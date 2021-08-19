JournalNow.com high school football scouting reports

Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.

NO. 1 EAST FORSYTH at NORTHWEST GUILFORD

The essentials: East Forsyth took its lumps in the spring after a number of key seniors enrolled early to play college football, but the experience gained by the young Eagles on the way to the playoffs should pay dividends this season. Northwest Guilford will have to account for LB R.J. Brown, who was an All-Area selection as a sophomore and looks even bigger and faster as a junior, junior QB Jaylen Alexander-Raynor and junior RB Je'mon Smith. The Vikings are experienced on defense, led by Missouri recruit Xavier Simmons at linebacker. Offensively, the key for Northwest will be not getting behind the chains against an East Forsyth defense that makes plays. The Vikings will need an efficient game at quarterback from either sophomore Tanner Ballou or junior Bristol Carter.