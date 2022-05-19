Kevin Logan, Chris Logan each shoot 69 to grab first-round lead at Forsyth Senior Championship

Chris Logan and Kevin Logan each fired 1-under 69 on Thursday and are tied for the lead after one round of the 61st Forsyth Senior Championship.
Thursday’s first round was played at Tanglewood Park’s Championship Course with Friday’s final round being played at Maple Chase Golf & Country Club, which also happens to be their home course.
Kevin Logan is the defending champion of the tournament and Chris Logan is a three-time winner of the Forsyth Championship. Chris has been in contention before at the Forsyth Senior including last year.
Dewayne Blakely, along with Todd Brown and Kenny Flynn, are two shots back after shooting 71.
Four golfers – Brad Helms, Chris Ingram, Russ Patterson and John Hampton – are also within range of the lead after each shooting 72 on Thursday.
Playing in the final threesome at 10:20 a.m. on Friday morning will be Kevin Logan, Chris Logan and Kenny Flynn.
The tournament is open to any resident of Forsyth County who is age 50 or older.
61st Forsyth Senior Championship
First Round Scores
Tanglewood Park
Championship Course (Par 70)
Chris Logan 69
Kevin Logan 69
Dewayne Blakely 71
Kenny Flynn 71
Todd Brown 71
Brad Helms 72
Chris Ingram 72
Russ Patterson 72
John Hampton 72
Lance Link 74
Pete Howard 74
Keith McElrath 75
Jon Southern 76
Flagge Stanfield 76
Joey Howard 76
Hugh Quinn 76
Todd Southard 77
James Joyce 77
John Eulberg 79
Randy Beeson 79
Larry Kiger 79
Mark Marion 80
Jeff Norris 82
Sammy Evans 82
David Turner 84
Gregor Howard 84
Sonny Kiger 84
Thomas Lantz 86
Lee Noble 87
Richard Giles 87
Ralph Harkness 88
Mark Hartson 89
Lynn Sloan 91
Paul Meyer 93
Joe Crocker 96
Gerald Edwards 101
Chris Flynt 118
Tim Carter 139
Super Seniors (Age 70 and older)
Jim Blaylock 76
Arlis Pike 76
John Welch 78
Randy Yates 78
Bob Sapp 79
Larry Stephenson 81
C.T. Sams 85
Gordon Caviness 85
Bill Allen 86
Steven Blakely 89
