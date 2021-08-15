Kevin Kisner does what it takes to win six-man playoff at Wyndham Championship

Scott had the best chance to end it but missed a short birdie putt on the first playoff hole. All six advanced and then Kisner approach was right on target.

“I knew that I had a pretty good shot at making my putt,” said Kisner, who has jumped into the conversation of being a Ryder Cup selection. “It was one of those putts you dream about having, three and a half, four feet, right edge, just get it going, so I wasn't too consumed with the pressure on my putt.”

Duane Bock, a former golfer at Campbell and Kisner’s caddie, said Kisner is a much better player with a dose of confidence. A win here will be a big boost for the FedEx Cup playoffs.

“It's been it's been a rough kind of slow summer, but he's been been getting better and really working hard on things,” Bock said.

Kisner, one of the many PGA Tour golfers who played at Georgia, heard a big “Go Dawgs” right after he made his winning putt. The theater around the 18th green was a lot different than last year’s COVID-19 tournament where fans were not allowed to attend.

The roar was good, and so was the victory for Kisner.

“Every time you win out here, it's hard, and you never know when it's going to happen again,” Kisner said, “so you've got to cherish every time.”

