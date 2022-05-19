Kevin Logan, Chris Logan each shoot 69 to grab first-round lead at Forsyth Senior Championship

Chris Logan and Kevin Logan each fired 1-under 69 on Thursday and are tied for the lead after one round of the 61st Forsyth Senior Championship.

Thursday’s first round was played at Tanglewood Park’s Championship Course with Friday’s final round being played at Maple Chase Golf & Country Club, which also happens to be their home course.

Kevin Logan is the defending champion of the tournament and Chris Logan is a three-time winner of the Forsyth Championship. Chris has been in contention before at the Forsyth Senior including last year.

Dewayne Blakely, along with Todd Brown and Kenny Flynn, are two shots back after shooting 71.

Four golfers – Brad Helms, Chris Ingram, Russ Patterson and John Hampton – are also within range of the lead after each shooting 72 on Thursday.

Playing in the final threesome at 10:20 a.m. on Friday morning will be Kevin Logan, Chris Logan and Kenny Flynn.

The tournament is open to any resident of Forsyth County who is age 50 or older.

61st Forsyth Senior Championship

First Round Scores

Tanglewood Park

Championship Course (Par 70)

Chris Logan 69

Kevin Logan 69

Dewayne Blakely 71

Kenny Flynn 71

Todd Brown 71

Brad Helms 72

Chris Ingram 72

Russ Patterson 72

John Hampton 72

Lance Link 74

Pete Howard 74

Keith McElrath 75

Jon Southern 76

Flagge Stanfield 76

Joey Howard 76

Hugh Quinn 76

Todd Southard 77

James Joyce 77

John Eulberg 79

Randy Beeson 79

Larry Kiger 79

Mark Marion 80

Jeff Norris 82

Sammy Evans 82

David Turner 84

Gregor Howard 84

Sonny Kiger 84

Thomas Lantz 86

Lee Noble 87

Richard Giles 87

Ralph Harkness 88

Mark Hartson 89

Lynn Sloan 91

Paul Meyer 93

Joe Crocker 96

Gerald Edwards 101

Chris Flynt 118

Tim Carter 139

Super Seniors (Age 70 and older)

Jim Blaylock 76

Arlis Pike 76

John Welch 78

Randy Yates 78

Bob Sapp 79

Larry Stephenson 81

C.T. Sams 85

Gordon Caviness 85

Bill Allen 86

Steven Blakely 89

