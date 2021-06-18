Junior Miller back in the conversation as Bowman Gray Stadium racing enters its third week of the season

Junior Miller isn’t mythical. It just seems that way because he’s been out of racing for a while.
But the legendary Miller might come back. He could come back on Saturday in a car that will have No. 68 or maybe No. 70.
“Whatever car they give me and whatever the number is on it, I don’t care,” said the 70-year-old Miller who last won a race in July of 2017.
That race he won was No. 74 all-time, which four years later sits as third all-time behind Tim Brown and Burt Myers in track history.
When John Holleman, the brash 24-year-old with talent bulging out of his fire suit, won last week in the familiar No. 69 car for his first Modified victory he thanked Miller profusely for helping him along the way. It was Miller who made the No. 69 car one to watch for nearly three decades at Bowman Gray Stadium.
Miller was reached earlier this week in-between his fishing expeditions, and he didn’t rule out making a cameo sometime this season.
“They are getting a car ready for me and when it’s ready, I’ll come out there,” Miller said earlier this week. “I won that night (in July 2017), then quit again.”
Miller, who won six Modified titles, says that Holleman is as talented a driver as he’s seen in a long time. “If John stays out there he’ll win a bunch of races because that boy can drive,” Miller said. “I was so happy to hear that he won last week so he’s going to be force out there in that division.”
As for Miller making it back out to the track one of these summer nights? “I’ll keep everybody guessing,” he said.
Here are four things to watch heading into Saturday’s third week of an 11-week season.
The Showstopper is right there
One of the best nicknames at the Stadium is Chris Fleming, who for years has been called “The Showstopper.” Fleming has had a great opening to this 72nd season and heads into this week third in points behind Jonathan Brown and Danny Bohn. In his three races so far Fleming has finished fourth, eighth and fourth. In the opening night 200 lapper Fleming was fourth and was consistent throughout. He’s raced at the Stadium for more than 30 years but there’s a little more gas left in his tank thanks to his experience and knowledge of the quarter-mile track.
Billy Gregg has been dominant so far
It’s been two weeks and two wins so far for Billy Gregg, the defending champion in the Street Stock Division. Gregg is going for his third title and second in a row and is another driver off to a great start. Heading into Saturday’s races he has 100 points to lead Jeremy Warren who has 88 points.
Young gun John Holleman’s arrival
There were plenty of fans who were thrilled when John Holleman broke through last week with his first Modified victory. Holleman once won a race at Bowman Gray Stadium as a 14-year-old, and now he’s won in the Modified Division in just his sixth start.
“This is the one that goes in the record books so this is a lot more bigger than the other ones,” Holleman said last week who in recent years raced very well in the Sportsman Division. “It’s just such an honor to win and to do it in the 69 (Junior Miller) car means even more.”
Another long Modified race on tap
It’s been two weeks and Burt Myers, the four-time defending Modified champion, has yet to win a race. On Saturday the featured race will be the Kevin Powell Motorsports 100 presented by Q104.1 so there’s only one chance for Modified drivers to win. Myers sits in fifth place with 80 points but he’s just 18 points behind leader Jonathan Brown. The heat and humidity is expected to return for Saturday night’s racing so the track will be affected. The 100 lapper in the Modified Division is much different for strategy than the 25 lappers. Whichever driver gets the pole could have the advantage depending on how many cautions there are during the race.
