JournalNow.com High School Football Top 10 Poll: Week 2

East Forsyth remained atop the JournalNow.com Football Top 10 Poll after holding off Northwest Guilford 49-38 in a wild opener for the Eagles. Mount Tabor, on the strength of a 45-7 win at Richmond County, moved up to No. 2 and Reagan is No. 3.
Marquee games this week are: No. 1 East Forsyth at Rolesville, No. 3 Reagan at Grimsley (No. 2 in the HSXtra.com Top 10) and No. 4 Oak Grove at No. 8 West Forsyth.
Compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches (first-place votes in parentheses):
1. EAST FORSYTH (5)
Record: 1-0
Last week: 1
Friday: At Rolesville
2. MOUNT TABOR
Record: 1-0
Last week: 3
Friday: At North Forsyth
3. REAGAN
Record: 1-0
Last week: 2
Friday: At Grimsley
4. OAK GROVE
Record: 1-0
Last week: 6
Friday: At No. 8 West Forsyth
T5. NORTH DAVIDSON
Record: 0-1
Last week: 7
Friday: At Northwest Guilford
T5. REYNOLDS (1)
Record: 1-0
Last week: 8
Friday: Southwest Guilford
7. GLENN
Record: 0-1
Last week: 5
Friday: At Ragsdale
8. WEST FORSYTH
Record: 0-1
Last week: 4
Friday: No. 4 Oak Grove
9. DAVIE COUNTY
Record: 0-1
Last week: 9
Friday: West Rowan
10. WALKERTOWN
Record: 1-0
Last week: T10
Friday: Atkins
Also receiving votes (in order of points)
North Forsyth (1-0), Bishop McGuinness (0-1).
Dropped out of Top 10
North Forsyth