith at running back (879 yards, 14 TDs rushing, 327 yards, 2 TDs receiving), and four receivers have at least 30 catches. This looks more like a West regional final matchup than a third-round game.

CLASS 4-A WEST, NO. 8 CHARLOTTE INDEPENDENCE (11-1) at NO. 1 GRIMSLEY (12-0), 7:30 p.m., WSJS 600-AM, 93.7-FM, 101.5-FM, 103.1-FM and 104.9-FM, WCOG 1320-AM, 105.3-FM, streaming at GreensboroSportsRadio.com and TobaccoRoadSportsRadio.com

The essentials: There are no "easy" matchups in Class 4-A West after the first round, and this is proof. Independence is averaging 43.7 points and holding opponents to an average of 12.2, and the Patriots are a No. 8 seed. Sophomore QB Justin Little has thrown for 2,769 yards and 26 touchdowns and run for 555 and 12 TDs. Five of his receivers have caught at least 24 passes and three of his running backs have 460 yards or more on the ground. Defensively, E/LB Josh Iseah (16 TFLs, 3½ sacks, 2 INTs) and E Kaden Thomas (15 TFLs, 4½ sacks) are the playmakers, along with S Quentin Reddish (5 INTs). Grimsley lived up to its No. 1 seed Saturday in a 42-30 win over Charlotte Catholic. QB Ryan Stephens (1,724 yards passing, 17 TDs, 1 INT, 909 yards rushing, 20 TDs) and WRs Terrell Anderson (48 catches, 920 yards, 8 TDs) and Alex Taylor (54 catches, 878 yards, 11 TDs) have raised their game in the postseason, with Anderson and Taylor also contributing in the secondary. And let's not forget about RB Mitchell Summers (1,578 yards, 17 TDs). DE Bryce Davis (21 TFLs, 11 sacks) has emerged as a star alongside fellow sophomore Andre Hill and senior Georgia commit Jamaal Jarrett, and the pressure from that trio has helped Fred Sellars pick off five passes. These teams are loaded with talent and should put on a show.

CLASS 4-A WEST, NO. 14 NORTHWEST GUILFORD (10-2) at NO. 6 MATTHEWS WEDDINGTON (11-1), 7 p.m.

The essentials: Northwest Guilford rallied for a 33-27 win Saturday night at Watauga after junior QB Tanner Ballou suffered an injury to his left (non-throwing) wrist that ended his season. Senior Bristol Carter moved over from wide receiver and ran for 159 yards and a TD, and the entire Vikings team raised its game to come home from Boone with the win. The athleticism that earned Carter a baseball scholarship to national power East Carolina was on full display and will be needed again Friday night at Weddington. Northwest will have to lean on senior RB Mike Godette (1,558 yards, 12 TDs), while finding creative ways to get the football to WRs Trenton Cloud (67 catches, 984 yards, 13 TDs) and Prince Brown (30 catches, 489 yards, 6 TDs). Weddington's only loss was to NCISAA power Charlotte Providence Day (52-32) in Week 2, but unlike recent Warriors teams this one looks a bit more vulnerable defensively after giving up 38 points to Charlotte Christian, 52 to Providence Day and 32 to West Forsyth.

ALSO PLAYING

Class 3-A West, No. 23 Eastern Guilford (8-4) at No. 2 West Henderson (12-0), 7:30 p.m.

Class 2-A West, No. 8 Forest City Chase (12-0) at No. 1 Reidsville (11-1), 7:30 p.m., streaming at RockinghamUpdateSports.com