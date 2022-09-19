JournalNow.com high school football Top 10 poll: Week 6

East Forsyth traveled to Reagan and came away with a dominating 37-3 victory that confirmed the Eagles as the unanimous choice for No. 1 in the JournalNow.com high school football Top 10 poll. Mount Tabor remained No. 2 and fellow unbeaten Oak Grove jumped over Reagan into the No. 3 spot.
The marquee games are: No. 5 Davie County at No. 1 East Forsyth and No. 4 Reagan at No. 7 Glenn.
Compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches (first-place votes in parentheses):
1. EAST FORSYTH (4)
Record: 4-0
Last week: 1
Friday: No. 5 Davie County
2. MOUNT TABOR
People are also reading…
Record: 4-0
Last week: 2
Friday: At Reynolds
3. OAK GROVE
Record: 5-0
Last week: 4
Next: At Asheboro, Sept. 30
4. REAGAN
Record: 2-2
Last week: 3
Friday: At No. 7 Glenn
5. DAVIE COUNTY
Record: 2-2
Last week: 6
Friday: At No. 1 East Forsyth
6. WALKERTOWN
Record: 3-1
Last week: 5
Friday: West Stokes
7. GLENN
Record: 2-2
Last week: 7
Friday: No. 4 Reagan
8. WEST FORSYTH
Record: 0-4
Last week: 8
Friday: Parkland
9. NORTH DAVIDSON
Record: 1-4
Last week: 9
Next: At Montgomery Central, Sept. 30
10. NORTH FORSYTH
Record: 2-2
Last week: 10
Friday: Reidsville
Also receiving votes
Bishop McGuinness (1-4).