top story

JournalNow.com high school football Top 10 poll: Week 6

  • 0

East Forsyth traveled to Reagan and came away with a dominating 37-3 victory that confirmed the Eagles as the unanimous choice for No. 1 in the JournalNow.com high school football Top 10 poll. Mount Tabor remained No. 2 and fellow unbeaten Oak Grove jumped over Reagan into the No. 3 spot.

The marquee games are: No. 5 Davie County at No. 1 East Forsyth and No. 4 Reagan at No. 7 Glenn.

Compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches (first-place votes in parentheses):

1. EAST FORSYTH (4)

Record: 4-0

Last week: 1

Friday: No. 5 Davie County

2. MOUNT TABOR

Record: 4-0

Last week: 2

Friday: At Reynolds

3. OAK GROVE 

Record: 5-0

Last week: 4

Next: At Asheboro, Sept. 30

4. REAGAN

Record: 2-2

Last week: 3

Friday: At No. 7 Glenn

5. DAVIE COUNTY 

Record: 2-2

Last week: 6

Friday: At No. 1 East Forsyth

6. WALKERTOWN 

Record: 3-1

Last week: 5

Friday: West Stokes

7. GLENN

Record: 2-2

Last week: 7

Friday: No. 4 Reagan

8. WEST FORSYTH

Record: 0-4

Last week: 8

Friday: Parkland

9. NORTH DAVIDSON

Record: 1-4

Last week: 9

Next: At Montgomery Central, Sept. 30

10. NORTH FORSYTH

Record: 2-2

Last week: 10

Friday: Reidsville

Also receiving votes

Bishop McGuinness (1-4).

The JournalNow.com Top 10 is released Mondays at JournalNow.com.

Reagan East Forsyth Football

East Forsyth’s Tavian Wolfe (16) stiff-arms Reagan’s Zion Fant (3) in the third quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A Conference football game on Friday night, Sept. 16, 2022, at Reagan High School in Pfafftown, N.C. The East Forsyth Eagles defeated the Reagan Raiders, 37-3.
prep zone logo 022721 web

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Kickoffs at 7 p.m. unless noted.

JOURNALNOW.COM TOP 10

No. 5 Davie County (1-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 2-2 overall) at No. 1 East Forsyth (1-0, 4-0)

No. 2 Mount Tabor (1-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 4-0 overall) at Reynolds (0-1, 1-3)

No. 4 Reagan (0-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 2-2 overall) at No. 7 Glenn (1-0, 2-2)

West Stokes (0-1 Mid-State 2-A, 2-2 overall) at No. 6 Walkertown (0-0, 3-1), 7:30 p.m. 

Parkland (0-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 0-4 overall) at No. 8 West Forsyth (0-1, 0-4)

Reidsville (1-0 Mid-State 2-A, 4-1 overall) at No. 10 North Forsyth (0-1, 2-2), 7:30 p.m.

ALSO PLAYING

Atkins (0-1 Mid-State 3-A, 1-2 overall) at Dudley (1-0, 2-2)

Carver (0-1 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 1-4 overall) at Bishop McGuinness (0-1, 1-4)

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (1-0 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 4-0 overall) at Winston-Salem Prep (0-0, 1-2)

OFF

No. 3 Oak Grove (0-0 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 5-0 overall)

No. 9 North Davidson (0-0 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 1-4 overall)

