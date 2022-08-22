JournalNow.com High School Football Top 10 Poll: Week 2

East Forsyth remained atop the JournalNow.com Football Top 10 Poll after holding off Northwest Guilford 49-38 in a wild opener for the Eagles. Mount Tabor, on the strength of a 45-7 win at Richmond County, moved up to No. 2 and Reagan is No. 3.

Marquee games this week are: No. 1 East Forsyth at Rolesville, No. 3 Reagan at Grimsley (No. 2 in the HSXtra.com Top 10) and No. 4 Oak Grove at No. 8 West Forsyth.

Compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches (first-place votes in parentheses):

1. EAST FORSYTH (5)

Record: 1-0

Last week: 1

Friday: At Rolesville

2. MOUNT TABOR

Record: 1-0

Last week: 3

Friday: At North Forsyth

3. REAGAN

Record: 1-0

Last week: 2

Friday: At Grimsley

4. OAK GROVE

Record: 1-0

Last week: 6

Friday: At No. 8 West Forsyth

T5. NORTH DAVIDSON

Record: 0-1

Last week: 7

Friday: At Northwest Guilford

T5. REYNOLDS (1)

Record: 1-0

Last week: 8

Friday: Southwest Guilford

7. GLENN

Record: 0-1

Last week: 5

Friday: At Ragsdale

8. WEST FORSYTH

Record: 0-1

Last week: 4

Friday: No. 4 Oak Grove

9. DAVIE COUNTY

Record: 0-1

Last week: 9

Friday: West Rowan

10. WALKERTOWN

Record: 1-0

Last week: T10

Friday: Atkins

Also receiving votes (in order of points)

North Forsyth (1-0), Bishop McGuinness (0-1).

Dropped out of Top 10

North Forsyth

The HSXtra Top 10 is released Mondays at HSXtra.com.