JournalNow.com high school football Top 10 poll: Week 9

The top seven teams were unchanged in this week's JournalNow.com Top 10 poll, and East Forsyth remains unbeaten and unanimous at No. 1.
The marquee games this week are: No. 1 East Forsyth at No. 10 Reynolds, No. 2 Mount Tabor at No. 7 Glenn, Ledford at No. 4 Oak Grove, No. 8 Davie County at No. 5 West Forsyth and No. 6 Walkertown at McMichael (No. 10 in the HSXtra.com Top 10).
Compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches (first-place votes in parentheses):
1. EAST FORSYTH (4)
Record: 7-0
Last week: 1
Friday: At No. 10 Reynolds
2. MOUNT TABOR
People are also reading…
Record: 6-1
Last week: 2
Friday: At No. 7 Glenn
3. REAGAN
Record: 4-2
Last week: 3
Friday: Parkland
4. OAK GROVE
Record: 7-0
Last week: 4
Friday: Ledford
5. WEST FORSYTH
Record: 2-5
Last week: 5
Friday: No. 8 Davie County
6. WALKERTOWN
Record: 5-2
Last week: 6
Friday: At McMichael
7. GLENN
Record: 3-4
Last week: 7
Friday: No. 2 Mount Tabor
8. DAVIE COUNTY
Record: 2-5
Last week: 9
Friday: At No. 5 West Forsyth
9. NORTH DAVIDSON
Record: 2-5
Last week: 8
Friday: At Asheboro
10. REYNOLDS
Record: 2-5
Last week: 10
Friday: No. 1 East Forsyth
Also receiving votes
North Forsyth (2-5).