Kevin Kisner does what it takes to win six-man playoff at Wyndham Championship

GREENSBORO – Kevin Kisner arrived late to the morning party that is the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club.
He finally realized he had a chance to win while glancing at the leaderboard after a birdie on the 16th hole.
“I was only one back, so that’s when it hit me,” said Kisner, who worked his way into a six-man playoff than won on the second playoff hole with a birdie putt.
Tee times were pushed back to the morning to combat the possible storms in the afternoon, so golfers got an early jump on the soft course. There was also the bonus of lift-clean-and-place rules because of overnight rain, recorded as just more than a half-inch at Piedmont Triad International Airport.
Kisner's 66 included a birdie on 17 to put him into the playoff, with the 37-year-old from Aiken, S.C., winning in extra holes for the first time.
Once Russell Henley lost his grip on the tournament soon after making the turn, it became a sprint to the end to see who would claim the Sam Snead Cup. And one-by-one Si Woo Kim, Adam Scott, Kevin Na, Roger Sloan and Brendan Grace all finished at 15 under to form the six-man playoff that tied a PGA Tour record.
Sloan, Kisner and Na all played together, and they all made pars on No. 18 to get into the playoff.
Scott had the best chance to end it but missed a short birdie putt on the first playoff hole. All six advanced and then Kisner approach was right on target.
“I knew that I had a pretty good shot at making my putt,” said Kisner, who has jumped into the conversation of being a Ryder Cup selection. “It was one of those putts you dream about having, three and a half, four feet, right edge, just get it going, so I wasn't too consumed with the pressure on my putt.”
Duane Bock, a former golfer at Campbell and Kisner’s caddie, said Kisner is a much better player with a dose of confidence. A win here will be a big boost for the FedEx Cup playoffs.
“It's been it's been a rough kind of slow summer, but he's been been getting better and really working hard on things,” Bock said.
Kisner, one of the many PGA Tour golfers who played at Georgia, heard a big “Go Dawgs” right after he made his winning putt. The theater around the 18th green was a lot different than last year’s COVID-19 tournament where fans were not allowed to attend.
The roar was good, and so was the victory for Kisner.
“Every time you win out here, it's hard, and you never know when it's going to happen again,” Kisner said, “so you've got to cherish every time.”
