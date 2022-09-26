JournalNow.com high school football Top 10 poll: Week 7

East Forsyth and Mount Tabor stayed unbeaten and remained 1-2 in this week's JournalNow.com Top 10 poll, setting up a Central Piedmont 4-A Conference showdown this week at Bob Sapp Field. The winner will have the inside track on the conference title.

The other marquee games this week are: No. 4 Reagan at No. 7 Davie County, No. 5 Walkertown at Reidsville (No. 2 in the HSXtra.com Top 10) and No. 9 West Forsyth at No. 6 Glenn.

Compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches (first-place votes in parentheses):

1. EAST FORSYTH (5)

Record: 5-0

Last week: 1

Friday: At No. 2 Mount Tabor

2. MOUNT TABOR

Record: 5-0

Last week: 2

Friday: No. 1 East Forsyth

3. OAK GROVE

Record: 5-0

Last week: 3

Thursday: At Asheboro

4. REAGAN

Record: 3-2

Last week: 4

Thursday: At No. 7 Davie County

5. WALKERTOWN

Record: 4-1

Last week: 6

Friday: At Reidsville

6. GLENN

Record: 3-2

Last week: 7

Thursday: No. 9 West Forsyth

7. DAVIE COUNTY

Record: 2-3

Last week: 5

Thursday: No. 4 Reagan

8. NORTH DAVIDSON

Record: 1-4

Last week: 9

Friday: At Montgomery Central

9. WEST FORSYTH

Record: 1-4

Last week: 9

Friday: At No. 6 Glenn

10. NORTH FORSYTH

Record: 2-3

Last week: 10

Thursday: Andrews

Also receiving votes (in order of votes received)

Reynolds (1-4), Bishop McGuinness (1-5).

The JournalNow.com Top 10 is released Mondays at JournalNow.com.