Junior Miller returns to Bowman Gray; Burt Myers edges Tim Brown to win first Modified race; Spencer Martin holds off Amber Lynn

Junior Miller is back, but his first race didn't go as he planned or as his races so often have gone.

But with Burt Myers and Tim Brown finishing 1-2 in the first of two Modified Division races, the racing at Bowman Gray Stadium on Saturday night brought together the track's three winningest drivers in history for the first time since 2018. Their event served as a warmup to the featured Great Clips Sportsman 100, in which Spencer Martin held off hard-charging Amber Lynn to win in extra time on the 116th lap.

Miller, third with 74 career wins at the track, finished back in the pack, 17th of 20 drivers, in the first 25-lap sprint. When he finished the second race and spun, he picked up a bump from a rival, Jason Myers.

"I was just shaking the car down and getting used to it," Miller said after his first race, as the Sportsman race roared to life on the track and before he'd go 25 more laps later in the night. "It's a little harder job now than I remember, but I'm 70 now, and that might have something to do with it."

And we've hardly seen the last of this septuagenarian. Miller plans to continue racing in the Modified Division, including on Bowman Gray's next night of racing July 10.

"We're here to stay," he said.