JournalNow.com high school football Top 10 poll: Week 7

East Forsyth and Mount Tabor stayed unbeaten and remained 1-2 in this week's JournalNow.com Top 10 poll, setting up a Central Piedmont 4-A Conference showdown this week at Bob Sapp Field. The winner will have the inside track on the conference title.
The other marquee games this week are: No. 4 Reagan at No. 7 Davie County, No. 5 Walkertown at Reidsville (No. 2 in the HSXtra.com Top 10) and No. 9 West Forsyth at No. 6 Glenn.
Compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches (first-place votes in parentheses):
1. EAST FORSYTH (5)
Record: 5-0
Last week: 1
Friday: At No. 2 Mount Tabor
2. MOUNT TABOR
People are also reading…
Record: 5-0
Last week: 2
Friday: No. 1 East Forsyth
3. OAK GROVE
Record: 5-0
Last week: 3
Thursday: At Asheboro
4. REAGAN
Record: 3-2
Last week: 4
Thursday: At No. 7 Davie County
5. WALKERTOWN
Record: 4-1
Last week: 6
Friday: At Reidsville
6. GLENN
Record: 3-2
Last week: 7
Thursday: No. 9 West Forsyth
7. DAVIE COUNTY
Record: 2-3
Last week: 5
Thursday: No. 4 Reagan
8. NORTH DAVIDSON
Record: 1-4
Last week: 9
Friday: At Montgomery Central
9. WEST FORSYTH
Record: 1-4
Last week: 9
Friday: At No. 6 Glenn
10. NORTH FORSYTH
Record: 2-3
Last week: 10
Thursday: Andrews
Also receiving votes (in order of votes received)
Reynolds (1-4), Bishop McGuinness (1-5).