Junior Miller returns to Bowman Gray; Burt Myers edges Tim Brown to win first Modified race; Spencer Martin holds off Amber Lynn

Junior Miller is back, but his first race didn't go as he planned or as his races so often have gone.
But with Burt Myers and Tim Brown finishing 1-2 in the first of two Modified Division races, the racing at Bowman Gray Stadium on Saturday night brought together the track's three winningest drivers in history for the first time since 2018. Their event served as a warmup to the featured Great Clips Sportsman 100, in which Spencer Martin held off hard-charging Amber Lynn to win in extra time on the 116th lap.
Miller, third with 74 career wins at the track, finished back in the pack, 17th of 20 drivers, in the first 25-lap sprint. When he finished the second race and spun, he picked up a bump from a rival, Jason Myers.
"I was just shaking the car down and getting used to it," Miller said after his first race, as the Sportsman race roared to life on the track and before he'd go 25 more laps later in the night. "It's a little harder job now than I remember, but I'm 70 now, and that might have something to do with it."
And we've hardly seen the last of this septuagenarian. Miller plans to continue racing in the Modified Division, including on Bowman Gray's next night of racing July 10.
"We're here to stay," he said.
John Holleman IV, who owns his and Miller's car and won the second 25-lap race, was glad to see the legend on the track.
"Just the King," Holleman said before the race. "The one and only, Junior Miller. He's here to race."
Meanwhile, Myers and Brown set the pace at the front, with Myers scoring his 84th Bowman Gray win and Brown, the all-time leader with 92, finishing second.
Brown, trailing Myers all the way, tapped Myers' bumper numerous times early in the race. But even on a restart with four laps to go, Brown knew the challenge of getting around Myers would be difficult.
"We had a good car, but over here, if you're not a half-second faster than the car in front of you, you aren't going to pass them," Brown said. "He knew to protect the bottom."
And that meant Myers, whose qualifying lap of 13.593 seconds was the season's best, would get the best of the battle this time.
"A couple weeks ago it was reversed, and we've done this long enough with each other and you kind of time it when you want the guy to hit you," Myers said. "We were just playing the same thing we've been playing for 20 years."
Myers said he was focused on trying to win but valued Miller's presence in the race.
"He's an icon here," Myers said.
Miller, meanwhile, had visited Bowman Gray Stadium during his absence from the track. Asked whether there were surprises from his last trip around the quarter-mile bullring, Miller offered a quick thought.
"It's a little harder than I thought it was," he said.
A recap of the night's races:
First Modified
Laps
25
Winner
Burt Myers, Walnut Cove
What happened
Myers led all the way to claim his 84th victory at Bowman Gray.
Remainder of top five
2. Tim Brown, Tobaccoville
3. Jason Myers, Walnut Cove
4. Lee Jeffreys, Wallburg
5.Chris Fleming, Mount Airy
Notable
• Danny Bohn, who entered the first race as the leader with 138 points and finished ninth, raced earlier in the day in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series' CRC Brakleen 150. Bohn's first event ended after 17 laps because of a transmision issue, and he finished 38th among 39 drivers. Bohn wrecked on the first lap of the night's second 25-lap race.
• Myers started on the pole, with Brown joining him on the outside of the front row.
• Jonathan Brown trailed Bohn by two points in the standings entering the first race, with Myers and John Smith tied for third with 120.
Great Clips Sportsman 100
Laps
100
Winner
Spencer Martin, Lexington
What happened
Martin survived a virtual demoliton derby in the night's featured event, holding off Amber Lynn in a third overtime restart on the 116th lap.
A crash on the 99th lap, with the white flag waving, brought out caution and sent the race to overtime. Martin led on the restart in overtime, but another crash led to a second caution as Martin headed into the final two turns.
With a crowd of about 10,000 on its feet, the surviving field eight cars took green for a second overtime start. As Lynn tracked down Martin, Justin Taylor hit the guardrail leaving Turn 1 and caution waved again, with Lynn giving Martin a bump as the two crossed the start-finish line.
On the third restart, with only seven cars remaining and six displaying damage, Martin got the jump and kept Lynn at bay to win on the 116thlap.
Remainder of top five
2. Amber Lynn, Walkertown
3. Zack Ore, Winston-Salem
4. Robbie Brewer, Winston-Salem
5. Kyle Southern, Rural Hall
What they're saying
"The race was over with 16 laps ago. ... I don't know what that (the triple overtime) was about." – Martin.
"We had a good car all night. I don't know if it matters who was behind this race car; it was so good. On a light race car like that, they can just run in there and try to knock you up the track." – Martin on having Lynn behind him.
"I spun it Justin Taylor in the beginning; I did not mean to do that. We have a great relationship going this year. And then I spun out going into turn one on that restart. My brake pedal went straight to the floor. We came in; thank God it was the break when the parachuters came in (after 81 laps). The Lord was watching out for me today. We bled the brakes. The brakes cooled off. That's what it was. They got real hot. We ran a good race. We ran a hard race. And I hope we can come back and win one." – Lynn.
"I don't keep count. I try to look ahead. I try to run my race. We get in wrecks all the time. That's Bowman Gray, baby." – Lynn on crashes in which she was involved.
"I was going to get him loose in the middle of the corner and drive under him, and then he door-slammed me; that's good, hard racing. He led that entire race. I'm about to go shake his hand. That was good racing; it was fun. I'm not mad at him. I hope he's not mad at me. I thought I could take him but I didn't get to him." – Lynn.
Notable
• Tommy Neal, with 143 points, led the Sportsman Series in points going into the race, with Michael Adams second with 132 points and Zack Ore third with 122.
Street Stock
Laps
20
Winner
Christian Joyce, Trinity
What happened
Leader Jeremy Warren spun on the backstretch on the 17th lap, and Joyce moved past to claim the victory.
Remainder of top five
2. Gerald Robinson Jr., Winston-Salem
3. Brian Wall, Winston-Salem
4. Billy Gregg, Lexington
5. Bryan Sykes, Winston-Salem
Notable
• Robinson claims the points lead with 288 on a double-points night, with Gregg second with 226 and Joyce third with 224.
• A spin by David Creed brought out caution with five laps to go, reducing a significant gap by Warren. After Warren began to edge away, Conner Shaw spun in the fourth turn on the second green-flag lap to cause another caution.
What they're saying
"I'm not 100 percent sure what happened coming off (turn 2). Jeremy was doing everything he could to stay in the lead and win the race. The same thing I would've done. It was kind of mutual; we both just kind of came across each other." – Joyce.