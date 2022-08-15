JournalNow.com High School Football Top 10 Poll: Week 1

East Forsyth was a near-unanimous choice for No. 1 in the first JournalNow.com Football Top 10 Poll of the season. Reagan, the only team to beat the Eagles during the fall 2021 regular season, starts out at No. 2.

Marquee games this week are: Northwest Guilford (No. 7 in the HSXtra.com poll) at No. 1 East Forsyth, No. 7 North Davidson at No. 2 Reagan and Fayetteville Terry Sanford at No. 5 Glenn.

Compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches:

1. EAST FORSYTH (5)

Last season: 11-2

Total points: 59

Friday: Northwest Guilford

2. REAGAN

Last season: 8-3

Total points: 48

Friday: No. 7 North Davidson

3. MOUNT TABOR

Last season: 4-5

Total points: 44

Friday: At Richmond

4. WEST FORSYTH

Last season: 5-5

Total points: 39

Friday: At Asheville A.C. Reynolds

5. GLENN

Last season: 9-3

Total points: 38

Friday: Fayetteville Terry Sanford

6. OAK GROVE

Last season: 7-3

Total points: 26

Friday: At Southwest Guilford

7. NORTH DAVIDSON

Last season: 8-4

Total points: 23

Friday: At No. 2 Reagan

8. REYNOLDS (1)

Last season: 2-8

Total points: 20

Friday: At High Point Central

9. DAVIE COUNTY

Last season: 6-5

Total points: 19

Friday: At Mooresville

T10. NORTH FORSYTH

Last season: 5-6

Total points: 4

Friday: At Forbush

T10. WALKERTOWN

Last season: 1-9 (included five forfeits for using an ineligible player)

Total points: 4

Friday: Atkins

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES

Atkins (2), Bishop McGuinness (2), Carver (1).

The HSXtra Top 10 is released Mondays at HSXtra.com.