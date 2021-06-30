Q&A with Winston-Salem native, new Rice women's basketball coach Lindsay Edmonds

“But he took a step away from that and made a career change after the UNC Charlotte (job). He is now a financial adviser with Northwestern Mutual, so that really afforded us a lot of opportunities and really allowed this opportunity to happen and be able to work. But at the end of the day, our faith and our praying on everything that we’re supposed to do and making decisions on prayer and faith. And then he and I talking through everything is how we’ve done it. And great parents and great in-laws helping out as well.

“I say it all the time, I’m a better coach because I’m a mom, and I’m a better mom because I’m a coach. And I am not perfect at either one of them, but every day I strive to be the best I can be while I’m there, right? So while I’m here, I’m trying my hardest and my best to be the best coach possible. And while I’m at home, I’m trying really, really hard to be the best mom I can be and be very present and be very involved and be very there with my girls. It’s a day-by-day thing. It’s not something you can plan in advance to be ready for. It’s just taking each day and doing the best you can.”

Q: What do you take away from your time at N.C. State, especially these last few seasons as a top team in the ACC?