JournaNow.com Top 10 high school football poll: Week 5

Central Piedmont 4-A play kicks into gear Friday night with No. 1 East Forsyth traveling to No. 3 Reagan and No. 8 West Forsyth visiting No. 2 Mount Tabor. Reagan was the only team to beat East Forsyth during the fall 2021 regular season.

The other marquee games are: West Stanly at No. 4 Oak Grove in a non-conference matchup and No. 10 North Forsyth at Morehead in the Mid-State 2-A.

Compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches (first-place votes in parentheses):

1. EAST FORSYTH (4)

Record: 3-0

Last week: 1

Friday: At No. 3 Reagan

2. MOUNT TABOR

Record: 3-0

Last week: 2

Friday: No. 8 West Forsyth

3. REAGAN

Record: 2-1

Last week: 3

Friday: No. 1 East Forsyth

4. OAK GROVE

Record: 4-0

Last week: 4

Friday: West Stanly

5. WALKERTOWN

Record: 3-1

Last week: 6

Next: West Stokes, Sept. 23

6. DAVIE COUNTY

Record: 1-2

Last week: 5

Friday: Reynolds

7. GLENN

Record: 1-2

Last week: 6

Friday: At Parkland

8. WEST FORSYTH

Record: 0-3

Last week: 8

Friday: At No. 2 Mount Tabor

9. NORTH DAVIDSON

Record: 1-3

Last week: 9

Friday: Asheville

10. NORTH FORSYTH

Record: 2-1

Last week: 10

Friday: At Morehead

Also receiving votes (in order of points)

Reynolds (1-2).

The JournalNow.com Top 10 is released Mondays at JournalNow.com.