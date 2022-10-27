JournalNow.com high school football scouting reports: Week 11

Kickoffs at 7 p.m. Friday unless noted.

NO. 5 WEST FORSYTH (4-2 Central Piedmont 4-A, 4-5 overall) at NO. 1 EAST FORSYTH (6-0, 9-0), WSJS 600-AM, 93.7-FM, 101.5-FM, 103.1-FM and 104.9-FM, WTOB 980-AM, 96.7-FM, streaming at TobaccoRoadSportsRadio.com

The essentials: East Forsyth is in the NCHSAA Class 4-A West playoffs and will be home for the first round. West Forsyth is probably also in the field, but a win in this rivalry game would secure a postseason berth. West has turned things around after an 0-4 start behind the running of junior RB Caman Chaplin and the blocking of an offensive line led by senior Ethan Krebs. The Titans' defense features senior DL J.D. LeGrant and junior DL Davion Eldridge and junior LB Caleb David. East Forsyth hasn't lost by less than two touchdowns since beating Northwest Guilford 49-38 in its opener and has an offense that is averaging 46.4 points per game behind senior QB Jaylen Raynor (2,037 yards, 29 TDs passing, 1,068 yards, 16 TDs rushing). A deep stable of running backs complements a pair of receivers, TE Jayvontay Conner and WR Que'sean Brown, who each have at least 500 yards and 10 TDs. A defense led by LB R.J. Brown has four shutouts and has held opponents to an average of just 9.1 points per game.

NO. 2 REAGAN (5-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 7-2 overall) at NO. 10 REYNOLDS (1-5, 2-7)

The essentials: Reagan has secured second place in the CPC and is looking to maintain positive momentum heading into a likely home game in the first round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A West playoffs. The Raiders are young at some key spots, with freshman QB Jacob Smith and freshman RB Jaylen Moore, but both have showed ability and maturity behind a big, senior-led offensive line that features Notre Dame commit Sam Pendleton. Defensively, seniors Semaj Turner and Jeremiah Bailey are TFL machines, and a secondary featuring Landan Callahan, Zion Fant and Jalill Rogers is as good as any in the Triad. Reynolds' only conference win came against Parkland, but any team with WR Kenaz McMillian is worth the price of admission. The Demons just need others to step up for an offense that averages just 13.3 points per game.

CENTRAL DAVIDSON (3-1 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 8-1 overall) at NO. 3 OAK GROVE (4-0, 9-0), 7:30 p.m.

The essentials: Oak Grove is 9-0 for the first time in its brief school history, but the Grizzlies need to beat Central Davidson to avoid a three-way tie for first place in the Mid-Piedmont 3-A with the Spartans and Ledford. Central Davidson averages more than 52 points per game, while surrendering just 11 per game. The Spartans want to run the football and feature four backs with at least 400 yards on the ground, led by senior Keyshawn Breedlove (1,928 yards, 28 TDs). Oak Grove has found a way to win a number of close games with a balanced offense directed by junior Connor Creech (1,325 yards, 9 TDs passing, 472 yards, 5 TDs rushing). The other part of the Grizzlies' winning recipe is taking care of the ball and leaning on a stout defense led by DE Blake Shenault (15 TFLs, 9 sacks) and LB Chris Tapia (13 TFLs, 6 sacks).

ALSO PLAYING

Carver (1-4 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 2-7 overall) at Winston-Salem Prep (2-3, 3-5)

No. 7 Glenn (2-4 Central Piedmont 4-A, 3-6 overall) at No. 8 Davie County (2-4, 3-6)

Huntersville Christ the King (3-2 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 7-2 overall) at Bishop McGuinness (0-5, 1-8)

Ledford (3-1 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 8-1 overall) at No. 9 North Davidson (2-2, 3-6), 7:30 p.m.

McMichael (3-2 Mid-State 2-A, 6-3 overall) at North Forsyth (0-5, 3-6)

Parkland (0-6 Central Piedmont 4-A, 0-9 overall) at No. 4 Mount Tabor (4-2, 7-2)

Rockingham County (2-4 Mid-State 3-A, 3-6 overall) at Atkins (1-5, 2-6), 7:30 p.m. Thursday

No. 6 Walkertown (4-1 Mid-State 2-A, 7-2 overall) at Andrews (1-4, 4-5), 7:30 p.m. Thursday