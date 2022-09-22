JournalNow.com high school football scouting reports: Week 6

Kickoffs at 7 p.m. unless noted.

NO. 5 DAVIE COUNTY (1-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 2-2 overall) at NO. 1 EAST FORSYTH (1-0, 4-0 overall), 7:30 p.m., WMYY-48, WTOB 980-AM, 96.7-FM

The essentials: Davie County has some momentum after wins over North Davidson and Reynolds, but the War Eagles may be facing the state's hottest team. East Forsyth has won its last three games — all against likely Class 4-A playoff teams — by a combined score of 143-10. The Eagles feature Arkansas State commit Jaylen Raynor (910 yards passing, 674 yards rushing, 22 total TDs) at QB and Que'sean Brown (10 catches, 352 yards, 7 TDs in 3 games) at WR, but have a number of other playmakers to complement them. East's defense has been lights-out since a 49-38 season-opening win over Northwest Guilford. Davie counters with a pair of juniors, QB Ty Miller (671 yards passing, 239 yards rushing, 10 total TDs) and RB Markell Summers (398 yards, 4 TDs). The War Eagles will need to avoid big plays and turnovers to have a chance to pull an upset.

NO. 2 MOUNT TABOR (1-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 4-0 overall) at REYNOLDS (0-1, 1-3)

The essentials: Mount Tabor needs to stay focused on this week's game when the temptation will be to look ahead to a showdown with East Forsyth on Sept. 30. Reynolds has a pair of explosive athletes in Tashawn Jeter and Kenaz McMillian, but the Demons will have their hands full up front against a big, strong group of Spartans linemen led by Austin Pittman. Tabor has gotten strong play and leadership from senior QB Semaj Reaves-Smith (714 yards, 7 TDs, 4 INTs) and has talent around him in RB Gio Caesar (395 yards, 5 TDs) and WRs Shamarius (12 catches, 286 yards, 5 TDs) and J.P. Peterkin (18 catches, 215 yards, 3 TDs).

NO. 4 REAGAN (0-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 2-2 overall) at NO. 7 GLENN (1-0, 2-2)

The essentials: Reagan can't afford to let last week's 37-3 loss to East Forsyth beat the Raiders twice with so much of the season still to play. Reagan's rushing attack has been a strength and should be again this week against a relatively inexperienced Glenn team. The Bobcats are still finding their way after losing 16 starters from last season's playoff team and could gain some confidence with a home-field win, but will be tested by Reagan's defense. This is the kind of game that could set the tone for the rest of the season for both teams.

ALSO PLAYING

Atkins (0-1 Mid-State 3-A, 1-2 overall) at Dudley (1-0, 2-2), 7:30 p.m.

Carver (0-1 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 1-4 overall) at Bishop McGuinness (0-1, 1-4)

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (1-0 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 4-0 overall) at Winston-Salem Prep (0-0, 1-2)

Parkland (0-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 0-4 overall) at No. 8 West Forsyth (0-1, 0-4)

Reidsville (1-0 Mid-State 2-A, 4-1 overall) at No. 10 North Forsyth (0-1, 2-2), 7:30 p.m.

West Stokes (0-1 Mid-State 2-A, 2-2 overall) at No. 6 Walkertown (0-0, 3-1), 7:30 p.m.

OFF

No. 3 Oak Grove (0-0 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 5-0 overall)

No. 9 North Davidson (0-0 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 1-4 overall)