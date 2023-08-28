Garry Russ waited out the COVID-19 pandemic to finally achieve a goal that not many runners can accomplish. Earlier this month, he completed the Alaska marathon in Anchorage to give him 50 marathons in 50 states.

Russ and his running companion, wife Penny, are somewhat local running celebrities because they do most if not all of their training together. Married 43 years, they both started running competitively when their children were out of the house, and they are longtime members of the popular Twin City Track Club.

It’s a hobby that’s also been beneficial to their overall health.

Garry, 65, said the traveling together since 2006 and knocking off the various states to run marathons has been fun. He was 49 when he ran his first marathon in 2006 at the Outer Banks.

“That was the first year they had a marathon there and they struggled with logistics, but it was my first one so I really didn’t know what I was doing, either,” said Russ, who is an operations manager who is looking toward retirement at some point.

Overall, he’s run 115 marathons and that includes several ultramarathons thrown in over the last 17 years.

As for checking that box after the 26.2 miles in Anchorage, Russ said he was a little overwhelmed.

“To be honest, it was a little emotional,” Russ said. “And at the finish line, they announced it, so it was nice to get congratulations from the other runners and those who were at the finish line.”

Penny also ran the marathon and she only has 10 states to go before she matches her husband’s achievement.

“She’s an accountant, so I’ve had a little advantage because she has a busy season,” Garry said.

Penny has run 75 marathons and has done a few ultramarathons as well.

Because of the pandemic, it’s been a long wait for Russ to achieve his goal.

“I really had the momentum to do this three years ago and we had our flights and everything ready to go, but then COVID-19 canceled it,” Russ said. “So I had to be patient, but it worked out and we had another great trip together.”

There’s a 50 States Marathon Club that Russ said he hasn’t joined, but according to that website, there are 5,215 runners who have joined the club.

“No, I haven’t joined that club but I knew it was out there,” Russ said.

To run a marathon in all 50 states in a lifetime isn’t as easy as it sounds.

According to the running website RunRepeat.com, only 0.05% of the U.S. population has run even one marathon.

Russ says his favorite is the Boston Marathon, which is one reason why he’s completed that one eight times.

“There’s just something about Boston that is so much different than the others,” he said. “It’s a lot of people’s favorite marathon.”

As for the many states he and Penny have traveled through during this odyssey, he didn’t have a negative thing to say about any of the marathons he’s run.

“Let’s just say there are about four of five that we wouldn’t go back to,” Russ said.

After accomplishing such a lofty goal, the obvious question is what’s next? Runners love to have goals to keep their competitive edge, and Russ does have something in mind.

“I think Penny and I are going to start doing international marathons,” he said. “That’s the logical thing to do. And the best part is we can do it together.”