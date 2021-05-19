Local college soccer players to compete at Truist Point in High Point in USL League Two game

Several local college soccer players will be among those playing for the USL League Two team in a Saturday game at Truist Point in High Point.

Truist Point, which is also the home of the independent baseball team the High Point Rockers, will be playing host to the highest level of soccer since the stadium opened.

The USL League Two team that is the U-23 Fusion team will take on the North Carolina Football Club at 7:30 p.m. Also on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. the Women’s Premier Soccer League, another summer league featuring college players, will play a match against Oak City.

Lucas Hales, a rising sophomore at Coastal Carolina, is a Reagan High School graduate and is looking forward to the night game.

“This is a great way to stay fit as a lot of us prepare for the fall,” Hales said about the summer league. “We are 2-0 so far so we want to keep winning. We’ll play about 14 games this summer so getting to play there in High Point will be nice because I’ve never been there.”

Teammates of Hales include goalie Cam Pelle and midfielders Sam Bacon and Mason Duval of Elon, midfielders Riley Copeland, Jack Birch, Daniel Mangarov and Jack Bole of UNC Greensboro and David Greene of High Point University.