Kathleen Baker falls short to make Olympics finishing 11th in semifinals of 200 medley

Winston-Salem’s Kathleen Baker’s bid to make it to her second straight Olympics in swimming came up short on Tuesday night in the semifinals of the 200 medley in the U.S. Olympics Trials in Omaha, Neb.

Baker, 24, who won two medals in the 2016 Olympics in Rio, has battled a right foot injury since early May. Despite that injury she made it into Tuesday’s semifinals in the medley, but wound up finishing 11th to miss out on going to Wednesday’s final.

She will still have a chance to make the team in the 200 backstroke later this week.

On Tuesday, Baker swam 2:13.89 to get into the semifinals, and in her heat in the semifinals finished fifth in 2:12.95. But her time was good enough only for 11th.

Baker, who attended Forsyth Country Day until the 10th grade and then was homeschooled before going to the University of Cal Berkley, won two medals in the 2016 Olympics in Rio. In those Olympics she was part of the gold medal 4x100 medley relay team and she won a silver in the 100 meter backstroke.

