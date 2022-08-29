JournalNow.com high school football Top 10 poll: Week 3

East Forsyth is a unanimous No. 1 in the JournalNow.com Football Top 10 Poll after dominating Rolesville 47-0 on Friday night. Mount Tabor solidified its hold on the No. 2 spot with a 52-7 win at North Forsyth.

Marquee games this week are: Page (No. 5 in the HSXtra.com Top 10) at No. 2 Mount Tabor, Charlotte Chambers at No. 5 Glenn and No. 10 Davie County at No. 6 North Davidson.

Compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches (first-place votes in parentheses):

1. EAST FORSYTH (5)

Record: 2-0

Last week: 1

Next: South Iredell, Sept. 9

2. MOUNT TABOR

Record: 2-0

Last week: 2

Friday: Page

3. REAGAN

Record: 1-1

Last week: 3

Friday: Charlotte Myers Park

4. OAK GROVE

Record: 2-0

Last week: 4

Friday: Ragsdale

5. GLENN

Record: 1-1

Last week: 7

Friday: Charlotte Chambers

6. NORTH DAVIDSON

Record: 0-2

Last week: T5

Friday: No. 10 Davie County

7. WALKERTOWN

Record: 2-0

Last week: 10

Friday: Eastern Randolph

8. WEST FORSYTH

Record: 0-2

Last week: 8

Friday: Matthews Weddington

9. REYNOLDS

Record: 1-1

Last week: T5

Friday: At Northwest Guilford

10. DAVIE COUNTY

Record: 0-2

Last week: 9

Friday: At No. 6 North Davidson

Also receiving votes (in order of points)

North Forsyth (1-1), Bishop McGuinness (0-2).

The HSXtra Top 10 is released Mondays at HSXtra.com.