Last chance: Drivers have one more race as Bowman Gray Stadium racing season will come to an end

Still in contention: Jason Myers might have something to say about the 150 lap race that’s scheduled. He’s sitting in third and 42 points behind but he’s definitely capable of winning the race on Saturday while his brother, Burt, and Brown figure out who wins the title.

Sportsman Division

If all the drivers in the this division decide to settle their grudges on Saturday night then there might not be any cars left on the track by the end of the 40-lap race. This division has been the most entertaining this season and this final race should be as well. Tommy Neal has a comfortable lead on Zack Ore heading in, but nothing has been comfortable at all in this division.

Still in contention: Amber Lynn has an outside shot to become the first woman to win this division. She’s been on a roll here late in the season but it will all depend on what Neal and Ore do on Saturday night.

Street Stock Division

Billy Gregg is in good shape to repeat as champion having also won it in 2019. He’s had a consistent car and when he’s had the chance to win races, he’s done it. Christian Joyce has also had a good season but only has one more race to try and make up a 30-point difference.