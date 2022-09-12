JournaNow.com Top 10 high school football poll: Week 5

Central Piedmont 4-A play kicks into gear Friday night with No. 1 East Forsyth traveling to No. 3 Reagan and No. 8 West Forsyth visiting No. 2 Mount Tabor. Reagan was the only team to beat East Forsyth during the fall 2021 regular season.
The other marquee games are: West Stanly at No. 4 Oak Grove in a non-conference matchup and No. 10 North Forsyth at Morehead in the Mid-State 2-A.
Compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches (first-place votes in parentheses):
1. EAST FORSYTH (4)
Record: 3-0
Last week: 1
Friday: At No. 3 Reagan
2. MOUNT TABOR
Record: 3-0
Last week: 2
Friday: No. 8 West Forsyth
3. REAGAN
Record: 2-1
Last week: 3
Friday: No. 1 East Forsyth
4. OAK GROVE
Record: 4-0
Last week: 4
Friday: West Stanly
5. WALKERTOWN
Record: 3-1
Last week: 6
Next: West Stokes, Sept. 23
6. DAVIE COUNTY
Record: 1-2
Last week: 5
Friday: Reynolds
7. GLENN
Record: 1-2
Last week: 6
Friday: At Parkland
8. WEST FORSYTH
Record: 0-3
Last week: 8
Friday: At No. 2 Mount Tabor
9. NORTH DAVIDSON
Record: 1-3
Last week: 9
Friday: Asheville
10. NORTH FORSYTH
Record: 2-1
Last week: 10
Friday: At Morehead
Also receiving votes (in order of points)
Reynolds (1-2).