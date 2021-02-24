LA sheriff calls Tiger Woods crash 'purely an accident'

“The blood test could give us a whole other insight,” Giacalone said, noting that some drugs aren't necessarily detectable by observation. "Because it’s Tiger Woods, people are going to demand answers. You have to dot your I’s and cross your T’s.”

Crash investigations typically include interviews of first responders and bystanders as well as inspections of the road and the vehicle, including photographing and measuring the scene and checking to see if the vehicle had defects or malfunctions, according to William Peppard, a retired Bergen County, N.J., police detective who has served as a crash investigator.

Peppard said in typical cases with no immediate indications the driver was impaired, detectives might not seek blood samples if the crash didn't injure anyone else or damage property.

"Take the celebrity out of it — it’s a matter of resources and time,” he said.

The crash was the latest setback for Woods, who at times has looked unstoppable with his 15 major championships and record-tying 82 victories on the PGA Tour. He is among the world's most recognizable sports figures, and at 45, with a reduced schedule from nine previous surgeries, remains golf’s biggest draw.