top story

JournalNow.com high school football Top 10 poll: Week 8

  • 0
prep zone logo 022721 web

East Forsyth beat Mount Tabor 31-13 on Thursday night, but the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference powers remained 1-2 in this week's JournalNow.com Top 10 poll. The rest of the Top 10 was shaken and stirred, with all but one spot changing heading into a week of key matchups.

The  marquee games this week are: No. 2 Mount Tabor at No. 9 Davie County, No. 5 West Forsyth at No. 3 Reagan, No. 4 Oak Grove at No. 8 North Davidson and No. 7 Glenn at No. 10 Reynolds.

Compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches (first-place votes in parentheses):

1. EAST FORSYTH (5)

Record: 6-0

Last week: 1

Friday: Parkland

2. MOUNT TABOR

Record: 5-1

Last week: 2

Friday: At No. 9 Davie County

3. REAGAN

Record: 4-2

Last week: 4

Friday: No. 5 West Forsyth

4. OAK GROVE

Record: 6-0

Last week: 3

Friday: At No. 8 North Davidson

5. WEST FORSYTH

Record: 2-4

Last week: 9

Friday: At No. 3 Reagan

6. WALKERTOWN

Record: 4-1 (plays Monday night at Reidsville)

Last week: 5

Friday: North Forsyth

7. GLENN

Record: 2-4

Last week: 6

Friday: At No. 10 Reynolds

8. NORTH DAVIDSON

Record: 2-4

Last week: 8

Friday: No. 4 Oak Grove

9. DAVIE COUNTY

Record: 2-4

Last week: 7

Friday: No. 2 Mount Tabor

10. REYNOLDS

Record: 2-4

Last week: NR

Friday: No. 7 Glenn

Dropped out

North Forsyth

Also receiving votes

North Forsyth (2-4).

The JournalNow.com Top 10 is released Mondays at JournalNow.com.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Kickoffs at 7 p.m. unless noted.

JOURNALNOW.COM TOP 10

Parkland (0-3 Central Piedmont 4-A, 0-6 overall) at No. 1 East Forsyth (3-0, 6-0)

No. 2 Mount Tabor (2-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 5-1 overall) at No. 9 Davie County (1-2, 2-4)

No. 5 West Forsyth (2-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 2-4 overall) at No. 3 Reagan (2-1, 4-2), 7:30 p.m. (WMYV-48)

No. 4 Oak Grove (1-0 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 6-0 overall) at No. 8 North Davidson (1-0, 2-4), 7:30 p.m.

North Forsyth (0-3 Mid-State 2-A, 2-4 overall) at No. 6 Walkertown (1-0, 4-1, plays at Reidsville on Monday night), 7:30 p.m.

No. 7 Glenn (1-2 Central Piedmont 4-A, 2-4 overall) at No. 10 Reynolds (1-2, 2-4) 

ALSO PLAYING 

Bishop McGuinness (0-2 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 1-5 overall) at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (3-0, 6-0)

Eastern Guilford (3-0 Mid-State 3-A, 3-3 overall) at Atkins (0-3, 1-4), 7:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem Prep (1-1 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 2-3) at Community School of Davidson (3-0, 5-1)

OFF

Carver (1-2 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 2-5 overall)

