 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kevin Logan fires 3-under 69 to win 60th Forsyth Senior Championship on his home course
0 Comments

Kevin Logan fires 3-under 69 to win 60th Forsyth Senior Championship on his home course

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

He shoots a 69 on his home course at Maple Chase Golf & Country Club

Kevin Logan’s back was so bad two weeks ago he said he could barely walk

After getting his back fixed with a realignment his golf game came around just in time on his way to winning the 60th Forsyth Senior Championship on Friday afternoon.

Playing on his home course at Maple Chase Golf & Country Club and getting a pep talk from Bill Hayes, who is also a member at Maple Chase and the former football coach at Winston-Salem State and N.C. A&T, Logan fired a 69 with a birdie on 18th that was the difference.

“I really can’t believe this,” Logan said with tears in his eyes. “(Thursday) was my birthday so this is a helluva gift. I just sort of kept my head down and kept trying to hit the shots in front of me.”

ForsythSenior

Kevin Logan shot a 3 under 69 to win the Forsyth Senior Championship on his home course at Maple Chase Golf & Country Club.

Logan’s 69 put him a 4 under for the 36 holes, one shot better than Chris Ingram, who shot 1 under 71 on Friday. Todd Brown (71), defending champion Harrison Rutter (72) and Chris Logan (76), who was the first-round leader, tied for third and were two shots back. Brad Helms shot 75 and finished alone in sixth place, four shots back.

With no fancy leaderboards around none of the golfers were aware of who was doing what on the back nine. When the leaders made the turn after nine holes seven golfers were within two shots of each other, and it was anybody’s tournament to win.

ForsythSenior

Arlis Pike putts on the 18th hole in the Forsyth Senior Championship. Pike won the Super Seniors division for golfers over the age of 70.

“We all didn’t know what was happening so in some respect it makes it a little easier,” Logan said. “I knew that I probably needed a birdie on that last hole. I’m also glad I birdied 17 because that turned out to be big as well.”

Logan actually had bogey on the first hole, but then went on a run with four straight birdies from holes seven through 10. Despite a double bogey on the 12th hole, Logan didn’t get down in the dumps.

Logan, who turned 58 on Thursday, loves to engage in conversations when he plays golf or even when he's not playing golf. However, there wasn’t much talking going on as Logan, Ingram, Gregor Howard and Dewayne Blakely battled it out in their foursome.

“Yes, I like to talk and I think everybody who knows me would agree with that,” said Logan, who gave up playing professional golf 18 years ago after a car accident led to numerous back issues.

He loved the fact that Rutter, who was the defending champion, is also a Maple Chase member.

ForsythSenior

Chris Ingram hits from the rough during the Forsyth Senior Championship at the Maple Chase Golf and Country Club on Friday.

“Now The Chase has two in a row so that’s pretty cool,” Logan said.

Ingram, 61, was also playing steady golf but a three-putt bogey on the par-3 17th and a par on the easy par-5 18th were too much to overcome.

“I’m not going to say I played good but I played all right over these two days,” Ingram said. “I’ve been in this position before in the final groups so I’m getting closer in this tournament.”

The course was playing about 6,100 yards and Ingram said he should have taken advantage of some of the holes.

“I missed two birdie putts within six feet on the front that I thought I was going to make,” Ingram said. “I made the turn 3 under but should have been 5 under.”

When asked what it meant to him to win the Forsyth Senior, Logan choked up a little more. “It just means a lot because I couldn’t walk a couple of weeks ago. My back was inflamed and I had to get it worked on so to do this on my home course is incredible. There’s a lot of talent out here so it was tough to win this.”

In the Super Seniors Division for golfers 70 and older, Arlis Pike shot 71 from the Gold Tees to finish at 9 under for the tournament. Pike shot a 66 in the first round at his home course at Pine Knolls.

Jim Blaylock, who shot 74, was second and was six shots behind Pike who won the Super Seniors for the second straight year.

“My driver was working really well both days and my putter was working (on Thursday),” Pike said. “I hit real straight so I’m happy with how it went.”

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

60th Forsyth Senior Championship

60th Forsyth Senior

Friday, Maple Chase

Kevin Logan 71-69-140

Chris Ingram 70-71-141

Chris Logan 66-76-142

Harrison Rutter 70-72-142

Todd Brown 71-71-142

Brad Helms 69-75-144

Gregor Howard 70-75-145

Lance Link 75-70-145

Dewayne Blakely 71-75-146

John Hampton 76-71-147

Jim Kemerling 73-76-149

Joey Howard 76-73-149

Mark Marion 70-80-150

Hugh Quinn 71-79-150

Randy Beeson 73-77-150

Flagge Stanfield 75-76-151

Russ Patterson 75-76-151

Richard Giles 78-74-152

Tim Tuttle 75-78-153

Jon Southern 79-74-153

Pete Howard 74-80-154

Sonny Kiger 74-81-155

Ralph Harkness 75-80-155

Thomas Eustice 82-73-155

Jay Smith 77-79-156

Larry Bridges 78-78-156

Sammy Evans 79-77-156

Michael Kindley 78-79-157

Chris Martin 82-75-157

Larry Kiger 77-83-160

Dick McKaughn 80-81-161

Tim Hardy 82-80-162

Lee Noble 79-84-163

Ron Hailey 82-85-167

C.T. Sams 85-83-168

Danny Tutterow 86-83-169

Joe Crocker 87-83-170

Michael Sweeney 85-87-172

Gerald Edwards 88-86-174

Greg Blakely 88-87-175

Mark Robson 87-91-178

Rick Bright 87-92-179

Carlton Hampton 87-94-181

Mark Hartson 88-94-182

Wil Pulliam 93-90-183

Bobby Shore 86-101-187

Kenny Hurst 82-WD

Robert Poole 86-WD

Super Seniors

(70 and older)

Arlis Pike 64-71-135

Jim Blaylock 67-74-141

John Welch 77-76-153

Michael Ford 82-79-161

Tony McGuire 80-82-162

Larry Stephenson 80-83-163

Randy Yates 83-81-164

Larry Wise 80-85-165

Gordon Caviness 81-85-166

Richard Thomas 83-86-169

Bob Stoltz 74-98-172

Steven Blakely 87-96-183

Joe Sumpter 89-103-192

James Blackburn 94-107-201

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to the Chargers and Seahawks to make the playoffs

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News