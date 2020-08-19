sss
Carolinas Section Graphic

Kelly Mitchum, a pro at Pinehurst Resort and a former golfer at N.C. State, fired a 5 under 66 to win the 96th Carolinas Open on Wednesday at Forsyth Country Club.

Mitchum, who shot 70 on the first day, was tied for 10th when the final round started but he finished 6 under for the tournament to win by one shot.

David Giles II, an amateur from Pineville, shot 68 and Kyle Atkins, a pro from Fuguay Varina, shot 65 to tie for second at 5 under for the 36 holes.

Aaron O’Callahan, an assistant golf coach for the men’s team at Wake Forest, shot 70 to finish tied for fourth.

Blake Brantley of Winston-Salem, who will attend Yale next fall, shot 69 and tied for seventh along with Brandon Einstein (69) of Clemmons, who is a redshirt sophomore at High Point.

Tying for 12th at 1 under for the tournament was Dan Walters of Winston-Salem who shot 69 and Steve Scott of Winston-Salem, who shot 71.

Jerry Haas (70), who is the golf coach at Wake Forest, Chris Haarlow (72) of Greensboro, who runs Precision Golf School, and Tommy Gibson (73), who is an assistant pro at Old Town Club, were among those who tied for 18th.

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments