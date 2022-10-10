 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
JournalNow.com high school football Top 10 poll: Week 9

The top seven teams were unchanged in this week's JournalNow.com Top 10 poll, and East Forsyth remains unbeaten and unanimous at No. 1.

The  marquee games this week are: No. 1 East Forsyth at No. 10 Reynolds, No. 2 Mount Tabor at No. 7 Glenn, Ledford at No. 4 Oak Grove, No. 8 Davie County at No. 5 West Forsyth and No. 6 Walkertown at McMichael (No. 10 in the HSXtra.com Top 10).

Compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches (first-place votes in parentheses):

1. EAST FORSYTH (4)

Record: 7-0

Last week: 1

Friday: At No. 10 Reynolds

2. MOUNT TABOR

Record: 6-1

Last week: 2

Friday: At No. 7 Glenn

3. REAGAN

Record: 4-2

Last week: 3

Friday: Parkland

4. OAK GROVE

Record: 7-0

Last week: 4

Friday: Ledford

5. WEST FORSYTH

Record: 2-5

Last week: 5

Friday: No. 8 Davie County

6. WALKERTOWN

Record: 5-2

Last week: 6

Friday: At McMichael

7. GLENN

Record: 3-4

Last week: 7

Friday: No. 2 Mount Tabor

8. DAVIE COUNTY

Record: 2-5

Last week: 9

Friday: At No. 5 West Forsyth

9. NORTH DAVIDSON

Record: 2-5

Last week: 8

Friday: At Asheboro

10. REYNOLDS

Record: 2-5

Last week: 10

Friday: No. 1 East Forsyth

Also receiving votes

North Forsyth (2-5).

The JournalNow.com Top 10 is released Mondays at JournalNow.com.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Kickoffs at 7 p.m. unless noted

JOURNALNOW.COM TOP 10

No. 1 East Forsyth (4-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 7-0 overall) at No. 10 Reynolds (1-3, 2-5)

No. 2 Mount Tabor (3-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 6-1 overall) at No. 7 Glenn (2-2, 3-4)

Parkland (0-4 Central Piedmont 4-A, 0-7 overall) at No. 3 Reagan (3-1, 5-2)

Ledford (2-0 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 7-0 overall) at No. 4 Oak Grove (2-0, 7-0), 7:30 p.m., WMYV-48

No. 8 Davie County (1-3 Central Piedmont 4-A, 2-5 overall) at No. 5 West Forsyth (2-2, 2-5)

No. 6 Walkertown (2-1 Mid-State 2-A, 5-2 overall) at McMichael (3-0, 6-1), 7:30 p.m.

No. 9 North Davidson (1-1 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 2-5 overall) at Asheboro (0-2, 1-6), 7:30 p.m.

ALSO PLAYING

Atkins (0-4 Mid-State 3-A, 1-5 overall) at Northeast Guilford (1-3, 4-3)

Huntersville Christ the King (2-1 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 6-1 overall) at Winston-Salem Prep (1-2, 2-4)

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (4-0 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 7-0 overall) at Carver (1-2, 2-5)

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (0-4 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 2-4 overall) at Bishop McGuinness (0-3, 1-6)

North Surry (1-5) at North Forsyth (2-5), 7:30 p.m.

