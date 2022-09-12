 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

JournaNow.com Top 10 high school football poll: Week 5

prep zone logo 022721 web

Central Piedmont 4-A play kicks into gear Friday night with No. 1 East Forsyth traveling to No. 3 Reagan and No. 8 West Forsyth visiting No. 2 Mount Tabor. Reagan was the only team to beat East Forsyth during the fall 2021 regular season.

The other marquee games are: West Stanly at No. 4 Oak Grove in a non-conference matchup and No. 10 North Forsyth at Morehead in the Mid-State 2-A.

Compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches (first-place votes in parentheses):

1. EAST FORSYTH (4)

Record: 3-0

Last week: 1

Friday: At No. 3 Reagan

2. MOUNT TABOR

Record: 3-0

Last week: 2

Friday: No. 8 West Forsyth

3. REAGAN

Record: 2-1

Last week: 3

Friday: No. 1 East Forsyth

4. OAK GROVE

Record: 4-0

Last week: 4

Friday: West Stanly

5. WALKERTOWN

Record: 3-1

Last week: 6

Next: West Stokes, Sept. 23

6. DAVIE COUNTY

Record: 1-2

Last week: 5

Friday: Reynolds

7. GLENN

Record: 1-2

Last week: 6

Friday: At Parkland

8. WEST FORSYTH

Record: 0-3

Last week: 8

Friday: At No. 2 Mount Tabor

9. NORTH DAVIDSON

Record: 1-3

Last week: 9

Friday: Asheville

10. NORTH FORSYTH

Record: 2-1

Last week: 10

Friday: At Morehead

Also receiving votes (in order of points)

Reynolds (1-2).

The JournalNow.com Top 10 is released Mondays at JournalNow.com.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Kickoffs at 7 p.m. unless noted.

JOURNALNOW.COM TOP 10

No. 1 East Forsyth (0-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 3-0 overall) at No. 3 Reagan (0-0, 2-1)

No. 8 West Forsyth (0-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 0-3 overall) at No. 2 Mount Tabor (0-0, 3-0)

West Stanly (3-1) at No. 4 Oak Grove (4-0), 7:30 p.m.

Reynolds (0-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 1-2 overall) at No. 6 Davie County (0-0, 1-2)

No. 7 Glenn (0-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 1-2 overall) at Parkland (0-0, 0-3)

Asheville (2-1) at No. 9 North Davidson (1-3), 7:30 p.m.

No. 10 North Forsyth (0-0 Mid-State 2-A, 2-1 overall) at Morehead (0-0, 2-2)

ALSO PLAYING

Atkins (0-0 Mid-State 3-A, 1-1 overall) at Smith (0-0, 0-3)

Bishop McGuinness (0-0 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 1-3 overall) at Community School of Davidson (0-0, 2-1)

Huntersville Christ the King (0-0 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 4-0 overall) at Carver (0-0, 1-3)

OFF

No. 5 Walkertown (3-1) 

Winston-Salem Prep (1-2)

