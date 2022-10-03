JournalNow.com high school football Top 10 poll: Week 8

East Forsyth beat Mount Tabor 31-13 on Thursday night, but the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference powers remained 1-2 in this week's JournalNow.com Top 10 poll. The rest of the Top 10 was shaken and stirred, with all but one spot changing heading into a week of key matchups.
The marquee games this week are: No. 2 Mount Tabor at No. 9 Davie County, No. 5 West Forsyth at No. 3 Reagan, No. 4 Oak Grove at No. 8 North Davidson and No. 7 Glenn at No. 10 Reynolds.
Compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches (first-place votes in parentheses):
1. EAST FORSYTH (5)
Record: 6-0
Last week: 1
Friday: Parkland
2. MOUNT TABOR
Record: 5-1
Last week: 2
Friday: At No. 9 Davie County
3. REAGAN
Record: 4-2
Last week: 4
Friday: No. 5 West Forsyth
4. OAK GROVE
Record: 6-0
Last week: 3
Friday: At No. 8 North Davidson
5. WEST FORSYTH
Record: 2-4
Last week: 9
Friday: At No. 3 Reagan
6. WALKERTOWN
Record: 4-1 (plays Monday night at Reidsville)
Last week: 5
Friday: North Forsyth
7. GLENN
Record: 2-4
Last week: 6
Friday: At No. 10 Reynolds
8. NORTH DAVIDSON
Record: 2-4
Last week: 8
Friday: No. 4 Oak Grove
9. DAVIE COUNTY
Record: 2-4
Last week: 7
Friday: No. 2 Mount Tabor
10. REYNOLDS
Record: 2-4
Last week: NR
Friday: No. 7 Glenn
Dropped out
North Forsyth
Also receiving votes
North Forsyth (2-4).