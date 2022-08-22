 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
JournalNow.com High School Football Top 10 Poll: Week 2

HS Football (copy)

Coach Todd Willert's East Forsyth Eagles are No. 1 again in the JournalNow.com Top 10 coaches' poll after a season-opening 49-38 win over Northwest Guilford.

 WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD

East Forsyth remained atop the JournalNow.com Football Top 10 Poll after holding off Northwest Guilford 49-38 in a wild opener for the Eagles. Mount Tabor, on the strength of a 45-7 win at Richmond County, moved up to No. 2 and Reagan is No. 3.

Marquee games this week are: No. 1 East Forsyth at Rolesville, No. 3 Reagan at Grimsley (No. 2 in the HSXtra.com Top 10) and No. 4 Oak Grove at No. 8 West Forsyth.

Compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches (first-place votes in parentheses):

1. EAST FORSYTH (5)

Record: 1-0

Last week: 1

Friday: At Rolesville

2. MOUNT TABOR

Record: 1-0

Last week: 3

Friday: At North Forsyth

3. REAGAN

Record: 1-0

Last week: 2

Friday: At Grimsley

4. OAK GROVE

Record: 1-0

Last week: 6

Friday: At No. 8 West Forsyth

T5. NORTH DAVIDSON

Record: 0-1

Last week: 7

Friday: At Northwest Guilford

T5. REYNOLDS (1)

Record: 1-0

Last week: 8

Friday: Southwest Guilford

7. GLENN

Record: 0-1

Last week: 5

Friday: At Ragsdale

8. WEST FORSYTH

Record: 0-1

Last week: 4

Friday: No. 4 Oak Grove

9. DAVIE COUNTY

Record: 0-1

Last week: 9

Friday: West Rowan

10. WALKERTOWN

Record: 1-0

Last week: T10

Friday: Atkins

Also receiving votes (in order of points)

North Forsyth (1-0), Bishop McGuinness (0-1).

Dropped out of Top 10

North Forsyth

The HSXtra Top 10 is released Mondays at HSXtra.com.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Kickoffs at 7 p.m. unless noted.

JOURNALNOW.COM TOP 10

No. 1 East Forsyth (1-0) at Rolesville (1-0)

No. 2 Mount Tabor (1-0) at North Forsyth (1-0)

No. 3 Reagan (1-0) at Grimsley (1-0), 7:30 p.m.

No. 4 Oak Grove (1-0) at No. 8 West Forsyth (0-1)

No. 5 North Davidson (0-1) at Northwest Guilford (0-1)

Southwest Guilford (0-1) at No. 5 Reynolds (1-0)

No. 7 Glenn (0-1) at Ragsdale (0-1), 7:30 p.m.

West Rowan (1-0) at No. 9 Davie County (0-1)

No. 10 Walkertown (1-0) at Lexington (0-1), 7:30 p.m.

ALSO PLAYING

Bishop McGuinness (0-1) at South Stokes (0-1), 7:30 p.m.

Carver (0-1) at Atkins (0-1)

Winston-Salem Prep (0-0) at Lake Norman Charter (1-0)

OFF

Parkland (0-1)

