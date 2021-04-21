Gov. Roy Cooper offer hope for racing at Bowman Gray Stadium this summer

The optimism is flowing at Bowman Gray Stadium for having a race season, but let’s hope there isn’t any sort of gas leak or a blown tire about the latest news.
“We are optimistic that we can go racing in June,” said Gray Garrison, the promoter of the popular NASCAR-sanctioned series that hopes to begin season No. 72.
The latest announcement by Gov. Roy Cooper about lifting COVID-19 restrictions on June 1 certainly got the attention of Garrison and Winston-Salem Speedway Inc., which puts on the weekly racing.
The next move for Winston-Salem Speedway, which rents the stadium from the city of Winston-Salem, is for a meeting to decide a viable date and consider all the options.
One of the sticking points for the stadium being able to open, according to Garrison, was the six-feet of social distance required at all outdoor sporting events that is in place. He said earlier this month that it wasn’t economically feasible to open with those restrictions in place at the stadium that also included 50% capacity. The stadium seats between 15,000 and 17,000 depending on who you ask.
“From what we understand and what the Governor has said the only thing that will be required is possibly the mask mandate,” Garrison said.
On Wednesday Cooper said he expects to lift social distancing, capacity and mass gathering restrictions by June 1. One of the reasons for this is the continuing surge in adults who are partially and fully vaccinated.
Nearly 47% of adults are partially vaccinated with one of two shots required while 35% are fully vaccinated.
“Obviously the key here for all of this is for folks to continue to get vaccinated,” Garrison said. “As long as those trends continue we feel good about racing again.”
The season was cancelled in 2020 amid the pandemic.
Veteran driver Tim Brown of Walnut Cove says he’s heard so many rumors that he’s stopped listening.
“I’ve heard all of it and, really, I try not to listen anymore,” said Brown, who is the all-time wins leader in the Modified Division at Bowman Gray Stadium and he has 10 points championships.
Brown, like a lot of Bowman Gray Stadium regulars, has been racing at other tracks such as South Boston Speedway in Virginia and Caraway Speedway in Asheboro.
“What I’m going to do is wait for Gray or another official over there give us the word when we can practice and then start racing,” Brown said. “If we can get a week of practice and then start in June I think we can have a pretty full season. But if we have to wait any longer than June then I don’t think we can have a full season.”
Still, there’s a lot more hope with Cooper’s latest statements about opening up more of the state.
Garrison said he hopes that after the meeting with the city in the next week or so there will be an announcement of a schedule.
The track has a lot of the fencing already in place and the infield is ready to go with a brand new grass field. The extensive renovations of the bathrooms and the concession stands have also been completed or near completed.
“From what I understand those were going to be completed by April 17 (which was the originally opening night on the schedule), so they’ve actually had some more time,” Garrison said. “But from what we understand there’s been no issues with that.”
The Winston-Salem Dash and Greensboro Grasshoppers baseball teams will begin their seasons on May 4, with both teams playing at home.
Dash tickets are on sale in groups of two, four and six.
"We are thankful to our community for following the guidance of health officials," Dash president C.J. Johnson wrote via email. "Their cooperation is creating the opportunity for restrictions to be lifted. It will be an amazing experience when we can once again safely have a full crowd in Truist Stadium."
The Grasshoppers, who will be in the same High-A East league with the Dash, have not put tickets on sale yet but are expected to do so in the next few days.
"We are working hard to get up and ready for baseball with a crowd," Grasshoppers vice president Katie Dahnemiller wrote via email.
"We are thrilled to hear Gov. Cooper’s outlook regarding lifting the capacity restrictions. My thought is, if we all work on this together, we can achieve normalcy!"
The High Point Rockers, a baseball team in the independent Atlantic League, will open their season on the road on May 28 and are scheduled to play their first game at Truist Point on June 1.
Sports Editor Eddie Wooten contributed to this story.
