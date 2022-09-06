JournalNow.com Top 10 high school football poll: Week 4

East Forsyth is a unanimous No. 1 in the JournalNow.com Football Top 10 Poll once again, and Mount Tabor maintained its hold on the No. 2 spot with a 29-14 win over Page. Reagan edged Charlotte Myers Park 17-14 to stay strong at No. 3.
In a week when most teams are off, the marquee games are: South Iredell is at No. 1 East Forsyth and Winston-Salem Prep visits No. 7 Walkertown.
Compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches (first-place votes in parentheses):
1. EAST FORSYTH (5)
Record: 2-0
Last week: 1
Friday: South Iredell
2. MOUNT TABOR
Record: 3-0
Last week: 2
Next: No. 8 West Forsyth, Sept. 16
3. REAGAN
Record: 2-1
Last week: 3
Next: At No. 1 East Forsyth, Sept. 16
4. OAK GROVE
Record: 3-0
Last week: 4
Friday: Lexington
5. DAVIE COUNTY
Record: 1-2
Last week: 10
Next: Reynolds, Sept. 16
6. GLENN
Record: 1-2
Last week: 5
Next: At Parkland, Sept. 16
7. WALKERTOWN
Record: 2-1
Last week: 7
Friday: Winston-Salem Prep
8. WEST FORSYTH
Record: 0-3
Last week: 8
Next: At No. 2 Mount Tabor, Sept. 16
9. NORTH DAVIDSON
Record: 0-3
Last week: 6
Friday: East Rowan
10. NORTH FORSYTH
Record: 2-1
Last week: NR
Next: At Morehead, Sept. 16
Also receiving votes (in order of points)
Reynolds (1-2), Bishop McGuinness (1-2).
Dropped out
Reynolds.