top story

JournalNow.com high school football Top 10 poll: Week 7

East Forsyth and Mount Tabor stayed unbeaten and remained 1-2 in this week's JournalNow.com Top 10 poll, setting up a Central Piedmont 4-A Conference showdown this week at Bob Sapp Field. The winner will have the inside track on the conference title.

The other marquee games this week are: No. 4 Reagan at No. 7 Davie County, No. 5 Walkertown at Reidsville (No. 2 in the HSXtra.com Top 10) and No. 9 West Forsyth at No. 6 Glenn.

Compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches (first-place votes in parentheses):

1. EAST FORSYTH (5)

Record: 5-0

Last week: 1

Friday: At No. 2 Mount Tabor

2. MOUNT TABOR

Record: 5-0

Last week: 2

Friday: No. 1 East Forsyth

3. OAK GROVE 

Record: 5-0

Last week: 3

Thursday: At Asheboro

4. REAGAN

Record: 3-2

Last week: 4

Thursday: At No. 7 Davie County

5. WALKERTOWN

Record: 4-1

Last week: 6

Friday: At Reidsville

6. GLENN

Record: 3-2

Last week: 7

Thursday: No. 9 West Forsyth

7. DAVIE COUNTY

Record: 2-3

Last week: 5

Thursday: No. 4 Reagan

8. NORTH DAVIDSON

Record: 1-4

Last week: 9

Friday: At Montgomery Central

9. WEST FORSYTH

Record: 1-4

Last week: 9

Friday: At No. 6 Glenn

10. NORTH FORSYTH

Record: 2-3

Last week: 10

Thursday: Andrews

Also receiving votes (in order of votes received)

Reynolds (1-4), Bishop McGuinness (1-5).

The JournalNow.com Top 10 is released Mondays at JournalNow.com.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Kickoffs as noted.

JOURNALNOW.COM TOP 10

No. 1 East Forsyth (2-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 5-0 overall) at No. 2 Mount Tabor (2-0, 5-0), 7 p.m. Friday

No. 3 Oak Grove (0-0 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 5-0 overall) at Asheboro (0-0, 1-4), 7:30 p.m. Thursday

No. 4 Reagan (1-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 3-2 overall) at No. 7 Davie County (1-1, 2-3), 7 p.m. Thursday

No. 5 Walkertown (1-0 Mid-State 2-A, 4-1 overall) at Reidsville (No. 2 in HSXtra.com, 2-0, 5-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday

No. 8 North Davidson (0-0 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 1-4 overall) at Montgomery Central (0-0, 0-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday

No. 9 West Forsyth (1-1, 1-4) at No. 6 Glenn (1-1, 2-3), 7 p.m. Thursday

Andrews (0-2 Mid-State 3-A, 3-3 overall) at No. 10 North Forsyth (0-2, 2-3), 7 p.m. Thursday

ALSO PLAYING

Community School of Davidson (2-0 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 4-1 overall) at Carver (1-1, 2-4), 7 p.m. Friday

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (0-2 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 2-2) at Winston-Salem Prep (0-1, 1-3), 7 p.m. Thursday

Reynolds (0-2 Central Piedmont 4-A, 1-4 overall) at Parkland (0-2, 0-5), 7 p.m. Thursday

Southern Guilford (2-0 Mid-State 3-A, 3-2 overall) at Atkins (0-2, 1-3), 7 p.m. Thursday

OFF

Bishop McGuinness (0-2 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 1-5 overall)

