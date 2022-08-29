JournalNow.com high school football Top 10 poll: Week 3

East Forsyth is a unanimous No. 1 in the JournalNow.com Football Top 10 Poll after dominating Rolesville 47-0 on Friday night. Mount Tabor solidified its hold on the No. 2 spot with a 52-7 win at North Forsyth.
Marquee games this week are: Page (No. 5 in the HSXtra.com Top 10) at No. 2 Mount Tabor, Charlotte Chambers at No. 5 Glenn and No. 10 Davie County at No. 6 North Davidson.
Compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches (first-place votes in parentheses):
1. EAST FORSYTH (5)
Record: 2-0
Last week: 1
Next: South Iredell, Sept. 9
2. MOUNT TABOR
Record: 2-0
Last week: 2
Friday: Page
3. REAGAN
Record: 1-1
Last week: 3
Friday: Charlotte Myers Park
4. OAK GROVE
Record: 2-0
Last week: 4
Friday: Ragsdale
5. GLENN
Record: 1-1
Last week: 7
Friday: Charlotte Chambers
6. NORTH DAVIDSON
Record: 0-2
Last week: T5
Friday: No. 10 Davie County
7. WALKERTOWN
Record: 2-0
Last week: 10
Friday: Eastern Randolph
8. WEST FORSYTH
Record: 0-2
Last week: 8
Friday: Matthews Weddington
9. REYNOLDS
Record: 1-1
Last week: T5
Friday: At Northwest Guilford
10. DAVIE COUNTY
Record: 0-2
Last week: 9
Friday: At No. 6 North Davidson
Also receiving votes (in order of points)
North Forsyth (1-1), Bishop McGuinness (0-2).