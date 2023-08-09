The baseball dream might have died in college for Junior Snow because of an injuries, but he’s not bitter about it. Instead, he uses that as motivation on the track as one of the up-and-coming Modified drivers.

Snow, 27, is in his second season of driving in the featured division at Bowman Gray Stadium and there’s been no sophomore slump. Instead, he’s been consistent each week and even has a victory and is fifth in points with two weeks left in the season.

Snow, whose given first name is Jeffrey, has been called Junior for as long as he can remember because his father’s name is also Jeffrey. The father-son duo are also working side by side each Saturday, and that eases the pain of what could have been a career in baseball.

After graduating from West Stokes High School in 2016 he played his freshman season at Campbell before transferring to Mount Olive, where he was a shortstop for one of the best teams in Division II. In his junior season, however, he took a swing in a game and broke a bone in his hand.

“I actually came back from that and still had a good senior season and the Baltimore Orioles actually sent me a questionnaire and were interested,” Snow said. “But the reality was the injuries sort of derailed the baseball thing.”

He ended up graduating from Mount Olive with two degrees, and then dabbled in slow-pitch pro softball for two years. He travelled all over the country playing with a top professional league.

“That was a lot of fun,” he said. “We were going for 12 weeks out of the year from Arizona to Ohio to Florida, Chicago to Maryland so it was a lot of travelling.”

After coming home to King, however, he started dabbling in racing at Bowman Gray Stadium and raced in the Street Stock Division for three years. He loved the competition in that division, and loves it even more in the Modified.

“We don’t have the big budget like Burt (Myers) and Tim (Brown) have so we make due with what we have,” said Snow's father as he worked on the car's front end last Saturday before the race. “We’ve had a good season and I think Junior can race with anybody out here.”

Snow finished 11th last season in the standings, and if he has a couple of good weeks might even jump a spot in the final standings. He finished fifth in the drama-filled Ortega 100 last Saturday in a race that actually covered 105 laps because of the late caution flags.

“We are fifth now and that’s not bad,” said Snow, who at West Stokes in his three seasons on varsity hit .415 and was all-conference three times.

One of the ways that Snow is trying to improve are the cameras he places on his car. He’s a big believer in video and the analytics behind it and says that’s been a big help.

“I do a lot of video analysis and we have two Go Pros on the car all the time,” he said. “And after every race, I'm watching videos just trying to figure out how I can get better every week. We've consistently got a little bit better.”

Despite being out of baseball for awhile Snow still watches a lot of the major leagues, and he’ll sometimes see somebody who he played against in college.

“I sent the questionnaire back to the Orioles and they got back in touch with me and pretty much said that with my surgeries (on my hand) I was too much of a risk,” Snow said about the end of his baseball career. “I was 22 at the time and that’s when I think it hit me that I wasn’t going any further with baseball.”

Snow says what makes racing at Bowman Gray Stadium so much fun is the fan support in the stands. On any given Saturday night there’s between 10,000 and 13,000 watching. That’s a lot more than would have seen him play minor league baseball if he would have taken that route.

And leave it to Snow to make a baseball reference to his team compared to the heavily-sponsored teams such as Brown and the Myers’ brothers.

“We’re like the movie ‘Moneyball,’” Snow said about the true story of the Oakland A’s trying to keep up with the large market teams in baseball in the early 2000's. “But it's just me and dad.”

The movie, which starred Brad Pitt, chronicled the 2002 Oakland A’s and general manager Billy Beane who built a very good team despite not having a large budget.

“I love being out here and competing every week,” Snow said. “It’s funny but the season has gone so fast, and I think that’s because we’ve had some success.”

PHOTOS: Bowman Gray Racing August 5, 2023 Bowman Gray 8//5/23 Bowman Gray 8//5/23 Bowman Gray 8//5/23 Bowman Gray 8//5/23 Bowman Gray 8/5/23 Bowman Gray 8//5/23 Bowman Gray 8//5/23 Bowman Gray 8//5/23 Bowman Gray 8/5/23 Bowman Gray 8/5/23 Bowman Gray 8/5/23 Bowman Gray 8/5/23 Bowman Gray 8/5/23 Bowman Gray 8/5/23 Bowman Gray 8/5/23 Bowman Gray 8/5/23