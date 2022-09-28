JournalNow.com high school football scouting reports: Week 7

Kickoffs at 7 p.m. Thursday unless noted.

NO. 1 EAST FORSYTH (2-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 5-0 overall) at NO. 2 MOUNT TABOR (2-0, 5-0), WSJS 600-AM, 93.7-FM, 101.5-FM, 103.1-FM, 104.9-FM, WTOB 980-AM, 96.3-FM

The essentials: East Forsyth averages 49.6 points per game with an explosive offense led by QB Jaylen Raynor (1,265 yards and 17 TDs passing, 794 yards and 12 TDs rushing) and WR Que'sean Brown (16 catches, 458 yards, 8 TDs), while Mount Tabor's defense has surrendered just 8.2 points per game, so something has to give. Tabor would love to get RB Gio Caesar (486 yards rushing, 7 TDs) going early and control the tempo, then let QB Semaj Reaves-Smith take some shots downfield to Shamarius (14 catches, 305 yards, 6 TDs) and J.P. Peterkin (18 catches, 215 yards, 3 TDs). But that won't be easy against a fast, hard-hitting Eagles defense led by DEs Nick and Nathan Martin and LB R.J. Brown.

NO. 4 REAGAN (1-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 3-2 overall) at NO. 7 DAVIE COUNTY (1-1, 2-3)

The essentials: Each of these teams has a loss to East Forsyth and can't afford another defeat in the Central Piedmont 4-A race. Freshman QB Jacob Smith came off the bench last Friday in the second half and rallied Reagan to a 28-26 win at Smith and could be the long-term answer for the Raiders. They still have one of the state's best offensive lines and a solid defense led by DE Semaj Turner. Davie couldn't stop the East Forsyth offense in a 56-21 loss last week, but the War Eagles aren't the only team that's had difficulty with that task. QB Ty Miller (839 yards, 11 TDs passing, 280 yards rushing) and RB Markell Summers (453 yards, 5 TDs rushing) are weapons, and Davie's fast tempo can be a problem for defenses.

NO. 9 WEST FORSYTH (1-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 1-4 overall) at NO. 6 GLENN (1-1, 2-3)

The essentials: West Forsyth showed what it's capable of last week in a 52-0 win over Parkland, and the Titans will look to build on that momentum when they visit Kernersville. They'll take on a Glenn team that let last week's game against Reagan slip away and must regroup to stay in the Central Piedmont 4-A race. Both teams want to run the ball and play defense, so the squad that can hit some throws downfield will have an advantage. Special teams and turnovers often decide these types of matchups.

ALSO PLAYING

Andrews (0-2 Mid-State 2-A, 3-3 overall) at No. 10 North Forsyth (0-2, 2-3)

Community School of Davidson (2-0 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 4-1 overall) at Carver (1-1, 2-4)

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (0-2 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 2-2) at Winston-Salem Prep (0-1, 1-3), 7 p.m. Wednesday

No. 8 North Davidson (0-0 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 1-4 overall) at Montgomery Central (0-0, 0-4), 6:30 p.m.

No. 3 Oak Grove (0-0 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 5-0 overall) at Asheboro (0-0, 1-4), 7:30 p.m.

Reynolds (0-2 Central Piedmont 4-A, 1-4 overall) at Parkland (0-2, 0-5)

Southern Guilford (2-0 Mid-State 3-A, 3-2 overall) at Atkins (0-2, 1-3)

No. 5 Walkertown (1-0 Mid-State 2-A, 4-1 overall) at Reidsville (No. 2 in HSXtra.com, 2-0, 5-1), streaming at RockinghamUpdateSports.com

OFF

Bishop McGuinness (0-2 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 1-5 overall)