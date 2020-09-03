Josh Hartle, about four years ago, said he had a dream while watching the MLB Network. A showcase — the chance for a little TV face time included — with the nation's top high school baseball talent was appealing.
"It's been a dream of mine, since I can remember watching this game," the senior left-hander said by phone between training sessions at a bullpen in Oklahoma. "Now that it's here, it's just really surreal. And it's just crazy, honestly."
Hartle, the Raiders' 17-year-old standout from King who will attend Wake Forest, is set to appear in the Perfect Game All-American Classic on Friday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, the home of the Class AAA affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, in Oklahoma City. Hartle, who arrived Wednesday evening, is one of 54 players from across the country to make rosters of the East and West teams.
He's one of just two players representing North Carolina — the other being Kahlil Watson, a senior shortstop from Wake Forest who will play at N.C. State. Hartle's trip to the 18th annual game puts him with names such as Buster Posey and Bryce Harper, in addition to nearly 200 eventual MLB players and more than 730 draft picks.
According to Hartle, it's been quite a ride to this point.
"All of this has kind of come up fast," Hartle said. "I just try and take it all in because this is kind of like a one-time thing. So I just, kind of, soak it all in and just try to get better every day and continue to work hard and shoot for these types of things."
Hartle, who announced for the Deacons in November 2017, said he never really took part in national baseball competitions until he was about 14. He played on USA Baseball's 15-under team twice, helping the program win its first World Cup title by beating Panama in 2018.
Hartle said he was selected for the All-American Classic after competing in the Perfect Game National Showcase in mid-June in Hoover, Ala. The game was his first since starting for the Raiders on March 11 in a victory over North Davidson — his last game before the N.C. High School Athletic Association halted the season out of growing concern for the coronavirus pandemic.
Hartle said training without games has included workouts with his older brother, Zach, a Reagan grad who played basketball at Tusculum, after schoolwork in the mornings. They didn't have much — a few weights and body-weight exercises. Baseball coach Gary Nail of Reagan said that Hartle requested a few bullpen sessions in April, May and June.
"I know I wasn't around, obviously, but he'd get our catcher and they'd go throw a bullpen," Nail said. "... That just exemplifies how serious he is about it. He's very businesslike on the field, you know, there's no goofing off.
"He's very serious. He wants to come out and be the best every day. And he wants to lead by example because the other players on the team, they know how good he is."
Meanwhile, Hartle looks to bask in his brief national spotlight.
"It's a once-in-a-lifetime experience," Hartle said. "So just trying to soak it up and kind of learn off the coaches here and players as well — get new things, new pitches.
"Mainly just have fun, in the end."
