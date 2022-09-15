JournalNow.com high school football scouting reports: Week 5

Kickoffs at 7 p.m. unless noted.

NO. 1 EAST FORSYTH (0-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 3-0 overall) at NO. 3 REAGAN (0-0, 2-1), WTOB 980-AM, 96.7-FM

NO. 8 WEST FORSYTH (0-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 0-3 overall) at NO. 2 MOUNT TABOR (0-0, 3-0), 7:30 p.m., WMYV-48, WSJS 600-AM, 93.7-FM, 101.5-FM, 103.1-FM, 104.9-FM

The essentials: A young West Forsyth team has struggled to find its footing, but has a chance to start fresh in the CPC. The Titans will need to score more than the 15 points they're averaging to beat a Mount Tabor team that has put last season's struggles behind it. The Spartans' defense is back to coach Tiesuan Brown's high standards, giving up an average of fewer than 10 points per game. Offensively, Mount Tabor has gotten big plays from QB Semaj Reaves-Smith (526 yards, 6 TDs passing), RB Gio Caesar (351 yards rushing, 3 TDs) and WRs Shamarius Peterkin (9 catches, 178 yards, 4 TDs) and J.P. Peterkin (12 catches, 164 yards, 3 TDs).

WEST STANLY (3-1) at NO. 4 OAK GROVE (4-0)

The essentials: West Stanly's only loss was a 24-21 heartbreaker last week at North Stanly, and the Colts come to Oak Grove averaging 35 points per game behind a powerful ground game. All six West Stanly ballcarriers this season are averaging at least 5.2 yards per carry, led by seniors Matthew Parker (368 yards, 3 TDs) and Shane Mecimore (362 yards, 5 TDs), and the Colts take care of the football (1 turnover). Oak Grove is 4-0 for the second time in the program's brief history as coach Mark Holcomb builds another powerhouse. The Grizzlies, led by QB Connor Creech and RB Talieb Tuttle, have wins over three Class 4-A programs and would like nothing better than to head into their off week before Mid-Piedmont 3-A play at 5-0.

NO. 10 NORTH FORSYTH (0-0 Mid-State 2-A, 2-1 overall) at MOREHEAD (0-0, 2-2)

The essentials: Neither of these teams was expected to contend for the Mid-State 2-A title this year, but both have had some positive moments. North Forsyth's offense is led by junior QB Victor Wingate (30-of-42, 378 yards, 2 TDs passing, 387 yards, 4 TDs rushing). Morehead has lost back-to-back games, but both defeats were to unbeaten teams (Northeast Guilford and Martinsville, Va.). The Panthers have used two quarterbacks (junior baseball standout Brittyn Barnes and senior Jadan Martin), but the key player on offense has been senior RB Ya'Quil Dungee (388 yards, 3 TDs rushing). The player to watch for Morehead is senior DL Gavin Moore (8 TFLs, 7 sacks, blocked FG attempt).

ALSO PLAYING

Asheville (2-1) at No. 9 North Davidson (1-3), 7:30 p.m.

Atkins (0-0 Mid-State 3-A, 1-1 overall) at Smith (0-0, 0-3)

Bishop McGuinness (0-0 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 1-3 overall) at Community School of Davidson (0-0, 2-1)

No. 7 Glenn (0-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 1-2 overall) at Parkland (0-0, 0-3)

Huntersville Christ the King (0-0 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 4-0 overall) at Carver (0-0, 1-3)

Reynolds (0-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 1-2 overall) at No. 6 Davie County (0-0, 1-2)

OFF

No. 5 Walkertown (3-1)

Winston-Salem Prep (1-2)