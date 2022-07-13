Lacrosse festival will be at North Davidson on July 28 to help promote the sport

A lacrosse festival in Davidson County? Why, yes that’s the brainstorm of Brandon Redmond, the lacrosse boys coach at the relatively new program at North Davidson.

Redmond, who used to promote the First Tee of the Triad in his other life, is now putting his energy, and time into promoting lacrosse thanks to a festival that will be held July 28 from 5 to 8 p.m.

“It’s for all level of players but we are doing is promoting the college lacrosse players and several schools have agreed to send players to help with the festival,” Redmond said. “South Carolina’s club team, which has won basket to back national championships, will be there as well as N.C. State’s club team. Also, High Point (which plays at the NCAA Division I level) is going to send some players as well.”

Redmond said players from other club college teams in the area will also be there including Wake Forest and Duke.

“We hope to have players from a few other colleges as well and it’s just a chance to promote the game and there’s also a friendly competition between the college players at the end of the festival,” Redmond said.

What Redmond hopes to do, besides raise money for the Davidson County Recreation Lacrosse League, is make the festival an annual summer event. There will be food trucks, live music and skills competition for all ages and the event is free and open to the public.

“Even if kids don’t have sticks we’ll provide the sticks and they can try their luck,” Redmond said.

There will also be Division I, Division II and Division II college players there and they will compete in a skills challenge.

“Some of these players are texting each other talking smack so that’s going to be a cool aspect of it,” Redmond said.

As part of the festival the college players will hold a 45-minute clinic for children.

There will also be question and answer portion for parents about the game of lacrosse and what it takes to get children into leagues. There will also be information for high-school level players and their parents about how the recruiting process with regards to playing in college.

“There’s a podcast called ‘The Plumb Positive Show’ and we’ll have that live to answer questions,” Redmond said.

Redmond got into lacrosse after his son started playing, and he’s now trying to spread the word about the sport. Redmond also has coached in the Winston-Salem Lacrosse Recreation League for the last five years.

“We wanted to have a league in Davidson County so kids can play and that’s a reality now,” Redmond said.

What Redmond wanted to make sure of was the festival was more than just lacrosse, and it will have close to 30 vendors on hand.

“I think what makes this so cool is it’s a community event with so many other things going on,” Redmond said. “The food trucks will be outside the stadium, but one of the goals is to continue to expose the sport.”

At the high-school level the sport is growing in our state. The North Carolina High School Athletic Association started sponsoring championships 12 years ago. This past season there were 120 boys’ teams and 100 girls’ teams competing in the state in lacrosse.

“We’re looking forward to the festival and we’re just trying to get the word out,” said Redmond, who is the founder and manager of the Davidson County Fighting Ducks lacrosse program. "The youth program is now growing in Davidson County for lacrosse. It's a great sport for kids to learn."