Gov. Roy Cooper offer hope for racing at Bowman Gray Stadium this summer

Garrison said he hopes that after the meeting with the city in the next week or so there will be an announcement of a schedule.

The track has a lot of the fencing already in place and the infield is ready to go with a brand new grass field. The extensive renovations of the bathrooms and the concession stands have also been completed or near completed.

“From what I understand those were going to be completed by April 17 (which was the originally opening night on the schedule), so they’ve actually had some more time,” Garrison said. “But from what we understand there’s been no issues with that.”

The Winston-Salem Dash and Greensboro Grasshoppers baseball teams will begin their seasons on May 4, with both teams playing at home.

Dash tickets are on sale in groups of two, four and six.

"We are thankful to our community for following the guidance of health officials," Dash president C.J. Johnson wrote via email. "Their cooperation is creating the opportunity for restrictions to be lifted. It will be an amazing experience when we can once again safely have a full crowd in Truist Stadium."