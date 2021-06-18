Kevin Logan fires 3-under 69 to win 60th Forsyth Senior Championship on his home course

Kevin Logan’s back was so bad two weeks ago he said he could barely walk
After getting his back fixed with a realignment his golf game came around just in time on his way to winning the 60th Forsyth Senior Championship on Friday afternoon.
Playing on his home course at Maple Chase Golf & Country Club and getting a pep talk from Bill Hayes, who is also a member at Maple Chase and the former football coach at Winston-Salem State and N.C. A&T, Logan fired a 69 with a birdie on 18th that was the difference.
“I really can’t believe this,” Logan said with tears in his eyes. “(Thursday) was my birthday so this is a helluva gift. I just sort of kept my head down and kept trying to hit the shots in front of me.”
Logan’s 69 put him a 4 under for the 36 holes, one shot better than Chris Ingram, who shot 1 under 71 on Friday. Todd Brown (71), defending champion Harrison Rutter (72) and Chris Logan (76), who was the first-round leader, tied for third and were two shots back. Brad Helms shot 75 and finished alone in sixth place, four shots back.
With no fancy leaderboards around none of the golfers were aware of who was doing what on the back nine. When the leaders made the turn after nine holes seven golfers were within two shots of each other, and it was anybody’s tournament to win.
“We all didn’t know what was happening so in some respect it makes it a little easier,” Logan said. “I knew that I probably needed a birdie on that last hole. I’m also glad I birdied 17 because that turned out to be big as well.”
Logan actually had bogey on the first hole, but then went on a run with four straight birdies from holes seven through 10. Despite a double bogey on the 12th hole, Logan didn’t get down in the dumps.
Logan, who turned 58 on Thursday, loves to engage in conversations when he plays golf or even when he's not playing golf. However, there wasn’t much talking going on as Logan, Ingram, Gregor Howard and Dewayne Blakely battled it out in their foursome.
“Yes, I like to talk and I think everybody who knows me would agree with that,” said Logan, who gave up playing professional golf 18 years ago after a car accident led to numerous back issues.
He loved the fact that Rutter, who was the defending champion, is also a Maple Chase member.
“Now The Chase has two in a row so that’s pretty cool,” Logan said.
Ingram, 61, was also playing steady golf but a three-putt bogey on the par-3 17th and a par on the easy par-5 18th were too much to overcome.
“I’m not going to say I played good but I played all right over these two days,” Ingram said. “I’ve been in this position before in the final groups so I’m getting closer in this tournament.”
The course was playing about 6,100 yards and Ingram said he should have taken advantage of some of the holes.
“I missed two birdie putts within six feet on the front that I thought I was going to make,” Ingram said. “I made the turn 3 under but should have been 5 under.”
When asked what it meant to him to win the Forsyth Senior, Logan choked up a little more. “It just means a lot because I couldn’t walk a couple of weeks ago. My back was inflamed and I had to get it worked on so to do this on my home course is incredible. There’s a lot of talent out here so it was tough to win this.”
In the Super Seniors Division for golfers 70 and older, Arlis Pike shot 71 from the Gold Tees to finish at 9 under for the tournament. Pike shot a 66 in the first round at his home course at Pine Knolls.
Jim Blaylock, who shot 74, was second and was six shots behind Pike who won the Super Seniors for the second straight year.
“My driver was working really well both days and my putter was working (on Thursday),” Pike said. “I hit real straight so I’m happy with how it went.”
