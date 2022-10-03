JournalNow.com high school football Top 10 poll: Week 8

East Forsyth beat Mount Tabor 31-13 on Thursday night, but the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference powers remained 1-2 in this week's JournalNow.com Top 10 poll. The rest of the Top 10 was shaken and stirred, with all but one spot changing heading into a week of key matchups.

The marquee games this week are: No. 2 Mount Tabor at No. 9 Davie County, No. 5 West Forsyth at No. 3 Reagan, No. 4 Oak Grove at No. 8 North Davidson and No. 7 Glenn at No. 10 Reynolds.

Compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches (first-place votes in parentheses):

1. EAST FORSYTH (5)

Record: 6-0

Last week: 1

Friday: Parkland

2. MOUNT TABOR

Record: 5-1

Last week: 2

Friday: At No. 9 Davie County

3. REAGAN

Record: 4-2

Last week: 4

Friday: No. 5 West Forsyth

4. OAK GROVE

Record: 6-0

Last week: 3

Friday: At No. 8 North Davidson

5. WEST FORSYTH

Record: 2-4

Last week: 9

Friday: At No. 3 Reagan

6. WALKERTOWN

Record: 4-1 (plays Monday night at Reidsville)

Last week: 5

Friday: North Forsyth

7. GLENN

Record: 2-4

Last week: 6

Friday: At No. 10 Reynolds

8. NORTH DAVIDSON

Record: 2-4

Last week: 8

Friday: No. 4 Oak Grove

9. DAVIE COUNTY

Record: 2-4

Last week: 7

Friday: No. 2 Mount Tabor

10. REYNOLDS

Record: 2-4

Last week: NR

Friday: No. 7 Glenn

Dropped out

North Forsyth

Also receiving votes

North Forsyth (2-4).

The JournalNow.com Top 10 is released Mondays at JournalNow.com.