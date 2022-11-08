JournalNow.com high school football scouting reports: Playoffs Round 2

CLASS 4-A WEST, NO. 20 MOUNT TABOR (9-2) at NO. 4 EAST FORSYTH (11-0), 7 p.m. Friday, WTOB 980-AM, 96.7-FM, streaming at TobaccoRoadSportsRadio.com and WSJS.com

The essentials: This is East Forsyth's second rematch with a Central Piedmont 4-A Conference opponent in as many weeks of the playoffs. The Eagles beat West Forsyth 49-0 last week and now face a Mount Tabor team they beat 31-13 on Sept. 29. East continues to pummel opponents, beating them by an average score of 47-8 behind QB Jaylen Raynor (2,543 yards passing, 1,170 yards rushing, 52 total TDs). The Eagles also feature a deep, talented corps of running backs and a pair of big-play receivers in Que'sean Brown (813 yards, 14 TDs in 9 games) and Jayvontay Conner (714 yards, 13 TDs). Their defense has been lights-out since a 49-38 win over Northwest Guilford in East's opener. Mount Tabor showed its toughness in a 28-26 win at Asheville last Friday, rallying to win it on a field goal by Quinn Millner that banked in off the left upright. Sophomore QB Shamarius Peterkin came into his own on the final drive, converting third downs and a fourth down. The Spartans' defense will try to get stops and make East drive the field.

CLASS 3-A WEST, NO. 14 BOILING SPRINGS CREST (8-3) at NO. 3 OAK GROVE (11-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday

The essentials: Oak Grove just keeps finding ways to win, with five of their wins by a single score. The Grizzlies' offense is balanced, with QB Connor Creech doing damage through the air (1,587 yards, 12 TDs) and on the ground (489 yards, 5 TDs). Seniors Isaiah McGuffin (498 yards, 13 TDs) and Talib Tuttle (412 yards, 5 TDs) share the rushing load with Creech, while Ethan Yarbrough (47 catches, 472 yards, 2 TDs) and Shamon Smith (25 catches, 350 yards, 4 TDs) are his favorite targets. Oak Grove's defense is led by E Blake Shinault (18 TFLs, 10 sacks) and LB Chris Tapia (14 TFLs, 7 sacks). Crest always seems to go deep in the playoffs, and the Chargers will try to make a run this year behind junior QB Nytavious Huskey (2,690 yards, 36 TDs passing, 680 yards, 8 TDs rushing). Aiden Carson (762 yards, 4 TDs) is Crest's featured back, and Javarius Green (58 catches, 1,158 yards, 16 TDs) is a dangerous receiver. DE/LB DaVonyae Pettis (27 TFLs, 12 sacks) is a menace off the edge for the Chargers.

CLASS 2-A WEST, NO. 17 PROVIDENCE GROVE (8-3) at NO. 1 REIDSVILLE (10-1), 7:30 p.m. Thursday, streaming at RockinghamUpdateSports.com

The essentials: Everything Providence Grove does offensively seems to involve the Cheek twins, seniors Zander (566 yards, 7 TDs rushing, 424 yards, 4 TDs receiving) and Zane (1,071 yards, 17 TDs rushing, 2 TDs receiving) and the brothers also have returned three kicks for touchdowns. Defensively, the Patriots have 87 tackles for losses and have forced 26 turnovers. Reidsville has won nine straight since a 22-14 loss at Page served as a wakeup call. The Rams aren't quite as explosive as usual offensively, but they're still averaging 42.8 points per game and dropped 76 on Madison last week with a running clock. Al Lee and Landon Denny have each had their moments at quarterback, and Que'shyne Flippen and Dionte Neal are the downfield threats. Neal, a freshman, also leads the state with 11 interceptions and is a big reason why Reidsville has forced 38 turnovers. The Rams also have 32 sacks.

ALSO PLAYING

Class 4-A West, No. 17 Charlotte Catholic (9-2) at No. 1 Grimsley (11-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday, WCOG 105.3-FM, 1320-AM, streaming at TobaccoRoadSportsRadio.com

Class 4-A West, No. 14 Northwest Guilford (9-2) at No. 3 Watauga (10-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday

Class 3-A West, No. 11 Belmont South Point (10-1) at No. 6 Dudley (9-2), 7:30 p.m. Thursday, streaming at GreensboroSportsRadio.com

Class 3-A West, No. 23 Eastern Guilford (7-4) at No. 7 Asheville Erwin (6-5), 7 p.m. Thursday

NCISAA Division II, No. 5 High Point Christian (5-6) at No. 1 Asheville School (6-3), 7 p.m.