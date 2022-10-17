JournalNow.com high school football Top 10 poll: Week 10

If you liked last week's JournalNow.com Top 10 football coaches' poll, you'll love this week's edition. East Forsyth remains unbeaten and unanimous at No. 1, and the rest of the teams are unchanged.
The marquee games this week are: No. 1 East Forsyth at No. 7 Glenn, No. 3 Reagan at No. 2 Mount Tabor and No. 10 Reynolds at No. 5 West Forsyth.
Compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches (first-place votes in parentheses):
1. EAST FORSYTH (6)
Record: 8-0
Last week: 1
Friday: At No. 7 Glenn
2. MOUNT TABOR
Record: 7-1
Last week: 2
Friday: No. 3 Reagan
3. REAGAN
Record: 6-2
Last week: 3
Friday: At No. 2 Mount Tabor
4. OAK GROVE
Record: 8-0
Last week: 4
Friday: At Montgomery Central
5. WEST FORSYTH
Record: 3-5
Last week: 5
Friday: No. 10 Reynolds
6. WALKERTOWN
Record: 6-2
Last week: 6
Friday: Morehead
7. GLENN
Record: 3-5
Last week: 7
Friday: No. 1 East Forysth
8. DAVIE COUNTY
Record: 2-6
Last week: 8
Friday: At Parkland
9. NORTH DAVIDSON
Record: 3-5
Last week: 9
Friday: At Central Davidson
10. REYNOLDS
Record: 2-6
Last week: 10
Friday: At No. 5 West Forsyth
Also receiving votes
North Forsyth (3-5).