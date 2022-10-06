JournalNow.com high school football scouting reports: Week 8

Kickoffs at 7 p.m. unless noted.

NO. 2 MOUNT TABOR (2-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 5-1 overall) at NO. 9 DAVIE COUNTY (1-2, 2-4)

The essentials: Mount Tabor is coming off a 31-13 loss to a very good East Forsyth team, so the key for the Spartans is not to let that game beat them twice. Tabor struggled to get its running game going against the Eagles, but Gio Caesar and Zion Thompson should find more room against a Davie County team that has given up an average of 35 points per game. The War Eagles can put points on the board with an offense that features a pair of juniors, QB Ty Miller and RB Markell Summers. Davie could use a win to stay in the hunt for a Class 4-A West playoff berth.

NO. 5 WEST FORSYTH (2-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 2-4 overall) at NO. 3 REAGAN (2-1, 4-2), 7:30 p.m., WMYV-48, WCOG 1320-AM, 105.3-FM, WTOB 980-AM, 96.7-FM

The essentials: Back-to-back wins over Parkland and, especially, Glenn have West Forsyth thinking playoffs again after an 0-4 start. The emergence of junior RB Caman Chaplin has been a big part of the turnaround, but the young Titans' defense also has found its footing. Reagan bounced back from a 37-3 loss to East Forsyth with a comeback win over Glenn and a commanding victory over Davie County. The Raiders have turned to QB Jacob Smith in recent weeks, and the freshman has provided a spark. It doesn't hurt that he's playing behind the Triad's best offensive line, and a defense led by DE Semaj Turner and LB Jeremiah Bailey has produced 26 sacks and 11 turnovers.

NO. 4 OAK GROVE (1-0 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 6-0 overall) at NO. 8 NORTH DAVIDSON (1-0, 2-4), 7:30 p.m.

The essentials: From the moment that Oak Grove opened its doors in 2017 this has been one of the Triad's best rivalries. The Grizzlies are off to a strong start that features wins over three Class 4-A teams. QB Connor Creech makes the offense go, and a defense led by DE Blake Shenault and LB Chris Tapia has been formidable. North Davidson started 0-3, but the losses were to Class 4-A teams Reagan, Northwest Guilford and Davie County that have a combined record of 10-8. The War Eagles' Xavion Hayes might be the best running back in the area, and he's complemented by QB Gavin Hill and WR Reid Nisley. Last year's game was a 27-24 overtime win for North Davidson. Expect another great game this year.

ALSO PLAYING

Bishop McGuinness (0-2 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 1-5 overall) at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (3-0, 6-0)

Eastern Guilford (3-0 Mid-State 3-A, 3-3 overall) at Atkins (0-3, 1-4), 7:30 p.m.

No. 7 Glenn (1-2 Central Piedmont 4-A, 2-4 overall) at No. 10 Reynolds (1-2, 2-4)

North Forsyth (0-3 Mid-State 2-A, 2-4 overall) at No. 6 Walkertown (1-1, 4-2), 7:30 p.m.

Parkland (0-3 Central Piedmont 4-A, 0-6 overall) at No. 1 East Forsyth (3-0, 6-0), streaming at TobaccoRoadSportsRadio.com

Winston-Salem Prep (1-1 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 2-3) at Community School of Davidson (3-0, 5-1)

OFF

Carver (1-2 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 2-5 overall)