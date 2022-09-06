 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
JournalNow.com Top 10 high school football poll: Week 4

East Forsyth is a unanimous No. 1 in the JournalNow.com Football Top 10 Poll once again, and Mount Tabor maintained its hold on the No. 2 spot with a 29-14 win over Page. Reagan edged Charlotte Myers Park 17-14 to stay strong at No. 3.

In a week when most teams are off, the marquee games are: South Iredell is at No. 1 East Forsyth and Winston-Salem Prep visits No. 7 Walkertown.

Compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches (first-place votes in parentheses):

1. EAST FORSYTH (5)

Record: 2-0

Last week: 1

Friday: South Iredell

2. MOUNT TABOR

Record: 3-0

Last week: 2

Next: No. 8 West Forsyth, Sept. 16

3. REAGAN

Record: 2-1

Last week: 3

Next: At No. 1 East Forsyth, Sept. 16

4. OAK GROVE

Record: 3-0

Last week: 4

Friday: Lexington

5. DAVIE COUNTY

Record: 1-2

Last week: 10

Next: Reynolds, Sept. 16

6. GLENN

Record: 1-2

Last week: 5

Next: At Parkland, Sept. 16

7. WALKERTOWN

Record: 2-1

Last week: 7

Friday: Winston-Salem Prep

8. WEST FORSYTH

Record: 0-3

Last week: 8

Next: At No. 2 Mount Tabor, Sept. 16

9. NORTH DAVIDSON

Record: 0-3

Last week: 6

Friday: East Rowan

10. NORTH FORSYTH

Record: 2-1

Last week: NR

Next: At Morehead, Sept. 16

Also receiving votes (in order of points)

Reynolds (1-2), Bishop McGuinness (1-2).

Dropped out

Reynolds.

The HSXtra Top 10 is released Mondays at HSXtra.com.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Kickoffs at 7 p.m. unless noted.

JOURNALNOW.COM TOP 10

South Iredell (3-0) at No. 1 East Forsyth (3-0)

Lexington (0-3) at No. 4 Oak Grove (3-0), 7:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem Prep (1-1) at No. 7 Walkertown (2-1)

East Rowan (0-3) at No. 9 North Davidson (0-3), 7:30 p.m.

ALSO PLAYING

Bishop McGuinness (1-2) at North Raleigh Christian (2-1)

McMichael (2-1) at Carver (1-2)

Parkland (0-2) at Andrews (2-1) 7:30 p.m.

OFF

No. 2 Mount Tabor (3-0)

No. 3 Reagan (2-1)

No. 5 Davie County (1-2)

No. 6 Glenn (1-2)

No. 8 West Forsyth (0-3)

No. 10 North Forsyth (2-1)

Atkins (1-1)

Maye's 5 TDs lift UNC over Appalachian State 63-61

Redshirt freshman Drake Maye continued his torrid start to the season, throwing for 352 yards and combining for five touchdowns as North Carolina outlasted Appalachian State 63-61 on Saturday despite giving up 40 points in the fourth quarter. Maye, the younger brother of former Tar Heels basketball star Luke Maye, has thrown for a school-record nine touchdown passes in two career starts. He also ran for a score against the Mountaineers. Chase Brice threw for 376 yards and six touchdowns for Appalachian State. The two teams combined for 62 points and 504 yards — in the fourth quarter.

