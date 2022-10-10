JournalNow.com high school football Top 10 poll: Week 9

The top seven teams were unchanged in this week's JournalNow.com Top 10 poll, and East Forsyth remains unbeaten and unanimous at No. 1.

The marquee games this week are: No. 1 East Forsyth at No. 10 Reynolds, No. 2 Mount Tabor at No. 7 Glenn, Ledford at No. 4 Oak Grove, No. 8 Davie County at No. 5 West Forsyth and No. 6 Walkertown at McMichael (No. 10 in the HSXtra.com Top 10).