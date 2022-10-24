JournalNow.com high school football Top 10 poll: Week 11

East Forsyth remains unbeaten and a unanimous No. 1 in the JournalNow.com Top 10 football coaches' poll heading into the final week of the regular season. Reagan jumped from No. 3 to No. 2 on the strength of its 17-0 win at Mount Tabor, while unbeaten Oak Grove moved up from No. 4 to No. 3.
The marquee games this week are: No. 5 West Forsyth at No. 1 East Forsyth, Central Davidson at No. 3 Oak Grove and No. 7 Glenn at No. 8 Davie County.
Compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches (first-place votes in parentheses):
1. EAST FORSYTH (5)
Friday: No. 5 West Forsyth
2. REAGAN
Friday: At No. 10 Reynolds
3. OAK GROVE
4. MOUNT TABOR
5. WEST FORSYTH
Friday: At No. 1 East Forsyth
6. WALKERTOWN
7. GLENN
Friday: At No. 8 Davie County
8. DAVIE COUNTY
9. NORTH DAVIDSON
10. REYNOLDS
Also receiving votes
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.
THIS WEEK'S GAMES
Kickoffs at 7 p.m. Friday unless noted.
JOURNALNOW.COM TOP 10
No. 5 West Forsyth (4-2 Central Piedmont 4-A, 4-5 overall) at No. 1 East Forsyth (6-0, 9-0)
No. 2 Reagan (5-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 7-2 overall) at No. 10 Reynolds (1-5, 2-7)
Central Davidson (3-1 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 8-1 overall) at No. 3 Oak Grove (4-0, 9-0), 7:30 p.m.
Parkland (0-6 Central Piedmont 4-A, 0-9 overall) at No. 4 Mount Tabor (4-2, 7-2)
No. 6 Walkertown (4-1 Mid-State 2-A, 7-2 overall) at Andrews (1-4, 4-5), 7:30 p.m. Thursday
No. 7 Glenn (2-4 Central Piedmont 4-A, 3-6 overall) at No. 8 Davie County (2-4, 3-6)
Ledford (3-1 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 8-1 overall) at No. 9 North Davidson (2-2, 3-6), 7:30 p.m.
ALSO PLAYING
Carver (1-4 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 2-7 overall) at Winston-Salem Prep (2-3, 3-5)
Huntersville Christ the King (3-2 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 7-2 overall) at Bishop McGuinness (0-5, 1-8), 7 p.m.
McMichael (3-2 Mid-State 2-A, 6-3 overall) at North Forsyth (0-5, 3-6)
Rockingham County (2-4 Mid-State 3-A, 3-6 overall) at Atkins (1-5, 2-6)
