JournalNow.com high school football scouting reports: Playoffs Round 1

Kickoffs at 7 p.m. unless noted.

CLASS 4-A WEST, NO. 29 WEST FORSYTH (4-6) at NO. 4 EAST FORSYTH (10-0), WTOB 980-AM, 96.7-FM, streaming at TobaccoRoadSportsRadio.com

The essentials: The Central Piedmont 4-A Conference rivals meet one week after East completed an unbeaten regular season with a 53-7 win on the same field at Fred E. Lewis Stadium. In that game, the Eagles amassed 466 yards and scored the last 46 points. West has to do a better job against the run and once again will try to contain East QB Jaylen Raynor (2,258 yards, 31 TDs passing, 1,128 yards, 16 TDs rushing), but that's not an easy task for anyone. The Titans also need to sustain drives and keep the ball away from the Eagles if they hope to pull what would be a massive upset.

CLASS 4-A WEST, NO. 17 CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC (8-2) at NO. 16 REAGAN (8-2)

The essentials: This is one of the best first-round matchups in the state, with a Charlotte Catholic team whose only losses were by one point each taking on a Reagan team whose only defeats were against unbeaten East Forsyth and Reagan. Charlotte Catholic has long been a run-first program, but having West Virginia commit Sean Boyle at QB and Notre Dame commit Jack Larsen at TE makes the Cougars multidimensional. They also take very good care of the football, as evidenced by only two turnovers. Reagan will lean on a big, experienced offensive line to try to maximize its time of possession and must avoid penalties and turnovers. This is the kind of game where a few big plays by Duke-bound DE Semaj Turner could be just the spark the Raiders need.

CLASS 4-A WEST, NO. 20 MOUNT TABOR (8-2) at NO. 13 ASHEVILLE (8-2), 7:30 p.m.

The essentials: Mount Tabor hits the road to face an Asheville team that has shut out its last three opponents and is only surrendering an average of 10.8 points per game. Half of the Cougars' points against came in their losses to unbeaten Kings Mountain and 9-1 Asheville Reynolds. Offensively, Asheville is balanced and features freshman QB Meek Slydell (1,512 yards, 20 TDs, 7 INTs). The defensive standouts are LB Tay Davis (17 TFLs) and E Oliver Mooney (10 sacks), and the Cougars have picked off 16 passes. With Shamarius Peterkin at QB and Gio Caesar or Zion Marshall at RB, Tabor will try to run the ball and physically dominate what should be a low-scoring game with its defense.

CLASS 2-A WEST, NO. 21 MOUNT PLEASANT (7-3) at NO. 12 WALKERTOWN (8-2), 7:30 p.m.

The essentials: The first home football playoff game in Walkertown history comes in Garrett Mills' first season as the Wolfpack's head coach. The Mid-State 2-A runners-up have been stingy on defense (8.8 ppg) and feature a punishing ground game that features five runners with at least 150 yards, including QB Bryce Baker. The sophomore has thrown for 1,369 yards with 17 TDs and 3 INTs to keep defenses honest. Mount Pleasant also has a first-year head coach in Daniel Crosby, who previously guided China Grove Carson for three years. Crosby's Tigers average 33 points per game, and their three losses were each by seven points or less.

ALSO PLAYING

Class 4-A West, No. 32 Davie County (4-6) at No. 1 Grimsley (10-0), WCOG 105.3-FM, 1320-AM, streaming at TobaccoRoadSportsRadio.com

Class 3-A West, No. 30 West Mecklenburg (5-5) at No. 3 Oak Grove (10-0), 7:30 p.m.

Class 3-A West, No. 31 North Davidson (3-7) at No. 2 West Henderson (10-0), 7:30 p.m.

Class 1-A West, No. 19 Winston-Salem Prep (3-6) at No. 14 Swain County (4-6)

Class 1-A West, No. 20 Carver (3-7) at No. 13 North Rowan (6-4), 7:30 p.m.