Lenox Rawlings, retired Winston-Salem Journal columnist, on Barry Bonds and Hank Aaron (2007)

Lenox Rawlings retired in 2012 after 36 years at the Winston-Salem Journal and was selected for induction into the N.C. Sports Hall of Fame in 2015. The three-time North Carolina sportswriter of the year covered the game on April 8, 1974, in which Hank Aaron broke Babe Ruth's career home run record, and Rawlings also attended the game in 2007 when controversial Barry Bonds surpassed Aaron's total with his 756th home run. This column from Rawlings, a Greensboro resident, was published on Aug. 12, 2007.
A thousand baseball romantics pounding on typewriters declared baseball timeless long ago, followed by 10,000 disciples tapping on laptops.
Well, times change.
A sacrifice bunt is still a sacrifice bunt, and the infield-fly rule still baffles tourists who come for the sausage races. But the home-run kingdom isn't the same - not the home run and certainly not the king.
The distinctions never seemed stronger than Tuesday night, when I sat in a ballpark named for a phone giant in a city connected by Bohemian impulses. The seat came easily enough. Despite media speculation about $1,000 tickets, I walked up to the main ticket window in the bottom of the first inning and asked if anything might be available.
The agent replied: "Do you want to pay $42 or $92 or something in between?"
For $42, she had a seat 30 rows behind home plate, in front of the press box.
In the fifth inning, Barry Bonds hit No. 756, smoking a 3-2 pitch to the deepest corner of center field, over an ad for a bank giant. He thrust two fists into the air and circled the bases slowly, his path illuminated by camera flashes. The ballpark fell nearly silent as Hank Aaron, the dethroned king, appeared on the jumbo video screen in a tribute taped last month. Aaron congratulated Bonds and announced that he would step aside after 33 years on the mountaintop.
Bonds accepted the gracious tribute and took a wireless microphone offered by Willie Mays, his godfather and the greatest living baseball player, probably the greatest player since Babe Ruth.
Bonds thanked many folks, most prominently his late father. He never mentioned the federal investigation of BALCO labs, now going on four years, or the leaked grand-jury testimony alleging that Bonds had acknowledged taking "the clear and the cream," performance enhancing substances that he portrayed as flaxseed oil and arthritis balm.
Although unproven in court, the high probability that Bonds boosted his power chemically after 2000 leaves a thick fog over the proceedings. He hit a homer once every 15.1 at bats before then, once every 8.8 at bats since, a surge contradicting his history and his age.
No cloud hung over Aaron 33 years ago. This is the fundamental difference between the two home-run kings.
When Aaron hit No. 715 on a cool April night, I sat in the left field seats at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium, a young reporter for the Atlanta Constitution assigned to interview the fan who wound up with the ball. It landed in front of the seats, in the Braves' bullpen, thus rescuing me from the dreaded fan interview. Reliever Tom House caught the ball, and later he coherently described the experience.
Back then, the big issue was Aaron's baseball worthiness, compared to Ruth. There was a racial component, to be sure, but Aaron hadn't publicized some of the worst threats and racist language punctuating his pursuit of the premier American sports record. People debated, often in good faith, whether Aaron was as good a home-run hitter as the Babe, who set the record in far fewer at bats long before expansion and football diluted the pitching pool.
The counterarguments: Aaron was more consistent and durable, and he didn't benefit from a short home-run porch like the low-slung section in right field at Yankee Stadium, "The House That Ruth Built." Further, Aaron played after integration and the first influx of Latin American players extended the talent boundaries. In Aaron vs. Ruth, there was no perfect case either way.
The racial element existed, mostly beneath the surface, but didn't seem especially strong among Braves fans - just as Giants fans tend to support Bonds in much larger percentages than the general population. Giants fans tend to emphasize Bonds' enormous skills and downplay the pharmacy angle as unsubstantiated or as an irrelevant byproduct of the steroids era.
However you sort it out, the debate seldom comes down to: Which is the greatest player in baseball history, Aaron or Bonds? They aren't in the top two on many lists, and that excludes pitchers other than the Early Babe.
The debate matters even less because baseball holds less sway over the country than 33 years ago. Specialization and fragmentation altered the sports landscape. Those same forces changed TV.
When Aaron hit No. 715, three networks ruled the airwaves. TBS was Channel 17 in Atlanta, accessible with a circular UHF antenna attached to the back of a TV set. NBC covered the Aaron milestone, and viewers in 14.9 million American homes watched. The Bonds milestone on cable network ESPN2 was seen in 995,000 households.
The time - 11:49 p.m. in the East - was a factor. The greater factors were Bonds' lack of personal appeal and the diminished status of the home-run record in a sports culture flooded with statistics. Plus, homers don't mean that much in the wake of Rafael Palmeiro, Mark McGwire and retro ballpark bandboxes.
The atmosphere has changed. In Atlanta 33 years ago, baseball was the focal point. The scoreboard was plain. The public-address announcer was quieter, and the sideshow between innings barely existed.
Customers lined up for Chick-fil-a sandwiches and Cokes, both local products. San Francisco fans have an array of menu choices, including garlic fries ($6.50), beef with broccoli ($8.50), clam chowder ($7.50), microbrewery draft ($8.50), nachos with beef ($9) and good old water ($4.50).
Dusty Baker, who came to the plate after the Aaron celebration, remembers chair seats flapping as fans headed for the exits. Minutes after Bonds homered Tuesday, the public-address announcer implored fans to head for the souvenir stands, where they could buy a "limited-edition" T-shirt and cap for $45 or an orange "I Was There" T-shirt for $28. The orange shirts disappeared quickly, except for child sizes.
The souvenir lines might have been longer if not for technology. Even before Bonds trotted out to left field for his last ceremonial bows, many fans had turned their attention to cell-phone photos and videos.
They relived the moment before the moment ended, which suggests that the moment will have a shelf life far shorter than 33 years.