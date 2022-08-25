JournalNow.com high school football scouting reports: Week 2

Kickoffs at 7 p.m. Friday unless noted.

NO. 1 EAST FORSYTH (1-0) at ROLESVILLE (1-0), WTOB 980-AM and 96.7-FM, streaming at TobaccoRoadSportsRadio.com

The essentials: East Forsyth got an epic performance from senior QB Jaylen Raynor (officially 343 yards and 4 TDs rushing, 170 yards and 3 TDs passing) and needed every bit of it in a 49-38 win over Northwest Guilford. The Eagles were explosive offensively, but were penalized early and often and struggled to get stops in the second half. Their defense will be challenged by a Rolesville team that provided plenty of fireworks of its own in a 52-28 win at Southern Pines Pinecrest. The Rams, ranked No. 1 in the eastern portion of the state this week by HighSchoolOT.com, feature WR Noah Rogers, a four-star recruit who is committed to Ohio State, and QB Braden Atkinson. Defensively, Rolesville settled down and forced some turnovers after falling behind 14-0 early. This is the kind of matchup on the road that will tell East Forsyth if its defense is good enough to sustain another deep run in the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs.

NO. 3 REAGAN (1-0) at GRIMSLEY (1-0, No. 2 in HSXtra.com Top 10), 7:30 p.m., WCOG 1320-AM, 105.3 FM, streaming at TobaccoRoadSportsRadio.com

The essentials: Reagan brings one of the state's best offensive lines to Jamieson Stadium, and the Raiders will try to establish the running game behind a group led by Sam Pendleton, Spencer Webb and Spencer Schaper. Reagan's offense had the most success in a 31-24 win over North Davidson when QBs Makhi Purvis and Luke Collins were running the ball, and Collins also contributed as a receiver, defensive back and punter. Duke commit Semaj Turner leads a defense that picked off three passes. Grimsley went on the road and rolled to a win over Clayton as senior Ryan Stephens and freshman Faizon Brandon each got reps at quarterback and combined to complete 14 of 21 passes for 214 yards and three touchdowns. Junior WRs Terrell Anderson (6 catches, 102 yards, TD) and Alex Taylor (5 catches, 87 yards, 2 TDs) were known weapons coming into the season, but sophomore RB Mitchell Summers (21 carries, 129 yards, 2 TDs) had a breakout game. Grimsley's 21-19 comeback win last season in Pfafftown was a battle to the end, and this year's game should be, too.

NO. 4 OAK GROVE (1-0) at NO. 8 WEST FORSYTH (0-1)

The essentials: Week 1 on the road could not have been more different for these two teams. Oak Grove went to High Point and came home with a gritty 23-20 win over Southwest Guilford, while West Forsyth struggled in every facet of the game during a 37-0 loss to Asheville A.C. Reynolds. Oak Grove only managed 199 yards of total offense with QB Connor Creech (63 yards and a TD rushing, 60 yards and TD passing) at the controls, but the Grizzlies blocked two field-goal attempts and picked off a pass to preserve the victory. West Forsyth is young, but with Matthews Weddington up next and a Central Piedmont 4-A opener at Mount Tabor to follow, the Titans will have to grow up quickly and a win over Oak Grove would be a great place to start.

ALSO PLAYING

Bishop McGuinness (0-1) at South Stokes (0-1), 7:30 p.m.

Carver (0-1) at Atkins (0-1)

No. 7 Glenn (0-1) at Ragsdale (0-1), 7:30 p.m.

No. 2 Mount Tabor (1-0) at North Forsyth (1-0)

No. 5 North Davidson (0-1) at Northwest Guilford (0-1)

Southwest Guilford (0-1) at No. 5 Reynolds (1-0)

No. 10 Walkertown (1-0) at Lexington (0-1), 7:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem Prep (0-0) at Lake Norman Charter (1-0)

West Rowan (1-0) at No. 9 Davie County (0-1)

OFF

Parkland (0-1)