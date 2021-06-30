Q&A with Winston-Salem native, new Rice women's basketball coach Lindsay Edmonds

Lindsay Edmonds is starting her head coaching career in a strong situation.
The Winston-Salem native was hired by Rice as head women’s basketball coach in late April. An alumnus of Ledford High School and Appalachian State, she spent the last eight seasons as an assistant at N.C. State.
Edmonds spoke with the Journal about her time in Raleigh, her new job and the way the Owls will play under her guidance.
Q: The situation you inherit at Rice looks to be a good one. Last year’s team had 23 victories and won the women’s NIT. Most of those players return, too. How do you feel about the program you stepped into?
“So if you would’ve told me two years ago that my first head job was going to be at Rice University in Houston, Texas, I would have probably told you that you were not right, that you were crazy. But honestly it really checked a lot of boxes. I mean, the university and the prestige of the university and education you get from Rice was a major selling factor for me. I knew that I could recruit nationally because of the education that Rice offers.
“And then the program was doing great. So it wasn’t a situation where you’re taking over a program that’s at the very bottom of the conference, and you’re fighting tooth-and-nail to try to get a couple spots higher. This is a program that’s been very successful, and I’m excited about coming in and being able to continue on that step, that success and hopefully take it a step or two further as well.”
Q: When you look at the pieces you inherited, what do you think they did well and what would you like to change about the way they play?
“The team has some really talented pieces. We shoot the ball extremely well (Rice was sixth nationally in field-goal percentage and fifth nationally in three-point percentage), which if you know anything about N.C. State women’s basketball where I spent the last eight years, we shoot the three a lot and well, so I’m excited to see how well we shoot the ball. So that part of it’s good.
“The previous staff played a little bit slower-paced of a game than I would like to play. But they also had a 6-8 kid. That doesn’t happen every day, so they slowed things down … that’s one of the major transitions is trying to get them to understand to play fast and push the ball in transition and score before the defense gets set. And not always looking for a play call — let’s just play basketball and make a read based on what the defense is giving us.”
Q: You’ve spent essentially your entire life and most of your career in North Carolina. Was there nervousness in the move to leave?
“Absolutely, 100 percent. From the very first phone call to the time that I accepted the position, there was a lot of back and forth. ‘Can I do this? Can we do this? Should we do this? Should we stay?’ N.C. State fought really hard to keep me, which I was very appreciative of. And (I) was very comfortable and in a great situation. I mean, I loved working for Coach (Wes) Moore, the program, the success was tremendous. I was an hour and a half away from my parents. I was about two hours and a half from my in-laws. And we had a tremendous amount of friends. My brother was in Greenville, N.C.
“So everything that I knew was all right there. So there was a big part of me that was like man, this is very nerve-wracking. This is very scary. But my husband (Ulrick) pushed me and pushes me to be better all the time. He encouraged this move. And also I felt like along the way, there were definitely some things that God was winking at me, saying this was where I want you to be. I felt very confident in that decision. It’s still scary, but again, at the end of the day — I love my parents and my in-laws — but where my family of five is at is where home is. So as long as I have my husband and my three girls (Nylah, Halyn and Ahlyna), that’s far and beyond the most important for me.”
Q: You and your husband were college coaches at one point. How did you deal with two full schedules?
“So my husband and I met in 2009. And he was coaching college football at JMU, I was coaching women’s basketball for JMU, and we did the two-sport household for 10 years. And he took a step away from college football. In that time, we got married in 2012, and I moved to N.C. State six months later. He stayed behind in Virginia. He worked at James Madison. He worked at Old Dominion. We found out we were pregnant. He got to N.C. State a month before we had our first daughter. We did that for two years, and he took a job at UNC Charlotte. We moved to Hillsborough and we split the difference. So he was driving like an hour and 40 into Charlotte. I was driving an hour and 15 with our two girls with traffic into Raleigh every day. And that was really just to make both of our dreams come true for as long as we possibly could.
“But he took a step away from that and made a career change after the UNC Charlotte (job). He is now a financial adviser with Northwestern Mutual, so that really afforded us a lot of opportunities and really allowed this opportunity to happen and be able to work. But at the end of the day, our faith and our praying on everything that we’re supposed to do and making decisions on prayer and faith. And then he and I talking through everything is how we’ve done it. And great parents and great in-laws helping out as well.
“I say it all the time, I’m a better coach because I’m a mom, and I’m a better mom because I’m a coach. And I am not perfect at either one of them, but every day I strive to be the best I can be while I’m there, right? So while I’m here, I’m trying my hardest and my best to be the best coach possible. And while I’m at home, I’m trying really, really hard to be the best mom I can be and be very present and be very involved and be very there with my girls. It’s a day-by-day thing. It’s not something you can plan in advance to be ready for. It’s just taking each day and doing the best you can.”
Q: What do you take away from your time at N.C. State, especially these last few seasons as a top team in the ACC?
“Wes Moore is unbelievable at X’s and O’s, for sure. And I learned a ton about the game of basketball from him and how to prepare and how to prepare teams. The thing that I learned the most from him is how to do things the right way in your program. That was something that he was going to never compromise on … I really was able to see first hand how to do it the right way, how to do it with the right people, and how much that builds and just creates a culture that people want to be a part of. The last three years have been tremendous. We got some big-time players, from Elissa Cunane to Jakia Brown-Turner to Jada Boyd. But then our kids that were the Raleigh kids that didn’t necessarily play that much their freshman year, we got them better. And then by Kai Crutchfield and Kayla Jones’ junior and senior years, they’re all-conference kids. So it was a process. It was a journey. We were able to land some big-time recruits that helped us really turn the corner, even going back to Ace Konig from Canada. She obviously played a huge part in our success.
“The sky is the limit for them this year. They added two pieces out of the transfer portal that we tried to get out of high school and they chose other places … on top of already having added Raina Perez the year before. The team is loaded for sure. So I’m excited to see their success. Coach Moore just does it the right way, and he does it with the right people, and the people in that locker room are all happy and they’re all striving for the same goal. No one has individual goals. It’s all about the team. And it’s because of the culture that he has created.”
336-727-7165