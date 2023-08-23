Junior Miller, who has his name scattered through the record book at Bowman Gray Stadium, wasn’t just a one-track pony during the prime of his racing career.

Miller will be inducted into the Caraway Speedway Wall of Fame on Saturday night. It’s the speedway’s 58th anniversary, and Miller and four others will be recognized at the .455-mile track near near Asheboro.

Along with Miller, the track will add Donald Tucker, John Paul Linville, Riggs Racing and long-time official Lance Childress to its Wall of Fame.

“I was tickled to death to hear that I’ve been added to their Wall of Fame,” Miller said by phone on Wednesday morning. “I’m going to head over there on Saturday and they want me there about 6 p.m. so it’s a nice honor.”

Miller, 72, who won more than 200 career races, won 74 at Bowman Gray Stadium in the Modified Division behind only Tim Brown (98) and Burt Myers (91). Miller also won six Modified titles, with his last one coming in 2006.

“I believe I won about 25 races over there at Caraway and I like that track,” Miller said. “We’d race over there like three or four times a year and it’s one of the best tracks around.”

Miller said these days he doesn’t get out to watch at Bowman Gray, which ended its season on Saturday, but he has been watching on FloRacing.

“It’s been a knockdown, drag out kind of a season over there,” Miller said. “So I did watch some on FloRacing, and the fans seem to love it all. I noticed the stands were pretty full every week.”

After the pre-race festivities on Saturday, the late model cars will race 58 laps, with the 602 Modifieds, the Challengers, Mini Stocks, UCARS, Legends and Bandoleros also running.

For more information on Caraway Speedway go to www.carawayspeedway.com