Kenny Flynn fired a 2-under 70 on Thursday to grab the first-round lead at the 59th Forsyth Senior Golf Tournament at Pine Knolls Golf Club in Kernersville.
Flynn has a one-shot lead over Chris Logan, John Hampton and Richard Gottlieb heading into today's final round at Maple Chase Golf & Country Club. They all shot 1 under 71.
Fifteen golfers are within four shots of Flynn’s lead. Flynn, a two-time winner of the Forsyth Championship, is going for his first Forsyth Senior title.
Two shots back after shooting 72 are Russ Patterson, Brad Helms, Harrison Rutter, Jim Kemerling and Sammy Evans.
Still within striking distance after shooting 73s were Jon Southern, Chris Ingram and Red Simmons.
Terry Payne, Joey Howard, Gregor Howard and Richard Giles all shot 74.
In the Super Senior Division for golfers ages 70 and older, Arlis Pike shot 69 and has a two-shot lead over Bo Clary. Robert "Heavy" Bethea shot 72 and Jim Blaylock, who will be playing on his home course today, shot 74. Also shooting 74 Butch Clark and Bob Sapp.
Flynn, Logan, Hampton and Gottlieb will tee off in the final foursome at 11 a.m. Logan, a three-time winner of the Forsyth Championship, will also be playing on his home course at Maple Chase.
