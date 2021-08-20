Last chance: Drivers have one more race as Bowman Gray Stadium racing season will come to an end

Nothing will be held back for Saturday’s final night of racing at Bowman Gray Stadium.
The 11-week season that had two rainouts will come to an end, and all four divisions have championships up for grabs.
Of course it’s double-points night which will be optimal for those drivers who are close to the lead in their respective division.
And to erase any doubt about who will win the championships, track officials will have just one race in each division.
All the leaders in the divisions were helped by last week’s rain-out. They’ll be plenty of pressure for those division leaders to close out their seasons with championships.
This should be fun.
Here’s a look at each of the divisions and what to expect:
Modified Division
“The Tim and Burt Show” will come to an end with one of them grabbing their 11th points’ championship. It’s a testament to both of their abilities, their teams and their sponsorship.
Tim Brown has won three races this season and leads by just four points over Burt Myers, who is the four-time defending champion. If they so happen to end in a tie in points it would be Brown getting the nod because would have won more races than Myers this season. Myers can win if he finishes two places ahead of Brown.
Still in contention: Jason Myers might have something to say about the 150 lap race that’s scheduled. He’s sitting in third and 42 points behind but he’s definitely capable of winning the race on Saturday while his brother, Burt, and Brown figure out who wins the title.
Sportsman Division
If all the drivers in the this division decide to settle their grudges on Saturday night then there might not be any cars left on the track by the end of the 40-lap race. This division has been the most entertaining this season and this final race should be as well. Tommy Neal has a comfortable lead on Zack Ore heading in, but nothing has been comfortable at all in this division.
Still in contention: Amber Lynn has an outside shot to become the first woman to win this division. She’s been on a roll here late in the season but it will all depend on what Neal and Ore do on Saturday night.
Street Stock Division
Billy Gregg is in good shape to repeat as champion having also won it in 2019. He’s had a consistent car and when he’s had the chance to win races, he’s done it. Christian Joyce has also had a good season but only has one more race to try and make up a 30-point difference.
Still in contention: Jeremy Warren sits in third place but the No. 97 car would need some serious help to emerge as the champion on Saturday night.
Stadium Stock Division
The four-cylinders have been entertaining as well this season and there’s been plenty of parity. The race for the championship is close with Brandon Brendle having a four-point lead on Grayson Keaton. Because the points’ race is so close Keaton can finish two positions ahead of Brendle in Saturday’s race and Keaton would win the title.
Still in contention: Robert Strmiska has been as consistent as Keaton and Brendle so he’ll be looking for a victory on Saturday. What makes this division so intriguing is the final race is just 15 laps, then the season will come to an end.
