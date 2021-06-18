 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Junior Miller back in the conversation as Bowman Gray Stadium racing enters its third week of the season
0 Comments

Junior Miller back in the conversation as Bowman Gray Stadium racing enters its third week of the season

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

He wins first Modified race after winning earlier in his career in two other divisions

Junior Miller isn’t mythical. It just seems that way because he’s been out of racing for a while.

But the legendary Miller might come back. He could come back on Saturday in a car that will have No. 68 or maybe No. 70.

“Whatever car they give me and whatever the number is on it, I don’t care,” said the 70-year-old Miller who last won a race in July of 2017.

That race he won was No. 74 all-time, which four years later sits as third all-time behind Tim Brown and Burt Myers in track history.

When John Holleman, the brash 24-year-old with talent bulging out of his fire suit, won last week in the familiar No. 69 car for his first Modified victory he thanked Miller profusely for helping him along the way. It was Miller who made the No. 69 car one to watch for nearly three decades at Bowman Gray Stadium.

xxx

Junior Miller last won a race in July of 2017 as a 66-year-old. He may be coming back to the Stadium to race again this summer. His 74 wins are third best all time in the 72-year history of Bowman Gray Stadium racing.

Miller was reached earlier this week in-between his fishing expeditions, and he didn’t rule out making a cameo sometime this season.

“They are getting a car ready for me and when it’s ready, I’ll come out there,” Miller said earlier this week. “I won that night (in July 2017), then quit again.”

Miller, who won six Modified titles, says that Holleman is as talented a driver as he’s seen in a long time. “If John stays out there he’ll win a bunch of races because that boy can drive,” Miller said. “I was so happy to hear that he won last week so he’s going to be force out there in that division.”

As for Miller making it back out to the track one of these summer nights? “I’ll keep everybody guessing,” he said.

Here are four things to watch heading into Saturday’s third week of an 11-week season.

The Showstopper is right there

One of the best nicknames at the Stadium is Chris Fleming, who for years has been called “The Showstopper.” Fleming has had a great opening to this 72nd season and heads into this week third in points behind Jonathan Brown and Danny Bohn. In his three races so far Fleming has finished fourth, eighth and fourth. In the opening night 200 lapper Fleming was fourth and was consistent throughout. He’s raced at the Stadium for more than 30 years but there’s a little more gas left in his tank thanks to his experience and knowledge of the quarter-mile track.

Billy Gregg has been dominant so far

It’s been two weeks and two wins so far for Billy Gregg, the defending champion in the Street Stock Division. Gregg is going for his third title and second in a row and is another driver off to a great start. Heading into Saturday’s races he has 100 points to lead Jeremy Warren who has 88 points.

sss

John Holleman won his first Modified Division race in just his fourth start last week.

Young gun John Holleman’s arrival

There were plenty of fans who were thrilled when John Holleman broke through last week with his first Modified victory. Holleman once won a race at Bowman Gray Stadium as a 14-year-old, and now he’s won in the Modified Division in just his sixth start.

“This is the one that goes in the record books so this is a lot more bigger than the other ones,” Holleman said last week who in recent years raced very well in the Sportsman Division. “It’s just such an honor to win and to do it in the 69 (Junior Miller) car means even more.”

Another long Modified race on tap

It’s been two weeks and Burt Myers, the four-time defending Modified champion, has yet to win a race. On Saturday the featured race will be the Kevin Powell Motorsports 100 presented by Q104.1 so there’s only one chance for Modified drivers to win. Myers sits in fifth place with 80 points but he’s just 18 points behind leader Jonathan Brown. The heat and humidity is expected to return for Saturday night’s racing so the track will be affected. The 100 lapper in the Modified Division is much different for strategy than the 25 lappers. Whichever driver gets the pole could have the advantage depending on how many cautions there are during the race.

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

Saturday night's schedule

What: Kevin Powell Motorsports 100 presented by Q104.1 (100-lap Modified race). Plus rac-ing in Sportsman, Street Stock, and Stadium Stock divisions

When: Saturday. Gates open 6 p.m., first race 8 p.m.

Where: Bowman Gray Stadium, Winston-Salem.

Admission: $12 adults, $2 ages 6-11; free ages 5 and under. Cash only for all tickets sold at the gate on race night.

