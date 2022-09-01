JournalNow.com high school football scouting reports: Week 3

Kickoffs at 7 p.m. unless noted.

PAGE (1-1, No. 5 in HSXtra.com Top 10) at NO. 2 MOUNT TABOR (2-0), WCOG 1320-AM and 105.3-FM

The essentials: Page is looking to build on a 22-14 win over Reidsville, but it won't be easy against Mount Tabor. The Spartans have dynamic playmakers in QB Semaj Reaves-Smith, RB Gio Caesar and WR J.J. Peterkin and feature some physically imposing linemen, led by Austin Pittman. Mount Tabor's defense is fast and aggressive and has given up just seven points in each of its first two games. Page leans on its offensive line, a group that stepped up last week after being dominated by Dudley in a season-opening loss. QB Nick Williamson will need to be sharp for the Pirates, and special teams could be a factor in a game that figures to be close and low-scoring.

CHARLOTTE CHAMBERS (1-1) at NO. 5 GLENN (1-1), WTOB 980-AM and 96.7-FM

The essentials: Chambers has played in three straight NCHSAA state championship games, winning two, so the Cougars are a known quantity – especially to a Glenn team that lost 30-6 last year in Charlotte. They've already beaten Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons in a rematch of last year's Class 4-A title game and dropped a 26-20 decision to Virginia power Highland Springs. Smith alumnus and former Golden Eagles player Brandon Wiggins comes back to the Triad with a team that features QB Bubba Camp (435 yards, 3 TDs passing, 175 yards rushing) and N.C. State WR commit Kevin Concepcion (10 catches, 235 yards, 2 TDs). Glenn lost 16 starters from last season's 9-3 team and is still finding its way on offense (16.5 ppg), but the Bobcats are always tough defensively.

NO. 10 DAVIE COUNTY (0-2) at NO. 6 NORTH DAVIDSON (0-2), 7:30 p.m., WMYV-48

The essentials: Both of these teams are better than their records, but one of them is going to be 0-3 after Friday night. Davie's problem, as it has been in recent years, is defense. The War Eagles are giving up an average of 39.5 points per game, and an offense that has utilized two quarterbacks (juniors Ty Miller and Markel Summers) hasn't been able to score enough points to keep up. North Davidson nearly upset Reagan in Week 1 behind a big game from senior RB Xavion Hayes, but fell apart defensively in a 50-22 loss at Northwest Guilford in Week 2. This game figures to be high-scoring, and the team that can get some stops and avoid turnovers should come out on top.

ALSO PLAYING

Charlotte Myers Park (0-1) at No. 3 Reagan (1-1)

Eastern Randolph (1-1) at No. 7 Walkertown (2-0)

Gastonia Highland Tech (0-2) at Carver (0-2)

Graham (0-2) at Bishop McGuinness (0-2)

Lexington (0-2) at North Forsyth (1-1), 7:30 p.m.

Matthews Weddington (1-1) at No. 8 West Forsyth (0-2)

Ragsdale (0-2) at No. 4 Oak Grove (2-0), 7:30 p.m.

No. 9 Reynolds (1-1) at Northwest Guilford (1-1, No. 6 in HSXtra.com Top 10)

Winston-Salem Prep (0-1) at Parkland (0-1)

OFF

No. 1 East Forsyth (2-0)

Atkins (0-1)