JournaNow.com high school football scouting reports: Week 10

Kickoffs at 7 p.m. unless noted.

NO. 1 EAST FORSYTH (5-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 8-0 overall) at NO. 7 GLENN (2-3, 3-5), 7:30 p.m., WMYV-48, WCOG 105.3-FM, 1320-AM, streaming at TobaccoRoadSportsRadio.com

The essentials: East Forsyth has all but locked up first place in the CPC by virtue of its wins over second-place Mount Tabor and Reagan, but anything can happen in rivalry games suck as this one. The Eagles are outscoring opponents by an average of 38.5 points per game and are No. 2 behind Cornelius Hough in the state in MaxPreps' rankings. Senior QB Jaylen Raynor has thrown for 1,915 yards and 27 touchdowns (with ZERO interceptions) and run for 853 yards and 15 TDs. East's defense has 28 sacks and has forced 16 turnovers. Glenn has cycled through multiple quarterbacks while trying to find balance for its solid running game and a tenacious defense. The Bobcats' best chance in this game is to make some big plays on special teams early.

NO. 3 REAGAN (4-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 6-2 overall) at NO. 2 MOUNT TABOR (4-1, 7-1), WTOB 96.7-FM, 980-AM, streaming at TobaccoRoadSportsRadio.com

The essentials: This game shapes up as a battle for second place in the CPC and a home game in the first round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A West playoffs. Reagan's offense has gotten a lift from a pair of freshmen, QB Jacob Smith and RB Jaylen Moore, and the Raiders' dominating offensive line has been a constant. Reagan's defense starts with E Semaj Turner, but there are a lot of talented pieces on that side of the ball, especially on the back end. Tabor's offense has become even more run-oriented with Shamarius Peterkin at quarterback, but the Spartans still have plenty of weapons, and having the ball in the dynamic former receiver's hands on every play is not a bad thing. Tabor's defense is fast and nasty. Special teams could be the deciding factor in this key game.

NO. 10 REYNOLDS (1-4 Central Piedmont 4-A, 2-6 overall) at NO. 5 WEST FORSYTH (3-2, 3-5)

The essentials: West Forsyth has been playing its best football in recent weeks and gets a Reynolds team that has won only once since Week 1. RB Caman Chaplin has been a breakout star for the Titans, and senior DT J.D. LeGrant is the physical and spiritual leader of the West defense. Reynolds' defense has struggled, giving up an average of 35.7 points in the Demons' losses, but DB Tashawn Jeter remains one of the state's best at his position. With a trip to East Forsyth on the schedule next week, West needs a win to have any shot at an at-large Class 4-A West playoff berth.

ALSO PLAYING

Atkins (0-5 Mid-State 3-A, 1-6 overall) at High Point Central (1-4, 1-7), 7:30 p.m.

Bishop McGuinness (0-4 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 1-7 overall) at Winston-Salem Prep (1-3, 2-5)

Carver (1-3 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 2-6 overall) at Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (1-4, 3-4)

No. 8 Davie County (1-4 Central Piedmont 4-A, 2-6 overall) at Parkland (0-5, 0-8)

Morehead (2-2 Mid-State 2-A, 4-4 overall) at No. 6 Walkertown (3-1, 6-2), 7:30 p.m.

No. 9 North Davidson (2-1 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 3-5 overall) at Central Davidson (2-1, 7-1), 7:30 p.m.

North Forsyth (0-4 Mid-State 2-A, 3-5 overall) at West Stokes (2-3, 4-4), 7:30 p.m.

No. 4 Oak Grove (3-0 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 8-0 overall) at Montgomery Central (0-3, 0-8), 7:30 p.m.