Lenox Rawlings, retired Winston-Salem Journal columnist, on Barry Bonds and Hank Aaron (2007)

No cloud hung over Aaron 33 years ago. This is the fundamental difference between the two home-run kings.

When Aaron hit No. 715 on a cool April night, I sat in the left field seats at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium, a young reporter for the Atlanta Constitution assigned to interview the fan who wound up with the ball. It landed in front of the seats, in the Braves' bullpen, thus rescuing me from the dreaded fan interview. Reliever Tom House caught the ball, and later he coherently described the experience.

Back then, the big issue was Aaron's baseball worthiness, compared to Ruth. There was a racial component, to be sure, but Aaron hadn't publicized some of the worst threats and racist language punctuating his pursuit of the premier American sports record. People debated, often in good faith, whether Aaron was as good a home-run hitter as the Babe, who set the record in far fewer at bats long before expansion and football diluted the pitching pool.

The counterarguments: Aaron was more consistent and durable, and he didn't benefit from a short home-run porch like the low-slung section in right field at Yankee Stadium, "The House That Ruth Built." Further, Aaron played after integration and the first influx of Latin American players extended the talent boundaries. In Aaron vs. Ruth, there was no perfect case either way.