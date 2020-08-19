Kelly Mitchum, a pro at Pinehurst Resort and a former golfer at N.C. State, fired a 5 under 66 to win the 96th Carolinas Open on Wednesday at Forsyth Country Club.
Mitchum, who shot 70 on the first day, was tied for 10th when the final round started but he finished 6 under for the tournament to win by one shot.
David Giles II, an amateur from Pineville, shot 68 and Kyle Atkins, a pro from Fuguay Varina, shot 65 to tie for second at 5 under for the 36 holes.
Aaron O’Callahan, an assistant golf coach for the men’s team at Wake Forest, shot 70 to finish tied for fourth.
Blake Brantley of Winston-Salem, who will attend Yale next fall, shot 69 and tied for seventh along with Brandon Einstein (69) of Clemmons, who is a redshirt sophomore at High Point.
Tying for 12th at 1 under for the tournament was Dan Walters of Winston-Salem who shot 69 and Steve Scott of Winston-Salem, who shot 71.
Jerry Haas (70), who is the golf coach at Wake Forest, Chris Haarlow (72) of Greensboro, who runs Precision Golf School, and Tommy Gibson (73), who is an assistant pro at Old Town Club, were among those who tied for 18th.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.