Parking: Free.

Learn more: bowmangrayracing.com

Points Standings after two weeks

BRAD'S GOLF CARS MODIFIED SERIES

RANK CAR DRIVER POINTS

1 22 Jonathan Brown 98

2 65 Danny Bohn 94

3 16 Chris Fleming 86

4 04 Brandon Ward 82

5 1 Burt Myers 80

6 17 John Smith 78

79 James Civali 78

83 Tim Brown 78

9 69 John Holleman 72

10 4 Jason Myers 66

11 55 Jeremy Gerstner 48

3 Danny Propst 48

13 75 Lee Jeffreys 46

14 44 Daniel Beeson 44

15 5 Randy Butner 38

15 Brian Loftin 38

17 31 Zach Brewer 28

18 8 Darin Redmon 26

19 6 Chris Williams 24

20 50 Michael Clifton 20

21 53 Joseph Brown 18

22 99 William Smith 16

23 05 Bussy Beavers 14

40 Frank Fleming 14

25 24 Andrew Harrah 12

77 Susan Harwell 12

27 45 Lee Stimpson 10

28 88 Brad Robbins 8

07 Dennis Holdren 8

30 53 Andy Jankowiak 6

31 51 Drew Moffitt 4

MCDOWELL HEATING & AIR SPORTSMAN SERIES

1 21 Tommy Neal 98

2 19 Michael Adams 95

3 55 Zack Ore 86

4 2 Amber Lynn 82

12 Justin Taylor 82

6 03 Sterling Plemmons 78

7 08 Jacob Creed 74

8 92 Kyle Southern 69

9 05 Spencer Martin 64

10 38 Mitch Gales 62

11 31 Chase Robertson 61

12 6 Kirk Sheets 58

13 02 Wesley Thompson 54

14 54 Braden Mills 48

15 68 Robbie Brewer 38

16 00 Kyle Barnes 31

17 9 Kale Gale 10

LAW OFFICES OF JOHN BARROW STREET STOCK SERIES

1 98 Billy Gregg 100

2 97 Jeremy Warren 88

3 69 Gerald Robinson Jr 84

4 1 Christian Joyce 80

5 99 Bryan Sykes 78

6 3 Dennis Lanier 74

7 13 Kevin Gilbert 70

00 Donnie Martin 70

9 15 Nick Wall 66

40 Taylor Robbins 66

11 28 Nate Gregg 64

12 02 David Creed 60

13 7 Chris Allison 48

14 79 Conner Shaw 44

15 22 Brian Wall 36

16 31 Brandon Butner 34

17 91 Austin Harris 30

18 58 Justin Commings 24

19 16 Brad Lewis 22

20 2 Willie Wall 18

21 88 Austin Jones 16

30 Bobby Willana 16

23 90 Hal Seats 14

Q104.1 STADIUM STOCK SERIES

1 90 Robert Strmiska 100

2 1 Grayson Keaton 96

3 80 Luke Smith 94

4 27 Austin Cates 92

5 17 Andy Southern 86

46 Wyatt Sapp 86

7 12 Levi Holt 84

8 22 Adam Thomas 80

9x Brandon Brendle 80

10 55 Jeremy Smith 78

11 76 Billy Cameron Jr 76

12 81 Chuck Wall 74

33 DJ Dean 74

14 69 Brandon Crotts 72

7 Joel Stewart 72

16 74 Matt Alley 64

17 31 Kyler Staley 62

18 28 Robert Mabe 58

14 Ken Bridges 58

20 48 Junior Smith 56

21 21 Michael Wells 46

22 43 Tyler Bush 44

23 24 A.J. Sanders 42

66 Blaine Curry 42

25 70 Jeffery Burrow 38

26 23 Blake Spears 34

54 Justin Owens 34

28 4 Shane Tuttle 32

3 Taylor Hedrick 32

30 10 David Hopkins 30

25 Matt Goodwin 30

32 9 Robbie Shrewsbury 28

33 34 Steven Stoneman 26

Most points titles in track history

10: Burt Myers

10: Tim Brown

8: Ralph Brinkley

6: Pee Wee Jones

6: Junior Miller

3: Billy Myers

3: Perk Brown

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Nadal pulls out of Wimbledon and Tokyo Olympics

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News