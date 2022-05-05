Kevin King steps down as West Forsyth boys basketball coach

Kevin King has stepped down after three seasons as the head boys basketball coach at West Forsyth.

King’s Titans teams went 16-45 overall and 8-24 in the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference during his tenure, including 8-17 and 3-11 during the 2021-22 season.

King, 51, spent one season as an assistant to Howard West with the Titans before taking over as head coach in 2019. He will remain at the school as a social studies teacher and boys golf coach.

Mike Pennington, West Forsyth’s athletics director, said he hopes to have a new coach in place by early June.

“We’re looking for an experienced coach,” Pennington said. “But more than anything we’re looking for a coach who is going to go to work. We’ve had a tough couple of years and the kids are going to have to get in the gym. … We think that person is out there.”

West Forsyth hasn’t had a winning season since 2016-17, when the Titans went 27-3 under former Wake Forest multisport standout Rusty LaRue.

Before coaching at West Forsyth, King spent five seasons as head coach at North Surry, where he compiled a record of 88-47 and reached the NCHSAA Class 2-A championship game in 2017. He also was head coach at Wilkes Central from 2003 to 2005 and North Davidson from 2008 to 2012. After leaving North Davidson, he was an assistant to Mike Muse for one season at East.

King also was an assistant to West at Reynolds and Reagan for a total of 13 years.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

