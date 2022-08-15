JournalNow.com High School Football Top 10 Poll: Week 1

East Forsyth was a near-unanimous choice for No. 1 in the first JournalNow.com Football Top 10 Poll of the season. Reagan, the only team to beat the Eagles during the fall 2021 regular season, starts out at No. 2.
Marquee games this week are: Northwest Guilford (No. 7 in the HSXtra.com poll) at No. 1 East Forsyth, No. 7 North Davidson at No. 2 Reagan and Fayetteville Terry Sanford at No. 5 Glenn.
Compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches:
1. EAST FORSYTH (5)
Last season: 11-2
Total points: 59
Friday: Northwest Guilford
2. REAGAN
People are also reading…
Last season: 8-3
Total points: 48
Friday: No. 7 North Davidson
3. MOUNT TABOR
Last season: 4-5
Total points: 44
Friday: At Richmond
4. WEST FORSYTH
Last season: 5-5
Total points: 39
Friday: At Asheville A.C. Reynolds
5. GLENN
Last season: 9-3
Total points: 38
Friday: Fayetteville Terry Sanford
6. OAK GROVE
Last season: 7-3
Total points: 26
Friday: At Southwest Guilford
7. NORTH DAVIDSON
Last season: 8-4
Total points: 23
Friday: At No. 2 Reagan
8. REYNOLDS (1)
Last season: 2-8
Total points: 20
Friday: At High Point Central
9. DAVIE COUNTY
Last season: 6-5
Total points: 19
Friday: At Mooresville
T10. NORTH FORSYTH
Last season: 5-6
Total points: 4
Friday: At Forbush
T10. WALKERTOWN
Last season: 1-9 (included five forfeits for using an ineligible player)
Total points: 4
Friday: Atkins
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES
Atkins (2), Bishop McGuinness (2), Carver (1).
The HSXtra Top 10 is released Mondays at HSXtra.com.