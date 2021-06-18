Kevin Logan fires 3-under 69 to win 60th Forsyth Senior Championship on his home course

“We all didn’t know what was happening so in some respect it makes it a little easier,” Logan said. “I knew that I probably needed a birdie on that last hole. I’m also glad I birdied 17 because that turned out to be big as well.”

Logan actually had bogey on the first hole, but then went on a run with four straight birdies from holes seven through 10. Despite a double bogey on the 12th hole, Logan didn’t get down in the dumps.

Logan, who turned 58 on Thursday, loves to engage in conversations when he plays golf or even when he's not playing golf. However, there wasn’t much talking going on as Logan, Ingram, Gregor Howard and Dewayne Blakely battled it out in their foursome.

“Yes, I like to talk and I think everybody who knows me would agree with that,” said Logan, who gave up playing professional golf 18 years ago after a car accident led to numerous back issues.

He loved the fact that Rutter, who was the defending champion, is also a Maple Chase member.

“Now The Chase has two in a row so that’s pretty cool,” Logan said.

Ingram, 61, was also playing steady golf but a three-putt bogey on the par-3 17th and a par on the easy par-5 18th were too much to overcome.