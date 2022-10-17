 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

JournalNow.com high school football Top 10 poll: Week 10

  • 0
prep zone logo 022721 web

If you liked last week's JournalNow.com Top 10 football coaches' poll, you'll love this week's edition. East Forsyth remains unbeaten and unanimous at No. 1, and the rest of the teams are unchanged.

The  marquee games this week are: No. 1 East Forsyth at No. 7 Glenn, No. 3 Reagan at No. 2 Mount Tabor and No. 10 Reynolds at No. 5 West Forsyth.

Compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches (first-place votes in parentheses):

1. EAST FORSYTH (6)

Record: 8-0

Last week: 1

Friday: At No. 7 Glenn

2. MOUNT TABOR

Record: 7-1

Last week: 2

Friday: No. 3 Reagan

3. REAGAN

Record: 6-2

Last week: 3

Friday: At No. 2 Mount Tabor

4. OAK GROVE

Record: 8-0

Last week: 4

Friday: At Montgomery Central

5. WEST FORSYTH

Record: 3-5

Last week: 5

Friday: No. 10 Reynolds

6. WALKERTOWN

Record: 6-2

Last week: 6

Friday: Morehead

7. GLENN

Record: 3-5

Last week: 7

Friday: No. 1 East Forysth

8. DAVIE COUNTY

Record: 2-6

Last week: 8

Friday: At Parkland

9. NORTH DAVIDSON

Record: 3-5

Last week: 9

Friday: At Central Davidson

10. REYNOLDS

Record: 2-6

Last week: 10

Friday: At No. 5 West Forsyth

Also receiving votes

North Forsyth (3-5).

The JournalNow.com Top 10 is released Mondays at JournalNow.com.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Kickoffs at 7 p.m. unless noted.

JOURNALNOW.COM TOP 10

No. 1 East Forsyth (5-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 8-0 overall) at No. 7 Glenn (2-3, 3-5), 7:30 p.m., WMYV-48

No. 3 Reagan (4-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 6-2 overall) at No. 2 Mount Tabor (4-1, 7-1)

No. 10 Reynolds (1-4 Central Piedmont 4-A, 2-6 overall) at No. 5 West Forsyth (3-2, 3-5)

No. 4 Oak Grove (3-0 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 8-0 overall) at Montgomery Central (0-3, 0-8), 7:30 p.m.

Morehead (2-2 Mid-State 2-A, 4-4 overall) at No. 6 Walkertown (3-1, 6-2), 7:30 p.m.

No. 8 Davie County (1-4 Central Piedmont 4-A, 2-6 overall) at Parkland (0-5, 0-8)

No. 9 North Davidson (2-1 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 3-5 overall) at Central Davidson (2-1, 7-1), 7:30 p.m.

ALSO PLAYING

Atkins (0-5 Mid-State 3-A, 1-6 overall) at High Point Central (1-4, 1-7), 7:30 p.m.

Bishop McGuinness (0-4 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 1-7 overall) at Winston-Salem Prep (1-3, 2-5)

Carver (1-3 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 2-6 overall) at Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (1-4, 3-4)

North Forsyth (0-4 Mid-State 2-A, 3-5 overall) at West Stokes (2-3, 4-4), 7:30 p.m.

Tags

