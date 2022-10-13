JournalNow.com high school football scouting reports: Week 9

Kickoffs at 7 p.m. unless noted.

NO. 2 MOUNT TABOR (3-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 6-1 overall) at NO. 7 GLENN (2-2, 3-4)

The essentials: East Forsyth the only unbeaten team in the CPC, but there are four teams with a legitimate shot at second place and these are two of them. Mount Tabor has already lost to East, while Glenn faces the Eagles on Oct. 21. Tabor has won with defense (13.9 ppg against) and a strong running game led by Gio Caesar, complemented by QB Semaj Reaves-Smith and WRs Shamarius and J.P. Peterkin. Turnovers and penalties are what the Spartans must avoid. Glenn's biggest issues have been on defense. The Bobcats have given up at least 28 points in all four of their losses, and their offense has been hit-or-miss with three quarterbacks attempting at least 17 passes. Glenn needs a big game from its playmakers, RB Brandon Sutton and WR/DB/KR Ajay Coverdale.

LEDFORD (2-0 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 7-0 overall) at NO. 4 OAK GROVE (2-0, 7-0), 7:30 p.m., WMYV-48, WSJS 600-AM, 93.7-FM, 101.5-FM, 103.1-FM and 104.9-FM

The essentials: Both teams are unbeaten, but they've done it in different ways. Ledford is averaging 48 points per game, but gave up 32 points to fellow Mid-Piedmont 3-A contender Central Davidson, while Oak Grove has won three games decided by 12 points or less. Senior QB Nathan Carr (1,257 yards, 18 TDs, 0 INTs passing, 502 yards, 12 TDs rushing) leads the Panthers' prolific attack, which also features RB Alex Sanford (906 yards, 13 TDs rushing) and WRs Kamden White (19 catches, 478 yards, 10 TDs) and Cameron Walker (13 catches, 353 yards, 4 TDs). Oak Grove got past rival North Davidson last Friday and continues to lean on QB Connor Creech (869 yards, 9 TDs passing, 316 yards, 3 TDs rushing) and a deep defensive line led by Blake Shenault and Tyler Daines. The lower the score the better for the Grizzlies.

NO. 6 WALKERTOWN (2-1 Mid-State 2-A, 5-2 overall) at McMICHAEL (No. 10 in HSXtra.com Top 10, 3-0, 6-1), 7:30 p.m., streaming at RockinghamUpdateSports.com

The essentials: Reidsville is the team to beat in the Mid-State 2-A and already has a win over Walkertown, but both of these teams are headed for the Class 2-A playoffs. Walkertown is playing solid defense (9.4 ppg against) and relies on QB Bryce Baker (773 yards, 11 TDs passing) and RB Zakhi Mitchell (225 yards, 7 TDs rushing, 2 TDs receiving) and WR Zion Moye (9 catches, 177 yards, 5 TDs) to generate much of its offense. Jerimiah McIntyre and Mitrend Curry each have three interceptions on the back end. McMichael has won six straight since a surprising season-opening loss to Rockingham County. The Phoenix offense came to life last Friday in a 63-34 win over rival Morehead, but four of their six wins were by eight points or less. Junior Jayden Moore (1,064 yards, 19 TDs rushing) is the featured back, and big-play WRs Brady Elrod (22 catches, 440 yards, 2 TDs) and Houston Fulk (28 catches, 610 yards, 6 TDs) provide a nice balance.

ALSO PLAYING

Atkins (0-4 Mid-State 3-A, 1-5 overall) at Northeast Guilford (1-3, 4-3)

No. 1 East Forsyth (4-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 7-0 overall) at No. 10 Reynolds (1-3, 2-5)

No. 8 Davie County (1-3 Central Piedmont 4-A, 2-5 overall) at No. 5 West Forsyth (2-2, 2-5)

Huntersville Christ the King (2-1 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 6-1 overall) at Winston-Salem Prep (1-2, 2-4)

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (4-0 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 7-0 overall) at Carver (1-2, 2-5)

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (0-4 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 2-4 overall) at Bishop McGuinness (0-3, 1-6)

No. 9 North Davidson (1-1 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 2-5 overall) at Asheboro (0-2, 1-6), 7:30 p.m.

North Surry (1-5) at North Forsyth (2-5), 7:30 p.m.

Parkland (0-4 Central Piedmont 4-A, 0-7 overall) at No. 3 Reagan (3-1, 5-2)