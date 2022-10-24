 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

JournalNow.com high school football Top 10 poll: Week 11

prep zone logo 022721 web

East Forsyth remains unbeaten and a unanimous No. 1 in the JournalNow.com Top 10 football coaches' poll heading into the final week of the regular season. Reagan jumped from No. 3 to No. 2 on the strength of its 17-0 win at Mount Tabor, while unbeaten Oak Grove moved up from No. 4 to No. 3.

The  marquee games this week are: No. 5 West Forsyth at No. 1 East Forsyth, Central Davidson at No. 3 Oak Grove and No. 7 Glenn at No. 8 Davie County.

Compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches (first-place votes in parentheses):

1. EAST FORSYTH (5)

Record: 9-0

Last week: 1

Friday: No. 5 West Forsyth

2. REAGAN

Record: 7-2

Last week: 3

Friday: At No. 10 Reynolds

3. OAK GROVE

Record: 9-0

Last week: 4

Friday: Central Davidson

4. MOUNT TABOR

Record: 7-2

Last week: 2

Friday: Parkland

5. WEST FORSYTH

Record: 4-5

Last week: 5

Friday: At No. 1 East Forsyth

6. WALKERTOWN

Record: 7-2

Last week: 6

Thursday: At Andrews

7. GLENN

Record: 3-6

Last week: 7

Friday: At No. 8 Davie County

8. DAVIE COUNTY

Record: 3-6

Last week: 8

Friday: No. 7 Glenn

9. NORTH DAVIDSON

Record: 3-6

Last week: 9

Friday: Ledford

10. REYNOLDS

Record: 2-7

Last week: 10

Friday: No. 4 Reagan

Also receiving votes

North Forsyth (3-6).

The JournalNow.com Top 10 is released Mondays at JournalNow.com.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Kickoffs at 7 p.m. Friday unless noted.

JOURNALNOW.COM TOP 10

No. 5 West Forsyth (4-2 Central Piedmont 4-A, 4-5 overall) at No. 1 East Forsyth (6-0, 9-0)

No. 2 Reagan (5-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 7-2 overall) at No. 10 Reynolds (1-5, 2-7)

Central Davidson (3-1 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 8-1 overall) at No. 3 Oak Grove (4-0, 9-0), 7:30 p.m.

Parkland (0-6 Central Piedmont 4-A, 0-9 overall) at No. 4 Mount Tabor (4-2, 7-2)

No. 6 Walkertown (4-1 Mid-State 2-A, 7-2 overall) at Andrews (1-4, 4-5), 7:30 p.m. Thursday

No. 7 Glenn (2-4 Central Piedmont 4-A, 3-6 overall) at No. 8 Davie County (2-4, 3-6)

Ledford (3-1 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 8-1 overall) at No. 9 North Davidson (2-2, 3-6), 7:30 p.m.

ALSO PLAYING

Carver (1-4 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 2-7 overall) at Winston-Salem Prep (2-3, 3-5)

Huntersville Christ the King (3-2 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 7-2 overall) at Bishop McGuinness (0-5, 1-8), 7 p.m.

McMichael (3-2 Mid-State 2-A, 6-3 overall) at North Forsyth (0-5, 3-6)

Rockingham County (2-4 Mid-State 3-A, 3-6 overall) at Atkins (1-5, 2-6)

Tags

