JournalNow.com high school football scouting reports

Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.
NO. 1 EAST FORSYTH at NORTHWEST GUILFORD
The essentials: East Forsyth took its lumps in the spring after a number of key seniors enrolled early to play college football, but the experience gained by the young Eagles on the way to the playoffs should pay dividends this season. Northwest Guilford will have to account for LB R.J. Brown, who was an All-Area selection as a sophomore and looks even bigger and faster as a junior, junior QB Jaylen Alexander-Raynor and junior RB Je'mon Smith. The Vikings are experienced on defense, led by Missouri recruit Xavier Simmons at linebacker. Offensively, the key for Northwest will be not getting behind the chains against an East Forsyth defense that makes plays. The Vikings will need an efficient game at quarterback from either sophomore Tanner Ballou or junior Bristol Carter.
FAYETTEVILLE TERRY SANFORD at NO. 2 GLENN, 7 p.m.
The essentials: Glenn is another area team looking for a challenge in its opener. Terry Sanford has most of its key players back from a team that went 6-2, including junior RB Jre Jackson and junior QB Dante Garcia. Glenn is loaded again after winning the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference in the spring. Senior LB Albert Redd, the JournalNow.com Defensive Player of the Year, is a rock upon which Coach Antwon Stevenson's team is built, and Kedric Green is a playmaker in the secondary. Offensively, senior QB Camden Coleman is healthy and primed for a big season with senior Chaney Fitzgerald and junior Levine Smith as playmakers. The Bobcats are strong enough up front on both sides of the ball to make another run at the conference title.
RICHMOND COUNTY at NO. 3 MOUNT TABOR (WTOB-980)
The essentials: As if moving up to the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference wasn't enough of a challenge, Mount Tabor opens with perennial Class 4-A power Richmond County. The Raiders' offense revolves around dual-threat QB Kellan Hood and a large, talented line and the defense is led by DT J.D. Lampley. Yes, coach Tiesuan Brown's Spartans lost a lot of talent from the spring's Class 3-AA state championship squad, but any team that has ATH Lance Patterson, RB-LB Noah Marshall, L Deshawn Watson and WR Chance Lyons is ready for just about anything the schedule throws at it. Tabor hasn't lost its swagger, and there's a talented wave of youngsters coming up, led by freshman S Shamarius Peterkin.
NO. 7 REAGAN at NO. 8 NORTH DAVIDSON
The essentials: Both of these teams have a number of holes to fill because of graduation. For Reagan, RB-WR Bryson Canty and OL-TE Andrew Jones leave large voids on the offensive side of the ball, but ATH Jon Gullette should provide production as a senior for coach Josh McGee's Raiders. North Davidson coach Brian Flynn must replace WR Jamarien Dalton, one of the top athletes in the Triad, as well as QB Tedric Jenkins and RB-LB Jaylin Walser. LB Tanner Jordan and two-way lineman Drew Englehart will have to provide leadership for a program that reached the Class 2-AA West Regional final in the spring. The schedule gets even tougher for both of these teams in Weeks 2 and 3, with Reagan playing host to Grimsley and traveling to Charlotte Myers Park and North Davidson taking on two more strong 4-A teams in Northwest Guilford and Davie County.
FRIDAY'S OTHER GAMES
Asheville A.C. Reynolds at No. 4 West Forsyth, 7 p.m.
Mooresville at No. 5 Davie County
Southwest Guilford at No. 6 Oak Grove
No. 9 Walkertown at Atkins, 7 p.m.
High Point Central at No. 10 Reynolds, 7 p.m.
Bishop McGuinness at Greenville John Paul II, 7 p.m.
Forbush at North Forsyth
North Moore at Carver
Parkland at South Rowan
West Stokes at South Stokes
OFF
Winston-Salem Prep
